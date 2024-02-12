Uzbekistan's Trade Deficit with China Deepens

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.06 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.09 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.39 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.748 -0.099 -5.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.371 +0.031 +1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%
Chart Mars US 101 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.371 +0.031 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 805 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 258 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.07 +0.62 +0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.72 +0.62 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 50 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 3 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 15 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 4 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 16 hours huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Norwegian Intelligence Warns of Risk of Attack from Russia

Ecuador on the Brink: Spiraling Violence Threatens National Stability

Ecuador on the Brink: Spiraling Violence Threatens National Stability

Ecuador is facing an unprecedented…

Uzbekistan Eyes Deepened Economic, Energy, and Security Ties with China

Uzbekistan Eyes Deepened Economic, Energy, and Security Ties with China

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev's state…

Japanese Shipping Giant: Global Supply Chain Disruptions Could Last Up to a Year

Japanese Shipping Giant: Global Supply Chain Disruptions Could Last Up to a Year

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. warns…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Uzbekistan's Trade Deficit with China Deepens

By Eurasianet - Feb 12, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • Trade statistics from 2023 reveal Uzbekistan's trade deficit with China, with Uzbek exports accounting for only a fraction of the total trade volume.
  • Chinese imports dominate Uzbekistan's market, particularly in autos, consumer electronics, and mobile phones.
  • China's role extends beyond trade, with significant Chinese loans supporting sectors like energy, transport, agriculture, and water management in Uzbekistan.
Join Our Community
Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan wants to develop an “all-weather strategic partnership” with China. But trade statistics for 2023 indicate the developing relationship between Tashkent and Beijing is far from one of equals. 

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev traveled to China in late January, meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two countries signed an array of agreements during Mirziyoyev’s visit that a presidential statement said would “enrich the content” of their strategic partnership. The bilateral documents signed in Beijing outlined cooperation in a wide variety of areas, ranging from big-picture issues, including environmental protection and poverty reduction, to micro topics, such as the sanitary standards for Uzbek pea exports to China.

While Beijing rolled out the red carpet for Mirziyoyev, the numbers confirm that the foundation of any strategic partnership rests more on rhetoric than substance. Figures covering 2023 show that Uzbekistan ran a severe trade deficit with Beijing, deepening a dependency on Chinese durable goods. According to PRC’s customs agency, China’s trade turnover with Uzbekistan last year totaled $14 billion, with Uzbek exports accounting for only $1.6 billion of the overall amount. Numbers provided by Central Asian states often do not align with official Chinese data, but Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency also reported that while the volume of Uzbek-Chinese trade reached $13.7 billion, exports to China only stood at $2.5 billion.

Uzbekistan’s growing appetite for Chinese autos has been well documented. The imbalance also extends to consumer electronics, including mobile phones.

The Uzbek Agency for Statistics reported that the country imported 3.1 million mobile phones from China in 2023, far outpacing imports from other sources. Vietnam ranked as the second biggest mobile phone supplier to Uzbekistan, shipping 276,800 units. Third was India, with 37,200 units shipped. The overall total reflected 13.7 percent growth in mobile phone imports over 2022 numbers.

China additionally has established itself as a major creditor of Uzbekistan, according to officials at the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. The ministry reported that Uzbekistan attracted international loans totaling $2.8 billion in 2023, the majority of which was provided by the Asian Development Bank ($616 million), the World Bank ($552 million) and China ($399 million). The Uzbek government devoted $872 million in loans to the country’s energy sector. Meanwhile, the transport sector gained $473 million in international support, while agriculture and water management sector received $300 million.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

90,000 NATO Troops Mobilize in "Biggest Exercise" Since Cold War
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy
Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com