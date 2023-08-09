ADNOC Gas Awards $3.6 Billion Contract To Boost Processing Infrastructure

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.65 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.85 +0.68 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.15 +0.93 +1.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.916 +0.139 +5.01%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.878 +0.033 +1.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 83.77 +0.98 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.878 +0.033 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.12 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.00 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.02 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Basra Light 617 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.06 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.50 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 70 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 61.67 +0.98 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 85.07 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 83.32 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 80.47 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 77.17 +0.98 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 77.17 +0.98 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 78.47 +0.98 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 87.42 +0.98 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.77 +0.98 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.17 -0.88 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.12 +1.39 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.22 -0.88 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 13 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

U.S. Power Sector Criticizes Biden’s Emissions Reduction Plan

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

The EV market has become…

Supply Chain Snarls Ease As Shipping Rates Jump

Supply Chain Snarls Ease As Shipping Rates Jump

Following a 23-month downturn, ocean…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

ADNOC Gas Awards $3.6 Billion Contract To Boost Processing Infrastructure

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 09, 2023, 5:24 AM CDT

ADNOC Gas, the natural gas unit of the UAE’s state energy giant ADNOC, has awarded a $3.6 billion contract to expand its gas processing infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Company Co. PJSC (NPCC) and Tecnicas Reunidas of Spain. The scope of the contract includes the commissioning of new gas processing facilities which will enable an optimized supply to the Ruwais Industrial Complex.

“This capital project represents ADNOC Gas’ latest investment in its gas processing infrastructure and underscores our commitment to responsibly meeting our customers’ current and future energy demand for natural gas and its feedstock,” said Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas.

ADNOC is betting on natural gas at home and abroad and works under a plan to boost production and exports. The plan includes new approaches and technologies to enable increased gas recovery from existing fields and develop untapped resources, ADNOC Gas says.

ADNOC Gas reported last week revenues of $10.6 billion for the first half of 2023, compared to Pro Forma Adjusted Revenue of $13.3 billion for the same period of 2022. The lower revenues were the result of the pricing environment.

“Our recent signing of significant long-term LNG agreements and our domestic investments demonstrate that we remain ideally positioned to meet both local and international demand, while further decarbonizing our operations in line with the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 ambition, as we continue to deliver value for our shareholders over the longer-term,” Ahmed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said last week.

Also last week, ADNOC announced it would buy 30% of the Absheron gas field in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan by acquiring stakes from the current partners in the field, TotalEnergies and SOCAR. After completion of the transaction, TotalEnergies and SOCAR will each own 35% in Absheron, and ADNOC will have 30% in the gas and condensate field, where first gas was achieved last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Giant ADNOC Pursues $50 Billion Worth Of New Deals

Next Post

U.S. Power Sector Criticizes Biden’s Emissions Reduction Plan

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com