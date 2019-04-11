Algeria’s Oil Future Looks Grim

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.80 +0.22 +0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.04 +0.21 +0.30%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.675 +0.011 +0.41%
Mars US 2 hours 67.83 -0.98 -1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.31 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 20 hours 69.60 +0.70 +1.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.19 +0.02 +0.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.675 +0.011 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 70.59 +0.51 +0.73%
Murban 20 hours 72.00 +0.55 +0.77%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 64.37 +0.60 +0.94%
Basra Light 20 hours 73.29 +0.15 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 71.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.19 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.19 +0.02 +0.03%
Girassol 20 hours 71.39 -0.28 -0.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.31 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 51.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.88 -0.50 -0.90%
Canadian Condensate 48 days 60.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 64.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 1 day 60.18 -0.20 -0.33%
Peace Sour 1 day 57.98 -0.50 -0.85%
Peace Sour 1 day 57.98 -0.50 -0.85%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.98 -1.00 -1.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 65.03 +0.15 +0.23%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.98 -0.35 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.00 -1.00 -1.64%
Giddings 20 hours 53.75 -1.00 -1.83%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.31 -0.29 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.53 -1.03 -1.76%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.48 -1.03 -1.65%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.48 -1.03 -1.65%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.00 -1.00 -1.64%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.26 +0.63 +0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Arresting Assange : After Years Of Sheltering Him, Ecuador Suspends Assange's Citizenship
  • 6 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 8 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 11 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 3 hours Tax Credits for Energy Storage
  • 13 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 1 hour Trump Torpedos Oil Pipeline Haters
  • 6 hours OPEC Could Raise Oil Output If Prices Increase, Shortages Mount
  • 4 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 2 hours Panasonic Reviewing Further Investment In Giga Factory
  • 2 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 6 hours Tesla Being Spied On By The Curious and Investors
  • 1 day Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries
  • 8 hours Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 1 day Happy Spring: Rising Gasoline, Rents Boost U.S. Consumer Prices In March
  • 13 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 16 hours Demand for Aramco Bond
  • 12 hours The US is a bystander in the global race for the battery metals supply chains

Breaking News:

Algeria’s Oil Future Looks Grim

Goldman: The Renewables Revolution Is Good For Big Oil

Goldman: The Renewables Revolution Is Good For Big Oil

Many see the renewables revolution…

Self-Sufficient Floating Islands May Soon Become Reality

Self-Sufficient Floating Islands May Soon Become Reality

Self sustaining, energy independent floating…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Algeria’s Oil Future Looks Grim

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 11, 2019, 8:00 PM CDT Algeria oil gas

The future of Algeria’s oil industry was called into question earlier this week as its political crisis took hold, and now its future is even more suspect, as its state-run oil company, Sonatrach, will once again find itself under the microscope as old corruption investigations are reopened and as the date is set for presidential elections after President Bouteflika stepped down earlier this month.

State-run Sonatrach—inextricably linked with Bouteflika’s regime, is finding itself in good company, after the country’s unrest gave pause to foreign oil players such as Exxon who were quick to disentangle themselves from the chaos. While some foreign energy companies were thought to be taking a wait-and-see approach before proceeding further, it is less likely now that companies will move forward until after the new election—now set for July 4, 2019, according to sources.

But the finalized date for the new elections is not expected to bring calm to the country that has a sordid history of violence when it comes to power changes—the most notable during the struggle between the government and Islamic rebels after it looked like the Islamic rebels were set to be victorious in the 1992 elections and elections were therefore canceled.

For Sonatrach, which is looked upon almost as unfavorably as Bouteflika himself, it has already had its share of scandals, and the new investigation announced today may derail the country’s oil industry even further. Sonatrach was at the heart of a money laundering and corruption case that resulted in numerous jail sentences for its leaders just a few short years ago.

Algeria’s oil and gas exports account for 85% of all of the OPEC country’s exports, according to OPEC, and accounts for 20% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Algeria’s oil production dipped slightly in March, according to OPEC’s MOMR published earlier this week, which showed that OPEC’s production for March was significantly below its promised levels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla, Panasonic Reportedly Halt Nevada Gigafactory Expansion

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Faces A ‘Crisis Of Confidence’

 Alt text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com