Tbilisi's Ambition To Become A Regional Aviation Hub

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.51 -2.66 -3.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.25 -2.54 -3.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 72.05 -3.07 -4.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.237 -0.017 -0.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.494 -0.100 -3.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.42 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.494 -0.100 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 74.99 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.45 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.84 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 559 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 75.84 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.92 -1.12 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.32 -1.12 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 70.57 -1.12 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.72 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.72 -1.12 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.67 -1.12 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.02 -1.12 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.40 -1.12 -1.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Pakistan Pays For Discounted Russian Oil In Yuan

China And Russia Lock Horns Over Kazakhstan’s Uranium

China And Russia Lock Horns Over Kazakhstan’s Uranium

Kazakhstan's position as the leading…

Blurred Battle Lines: Drone Strikes Stoke Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Blurred Battle Lines: Drone Strikes Stoke Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Apparent drone attacks in Moscow…

Dam Destruction Threatens Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Dam Destruction Threatens Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Ukraine has accused Russia of…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tbilisi's Ambition To Become A Regional Aviation Hub

By Eurasianet - Jun 12, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The Georgian government is exploring the possibility of either expanding the existing Tbilisi international airport or building a new airport to meet future growth demands and establish Georgia as a regional aviation hub.
  • The government favors the construction of a new airport over the expansion of the current one, arguing that the existing airport, while adequate now, has limited growth potential in the long run.
  • The proposed development of a new airport aligns with Georgia's strategic goal to be a major transit corridor between the East and the West.
Join Our Community
Airplane

The Georgian authorities are pondering building a new airport near the capital city, citing long-term prospects of the country becoming an "aviation hub" in the region.

Government leaders made the announcement in early June, saying they would either build a new airport in place of the Vaziani military airfield near Tbilisi or expand the capital's existing international airport. 

It's the latest in a series of moves aimed at elevating Georgia's role in transportation and cargo traffic between various parts of the world.

"Today we have the capacity, experience, and, most importantly, the goal of effectively becoming an aviation hub in the region," Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a government meeting on June 5. "We are talking about building a modern, new airport of international class."

The authorities said studies are underway to determine the best option between building a new airport or expanding the currently operational international airport in Tbilisi.

But they've already expressed their preference for the former. They argue that while the current airport meets present demands, it has limited growth capacities and a new airport in another location would be necessary in terms of "20-30-50 or even 100-year prospects."

Georgia is currently home to three international airports, with Tbilisi airport, some 20-30 minutes drive from the city center, being the largest. A smaller airport near Kutaisi, in western Georgia, has been gaining popularity in recent years by hosting budget airlines such as Wizzair and offering cheap flights to Europe. The third international airport near Batumi, a city on the Black Sea, also accepts international flights but is less busy than the other two. 

Since 2005, Tbilisi airport has been operated by TAV Airports, a Turkish company whose largest share (46 percent) is owned by French Groupe ADP

The contract with TAV prohibits the country from building an airport within a 150 km radius of the current one without the company's consent. The contract expires in 2027, and the authorities claim they remain loyal to the agreement. According to the government's projections, if the decision to build a new airport is made, construction will commence next year and finish in 3-4 years. 

It is unclear whether the current contract will be amended or if authorities will wait until it expires. 

Since early May, Georgian officials have been offering various arguments in support of a separate, bigger airport, with some citing ever-growing passenger flow and others pointing at the need to boost the country's air cargo handling capacity. 

"If we are saying that Georgia must be a regional hub in terms of logistics and talk about transit flights, including cargo operations, for this we need space for expansion and a large economy," Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili told reporters after June 5 government meeting. 

Building an airport at the new location in Vaziani would double the distance and thus drive time from the city center. 

But Davitashvili argued that it offers better conditions for navigation and is better in terms of urban and economic development. The minister also did not rule out revamping the old military aerodrome along with building a new civil airport, citing similar combined arrangements elsewhere. 

The prospects of Georgia becoming a regional aviation hub have been discussed in various circles for several years. But these particular plans come as Georgia has been reinventing itself as a major transit corridor between the East and the West as a result of geopolitical shifts resulting from the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

While passenger flow in Georgian airports has been growing in recent years, in Tbilisi it has yet to catch up with pre-pandemic numbers. Air cargo traffic, on the other hand, has seen steadier growth.

It is, however, yet to be seen how the recent controversial resumption of direct flights with Russia will affect Georgian aviation. 

After Moscow's decision in May to lift its 4-year unilateral ban on air travel with Georgia, Tbilisi authorized three airlines for regular flights to Russia - flag carrier Georgian Airways, and two Russian flyers, Azimuth and Red Wings. The latter's planes are yet to land in Tbilisi and Kutaisi, after postponing the start of operation to mid-June.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the authorization came talk, from both Russian and Georgian business representatives, about using Georgian airports for transit between Russia and the EU countries that closed their airspace to Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine last year. It was theorized that Georgia - and in particular Kutaisi - could eventually compete with major regional transit hubs like Istanbul.

However, Georgian Airways later said that the country would need at least five years to acquire this role. Experts, too, were skeptical that the many sanctions and restrictions Russia and its citizens are currently facing could ever make this possible. 

And late in May, Tamaz Gaiashvili, head of the Georgian flag carrier, said that against general expectations, bookings on Georgia-Russia flights so far did not amount even to half of the available seating capacity.

By Nini Gabritchidze via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A New Chapter In The Caucasus? Armenia And Azerbaijan Make Strides Towards Peace
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com