Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker In Arabian Gulf

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.70 -2.96 -4.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.45 -2.87 -3.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 71.63 -3.51 -4.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.121 -0.093 -4.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.334 -0.102 -4.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.334 -0.102 -4.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.91 -1.03 -1.30%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.89 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.69 -4.58 -5.93%
Graph down Basra Light 519 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.20 -4.97 -6.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.54 -4.30 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.87 -4.12 -6.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.41 -4.00 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.81 -4.00 -5.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.06 -4.00 -5.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.21 -4.00 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.21 -4.00 -5.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.16 -4.00 -4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.51 -4.00 -5.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 hours The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Iraq's Political Crisis Is Far From Over

Iraq's Political Crisis Is Far From Over

The political crisis in Iraq…

U.S. And China Vie For Influence In This Vital Middle East Oil Hub

U.S. And China Vie For Influence In This Vital Middle East Oil Hub

Given its geographically important position,…

The Odds Of A Nuclear Deal With Iran Are Shrinking Every Day

The Odds Of A Nuclear Deal With Iran Are Shrinking Every Day

The odds of a new…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker In Arabian Gulf

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 03, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized early on Wednesday local time the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi.
  • The tanker was seized while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint.
  • The Niovi is the second such merchant vessel seized by Iranian forces in less than a week.
Join Our Community

A commercial oil tanker was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday in the second such merchant vessel seizure by the Islamic Republic in waters in the Arabian Gulf in less than a week.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) seized early on Wednesday local time the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi, the U.S. Navy said today.

The tanker was seized while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint between Oman and Iran that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. The daily oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are equivalent of about 21% of the daily petroleum liquids consumption worldwide.   

The oil tanker Niovi had departed Dubai and was transiting from the Arabian Gulf toward the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when a dozen IRGCN fast-attack craft swarmed the vessel in the middle of the strait.

“The IRGCN subsequently forced the oil tanker to reverse course and head toward Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar ‘Abbas, Iran,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement on the latest incident with commercial vessel seizures by Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability. Over the past two years, Iran has harassed, attacked or interfered with the navigational rights of 15 internationally flagged merchant vessels,” said the Fifth Fleet of the U.S. Navy based in Bahrain.

This is the second such incident in a week. A previous incident occurred six days ago when the Iranian Navy seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet while it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman. The oil tanker had departed the Mina Saud Port in Kuwait and was destined for Houston, Texas, after being commissioned by U.S. oil giant Chevron.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
Saudi Aramco Replaces Microsoft As The World’s Second-Largest Company

Saudi Aramco Replaces Microsoft As The World’s Second-Largest Company

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com