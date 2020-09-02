50% Of Hard-Rock Miners Are Losing Money As Lithium Prices Slump

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.78 +0.27 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.56 +0.13 +0.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.485 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Mars US 58 mins 42.86 -1.20 -2.72%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.30 -0.97 -2.10%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 45.35 +1.15 +2.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.15 +0.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.15 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 43.28 -1.13 -2.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.12 +0.27 +0.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.485 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 45.34 +0.30 +0.67%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 45.76 +6.95 +17.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 42.36 -0.97 -2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 45.60 -1.45 -3.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 43.24 -1.25 -2.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 43.28 -1.13 -2.54%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 43.28 -1.13 -2.54%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 44.13 -0.93 -2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.30 -0.97 -2.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 30.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 33.36 +1.25 +3.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 41.76 +0.15 +0.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 43.16 +0.15 +0.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 38.61 +0.05 +0.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 37.66 +0.15 +0.40%
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 37.66 +0.15 +0.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 38.96 +0.15 +0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 40.01 -0.85 -2.08%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 37.66 +0.15 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.15 +0.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.75 -1.25 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.59 -0.21 -0.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.46 -1.25 -3.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.41 -1.25 -3.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.41 -1.25 -3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.00 +0.25 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.50 +0.15 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 3 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 13 mins End of an Era?
  • 24 mins US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 3 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 23 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 hours Biden NOW says he supports Fracking
  • 55 mins New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Hydrogen Is Cleaning Up One Of The World’s Dirtiest Industries

Hydrogen Is Cleaning Up One Of The World’s Dirtiest Industries

One of the world’s most…

North Sea Oil Producers Face Long Road To Recovery

North Sea Oil Producers Face Long Road To Recovery

As trouble continues to mount…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

50% Of Hard-Rock Miners Are Losing Money As Lithium Prices Slump

By MINING.com - Sep 02, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Investment in battery manufacturing plants and electric vehicle factories continues to boom around the world, but for now the market for lithium shows no signs of emerging from its multi-year slump.

Hard rock miners have been hardest hit, with the price of spodumene concentrate (feedstock for lithium hydroxide manufacture) continuing to fall on the back of break-neck expansion in Australia, which quickly became the number one producer of lithium over South American brine producers.

Oversupply and a soft downstream industry in China, responsible for as much as 80% of global processing, have seen chemical-grade spodumene prices average just over $500 a tonne (6% Li CIF China) in the first quarter according to Roskill, a London-based metals and minerals researcher.

Roskill says, in a new industry outlook to 2030 report, this average is slightly misleading because Greenbushes, the largest and highest-grade mine of its kind,  receives higher prices for its material owing to the integrated nature of the operation.

Excluding Greenbushes, the average spodumene import price into China was just $436 per tonne according to Roskill data, putting a full 50% of hard rock miners in a marginal to loss-making position on an all in sustaining cost basis during Q2:

Roskill is forecasting spodumene prices to remain subdued for the next 12-18 months – many producers look set to remain under pressure.

“Collectively, they face the dilemma of upping production (and utilisation rates) to generate the economies of scale needed to lower their cost base, while not exacerbating an already oversupplied market and deepening and/or prolonging the situation.”

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Looks To Be Exempted From OPEC+ Cuts In Q1 2021

Next Post

Oil Major Exxon Considers Global Job Cuts

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com