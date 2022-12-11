Which Countries Are Most Influenced By China?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 71.02 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 76.10 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.40 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 6.245 +0.283 +4.75%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 2 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 3 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 377 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 3 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 23 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 2 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 24 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Turkey's Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Is Growing

UN: Ukraine Barely Escaped Disaster After Russian Shelling Of Nuclear Plant

UN: Ukraine Barely Escaped Disaster After Russian Shelling Of Nuclear Plant

UN’s nuclear watchdog said that…

Excessive Debt Will Be China’s Biggest Challenge

Excessive Debt Will Be China’s Biggest Challenge

The IMF and World Bank…

Azerbaijan And Georgia Aim To Become An Energy Bridge To Europe

Azerbaijan And Georgia Aim To Become An Energy Bridge To Europe

An abrupt visit by Azerbaijani…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Which Countries Are Most Influenced By China?

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 11, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • A new index measures China’s influence around the world.
  • The China Index ranks Pakistan atop a list of 82 countries.
  • Germany is the highest-ranked European country at 19th and the United States leads North America in 21st position.
Join Our Community

Pakistan is the country in the world that is the most influenced by China, according to a new study that measures Beijing's expanding global sway.

The China Index -- a database relaunched on December 8 by DoubleThink Labs, a Taiwan-based research organization -- ranks the South Asian country atop a list of 82 other countries around the world, saying that its links to and dependency on Beijing in terms of foreign and domestic policy, technology, and the economy make it particularly susceptible to Chinese influence.

Behind Pakistan, Southeast Asia features prominently in the rankings, with Cambodia and Singapore listed in second and third, followed by Thailand. The Philippines is seventh and Malaysia is 10th. South Africa is the first African country at No. 5, where it is tied with Peru, the highest-ranked South American country.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which border China's western Xinjiang Province, are the Central Asian countries most influenced by Beijing, coming in at eighth and ninth place on the index.

Meanwhile, Germany is the highest-ranked European country at 19th and the United States leads North America in 21st position.

"A major goal of [of this database] is to raise awareness around the world about the different aspects of Chinese influence and what that can actually look like," Min Hsuan-Wu, the co-founder and CEO of Doublethink Labs, told RFE/RL. "We've taken a much broader and nuanced look at what influence can be, which can tell us more about what Beijing is actually doing and the different ways it can apply pressure."

In compiling the China Index, the research team focused on nine categories to track influence around the world that include higher education, domestic politics, economic ties, foreign policy, law enforcement, media, military cooperation, cultural links, and technology.

Wu says that this type of system leads to a more subtle understanding that challenges some assumptions about the levers of Chinese influence, most crucially around economics and trade.

"There's no one clear pattern for how China influences a country, but from the data we compiled, the economy isn't the determinative one," he said. "You can be economically independent but be tied in other ways, like with the military or a large Chinese diaspora that can be more influential."

Spotlight On Pakistan, Central Asia

Given the diverse factors shaping the ranking system, Pakistan's leading position is no surprise to longtime observers of the country's relationship with Beijing, which was forged in the early days of the Cold War.

The South Asian country is home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a centerpiece of Beijing's globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative in which Chinese entities have funded and built hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of infrastructure projects in the last decade.

Pakistan's ties with China, however, have ballooned across nearly every category used to compile its ranking in the index, especially when it comes to areas like military ties, technology, and foreign policy.

Shahzeb Jillani, a veteran journalist who helped compile research on Pakistan used for the database, says that many Pakistanis may be surprised to see their country ranking so high, but he hopes the findings will lead to greater debate and reflection about Islamabad's deepening ties with Beijing.

"One can only hope that this will encourage Pakistanis to debate the pros and cons of the relationship and what it could mean for the future," he said.

Central Asia has also seen its relationship with Beijing expand in recent years.

While trade and investment were an early impetus, Chinese influence now plays a growing role in foreign policy, local media, and increasingly in defense and security. Following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, many analysts also see Central Asian countries deepening their China ties as they seek to diversify from Moscow.

While Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan rank in the top 10, Kazakhstan holds 15th place in the rankings, with Uzbekistan in the 24th spot, and Turkmenistan -- which sells a large portion of its natural gas to China but remains geopolitically isolated -- in 45th position.

Measuring Influence

Though the database includes just 82 countries, DoubleThink Labs plans to expand it in the future, especially across Africa, another area of rising Chinese influence recently, and to Russia, which declared a "no limits" partnership with Beijing in February.

Wu says he hopes the China Index will be a valuable tool for comparison that can be used by researchers, activists, journalists, and watchdog groups around the world to get a better snapshot of the complex factors affecting their regions and the nuanced ways influence can be exercised.

For instance, Britain is ranked the second-highest European country, 27th on the index. It is something that Martin Thorley, an independent academic who did research on the United Kingdom for the database, says is the result of local engagement through academia and ties forged between British cities and regions with their Chinese counterparts over the years, rather than at the state level.

Wu adds that it's hard to discern exactly how one country gets influenced more than another and that there's no definitive "playbook" for Chinese influence. Rather, he says the recent research shows that Chinese policymakers tend to target certain countries within a region that have a lower barrier to entry and then branch outwards to neighbors based on the opportunities available.

"There are some countries in every region that rank high on our index and can be seen as an entry point," Wu said. "There's lots of collaboration through one country and then it expands out."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Central Asia Caught Between China And The West As It Cuts Ties Russia
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com