Activists Attempt To Derail An $8 Billion Alaskan Oil Project

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.35 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.68 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.83 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.486 +0.018 +0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.451 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.451 -0.003 -0.11%

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.78 +2.60 +3.24%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.29 +2.29 +2.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.46 -1.17 -1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 429 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.47 -0.97 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.06 -1.04 -1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 55.16 -2.46 -4.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 78.56 -2.46 -3.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 76.81 -2.46 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 70.66 -2.46 -3.36%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 70.66 -2.46 -3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 71.96 -2.46 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 80.91 -2.46 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 70.26 -2.46 -3.38%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.00 +1.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.70 +0.97 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Related News

Activists Attempt To Derail An $8 Billion Alaskan Oil Project

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 02, 2023, 3:14 AM CST

Environmental activists are bracing for one last push to try and cancel the Willow oil project in Alaska, which they have slammed as a “carbon bomb”.

The project, led by ConocoPhillips, was awarded to the company by the Trump Administration’s Bureau of Land Management in 2020. The project could deliver 160,000 bpd of crude, the BLM said at the time, with reserves estimated at between 400 and 750 million barrels. The lifetime of the project was estimated at up to 30 years in 2019.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that President Biden could approve the $8-billion project with a reduced number of wells, which sparked concern among activists and they are now preparing for battle.

According to a new Bloomberg report, this time they are using a new tactic that involves a focus on efforts to push for approval for the project at a reduced scale that would render it uneconomical rather than trying to stop its approval altogether.

The latest official input from the federal government came this week in the form of a report published by the Bureau of Land Management, which features a suggestion that four drill sites would be better than five, and another one should be deferred pending additional environmental impact analysis.

According to the BLM, fewer drilling sites would reduce the risk for local ecosystems, reduce freshwater consumption by the project, and reduce the total length of pipelines related to the project.

The Willow project has been seen as a fine balancing act for the Biden administration as it seeks the middle ground between its emission reduction ambitions and the immediate need for hydrocarbons to secure the country's energy supply.

The final decision on Willow is scheduled to be made in a month and the BLM has indicated an approval is not certain at all.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

