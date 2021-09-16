28 Percent Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline Following Ida

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.48 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.52 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.292 -0.043 -0.81%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.206 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.178 -0.003 -0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%
Chart Mars US 49 mins 71.76 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.178 -0.003 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 72.97 +0.83 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 74.01 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 69.59 -0.98 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 74.77 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.40 -1.12 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 74.03 -0.54 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 60.56 +2.10 +3.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 71.61 +2.15 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 73.01 +2.15 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.71 +2.20 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 69.46 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 71.21 +2.15 +3.11%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 68.21 +2.15 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 62.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.81 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 66.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 70.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 70.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -0.75 -1.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.00 -1.90 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 mins And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 21 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 4 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 19 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 5 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

28 Percent Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline Following Ida

Middle East Oil Producers Make Surprising Pivot Towards Renewables

Middle East Oil Producers Make Surprising Pivot Towards Renewables

Oil producing countries in the…

Chipmaker And Electric Vehicle Stocks Set To Soar This Year

Chipmaker And Electric Vehicle Stocks Set To Soar This Year

Chipmakers and electric vehicle producers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

28 Percent Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline Following Ida

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 16, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Crude oil production in the United States had fallen sharply over the last two weeks in the wake of Hurricane Ida, but production for the next reporting period is on track to be down as well, as 28% of all crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico still remains shut-in after the hurricane.

Meanwhile, WTI prices have risen from $69.21 per barrel as the hurricane hit, to $72.62 today—a nearly 5% rise.

Initially, the hurricane wiped out nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Today—weeks later—28.24% of Gulf of Mexico oil production is still shut in, according to BSEE, along with 39.4% of all gas production on the Gulf. 

For oil, this is still more than 500,000 bpd shut in.

According to the EIA, US oil production fell from 11.5 million bpd before the hurricane to 10 million bpd for week ending September 3. Production rose a mere 100,000 bpd in the next week, ending September 10. But the next reporting period, which ends tomorrow, will also be depressed, with half a million barrels per day still offline as of Thursday.

As for when production should be back in full swing, the Energy Department anticipates that this won’t be until October—with refinery resumption taking even longer.

The supply problems are creating upward pressure on oil prices, which until very recently were concerned more with demand problems due to the coronavirus pandemic—and this fear of a lack of demand has dogged oil prices for over a year.

It seems, however, that Hurricane Ida has cured that problem for the industry—at least for now.

According to the IEA, oil supplies won’t be high enough until early next year to replenish what has recently been depleted.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya Oil Exports Return To Normal Following Major Protests

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com