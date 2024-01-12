Trans-Afghan Railroad Fuels Surge in Regional Trade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.73 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.33 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.26 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.362 +0.265 +8.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.121 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 70 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.121 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 78.12 +1.78 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 hours 76.43 -0.65 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 774 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 hours 80.32 -0.48 -0.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 hours 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 80.04 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 227 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.42 +0.65 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 62.27 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.27 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.02 +0.65 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.77 +0.65 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.25 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.80 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Central Asia’s Delicate Dance Around Russian Sanctions

Central Asia’s Delicate Dance Around Russian Sanctions

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are cautiously…

Tajikistan Advances Digital Infrastructure With Help From China

Tajikistan Advances Digital Infrastructure With Help From China

Tajikistan is collaborating with Chinese…

Beijing's Bid For Influence in the Global South

Beijing's Bid For Influence in the Global South

China is leveraging the ongoing…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trans-Afghan Railroad Fuels Surge in Regional Trade

By Eurasianet - Jan 12, 2024, 3:00 PM CST
  • Afghanistan's trade with Uzbekistan in 2023 reached $266 million, with imports mainly consisting of electricity, flour, and oil, while exports included dried fruits, carpets, and sesame.
  • Plans are underway for a trans-Afghan railroad connecting Uzbekistan and Pakistan, anticipated to reduce transport costs by 40% and increase cargo capacity to 15 million tons by 2030.
  • Efforts are being made to upgrade existing rail infrastructure and streamline customs procedures to further enhance regional trade and connectivity between Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.
Join Our Community
Railroad

Trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in 2023 increased sixfold year-on-year, hitting $266 million, a certain sign that engagement between the war-stricken nation and its northern neighbors is flourishing despite the Taliban’s ascendancy.

Afghan news agency Tolonews cited an Industry and Trade Ministry representative in Kabul as saying that imports from Uzbekistan over that period reached $239 million, while $27 million of goods went in the other direction.

“Most of our exported items to Uzbekistan are dried fruit, fruit juice, apricots, sesame, carpets, and most of our imported items are electricity, flour, beans, chemical fertilizers, oil and gas,” Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the ministry, was cited as saying in a January 9 report.

This pattern provides strong vindication for ongoing plans to construct a trans-Afghan railroad that would link Uzbekistan with Pakistan. Officials from the three countries met in Islamabad in July to sign a protocol outlining a roadmap for the project, which should culminate in a route running from Termez in Uzbekistan, through Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan and finally reaching the Kharlachi border crossing in Pakistan. The roadmap envisions organizing technical feasibility studies and exploring funding options.

Uzbek officials estimate that building this railroad will reduce transport costs of goods coming to and from Pakistan by 40 percent. The cost of completing the work has been estimated at $6 billion and it is hoped that up to 15 million tons of cargo will be able to travel along the route by 2030.

In the more immediate future, there are plans to upgrade an already-existing 75-kilometer segment of railway running from Khairaton in south Uzbekistan to Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan. This railroad was put into operation in 2011 and has since been maintained by the Uzbek state railway company. Railroad officials from the countries met in November and agreed that the work should start “as soon as possible.”

Dialogue on hardware is now being accompanied by regular contacts on easing the bureaucratic complications of doing business across borders.

Also in November, trade officials from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Islamabad for a maiden session of the Trilateral Meeting on Trade and Transit format, which has been instituted to explore ways to reduce trade barriers and streamline customs procedures. Pakistani Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz described the meeting as a “significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity, promoting trade, and fostering cooperation.”

“Exciting times ahead!” he wrote on Twitter.

By Eurasianet.org

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kazakhstan Quadruples Grain Exports to China
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate
China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom

China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom
Gold Prices Poised to Break Records in the New Year

Gold Prices Poised to Break Records in the New Year

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com