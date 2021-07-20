Iran Claims Nuclear Deal Draft Is Incompatible With New Iranian Law

The draft agreement between Iran and world powers over the possible restoration of the so-called nuclear deal is incompatible with a recently passed Iranian law, a government spokesman in Tehran said on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei published on Iran’s government website and carried by Bloomberg, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran considers the draft agreement in breach of a new Iranian law passed in December 2020. The law obliged the Iranian government to limit inspections to nuclear sites and to expand uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes.

The new Iranian legislation, entitled “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interest,” is “part of a broader strategy that aims to retrieve the lost balance in the implementation of the JCPoA, the root-causes of which was the United States withdrawal from the deal and its re-imposition of sanctions on Iran and their extra-territorial nature and impacts,” Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) early this year.

“In fact, this bill seeks to act in such a way as to provide another opportunity to save the JCPoA through lifting sanctions,” Iran said in its communication dated January 29, 2021.

According to Bloomberg, it was not immediately clear if the position of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran would impact in some form the nuclear talks in Vienna, which are currently on hiatus.

The talks, aimed at bringing the United States and Iran back to the so-called nuclear deal, have been going on for months now. The negotiations are currently adjourned until Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi takes over in early August.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, quoting U.S. officials and sources, that the United States was considering clamping down on Iran’s rising oil exports to China as a tool to either force Tehran to conclude a nuclear deal or punish it if it does not.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

