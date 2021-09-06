Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 3 hours 68.89 -0.40 -0.58%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.22 -0.39 -0.54%
Natural Gas 3 hours 4.690 -0.022 -0.47%
Heating Oil 3 hours 2.143 -0.016 -0.74%
Gasoline 3 hours 2.149 -0.006 -0.26%
Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Marine 4 days 71.12 +1.76 +2.54%
Murban 4 days 71.99 +1.51 +2.14%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.13 -0.45 -0.66%
Basra Light 4 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.71 -0.30 -0.41%
Bonny Light 4 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Sweet Crude 3 days 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Peace Sour 3 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Giddings 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.83 +1.48 +2.07%
West Texas Sour 4 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Russia Says Nord Stream 2 To Become Operational In Days

3 Distinct Futures For The Oil Industry

Lack Of Infrastructure Could Delay Mass EV Adoption

Charles Kennedy

ADNOC To List Drilling Unit In Large IPO

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 06, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

ADNOC Drilling, the unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), intends to list at least 7.5 percent of its shares in an initial public offering that could become of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ADNOC Drilling said on Monday that it planned to list 7.5 percent of shares in the company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) through an IPO, aiming to raise capital and create a broader investor base, as well as supporting the growth and expansion of the UAE’s private sector and capital markets.  

The IPO is directed to qualified investors, ADNOC Group Employees and UAE national retirees, and the UAE public, including any eligible citizen or resident.

ADNOC Drilling expects to announce the price range on September 13, and to see the listing of the shares on the ADX on October 3.

The IPO could fetch around $750 million, considering that there have been reports that the entire ADNOC Drilling business could be valued at around $10 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The price range announcement next week will indicate how much ADNOC Drilling is valued, and how much the IPO could raise.

ADNOC Drilling is the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size with 107 rigs, of which 96 rigs are owned and 11 rigs are rented, the company says. ADNOC Drilling is also the sole provider of drilling rig hire services and certain associated rig-related services to the ADNOC Group on agreed contractual terms.

The IPO would be the second company of the ADNOC Group to list shares in Abu Dhabi, after the fuel retail unit ADNOC Distribution made its market debut in December 2017.

ADNOC has monetized other assets since the 2020 oil price crash, too.

Last year, after oil prices crashed and OPEC+, including the UAE, had to curtail massive production volumes to rebalance the market and prop up oil prices, ADNOC announced a US$20.7-billion deal with six international companies for the acquisition of a minority stake in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

