Taiwan Holds Defensive Drills, Warns China Is Preparing For An Invasion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 90.50 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 27 mins 96.58 -0.07 -0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.99 -0.38 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 7.833 +0.244 +3.22%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 2.960 +0.074 +2.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.960 +0.074 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 41 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 41 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 41 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 253 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 41 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 41 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.05 +1.67 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 76.66 +1.75 +2.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 92.91 +1.75 +1.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 91.16 +1.75 +1.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 89.06 +1.75 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 88.31 +1.75 +2.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 91.86 +1.75 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 86.51 +1.75 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.80 +1.25 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

API Sees Another Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Uncertainty Over Russian Gas Supply Threatens EU Cohesion

Uncertainty Over Russian Gas Supply Threatens EU Cohesion

Gazprom has resumed gas supply…

China Extends Taiwan Drills, Says It Is Training Under “Real War Conditions”

China Extends Taiwan Drills, Says It Is Training Under “Real War Conditions”

China has extended military drills…

China Hits Back At The United States Following Pelosi Visit To Taiwan

China Hits Back At The United States Following Pelosi Visit To Taiwan

China has hit back against…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Taiwan Holds Defensive Drills, Warns China Is Preparing For An Invasion

By ZeroHedge - Aug 09, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

 

  • Taiwan is holding its own live-fire drills, just one day after China extended its own exercises near the island.
  • Taiwanese officials have emphasized that the drills were already scheduled and not in response to China’s “unprecedented war games.”
  • Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is calling for international support, warning that China is preparing for a future invasion.
Join Our Community

Taiwan announced its own live-fire drills Tuesday, a day after China's military announced it is extending ongoing exercises surrounding the democratic-run island past the scheduled end date of Sunday. Taiwan's defense ministry said the new defensive drills are intent on simulating repelling an attack on the island in the event of a Chinese invasion.  However, Taiwanese officials are emphasizing that "Tuesday’s drills, which involved soldiers firing howitzer artillery out to sea, had long been scheduled and were not a reaction to China’s unprecedented war games." It's said to have involved hundreds of troops and about 40 howitzers. The Taiwanese drills reportedly last only an hour, China’s Eastern Theater Command announced its exercises will continue indefinitely. The PLA, along with state media, is now openly describing the games as focused on conducting a "joint blockade".

Meanwhile, there continued to be some 10 military vessels on each side of the median line in the contested Taiwan Strait, as the Chinese and Taiwanese navies are still reported locked in a standoff, according to Reuters

The PLA on Monday said it focused on joint anti-submarine and sea assault operations, while on Tuesday a spokesperson reaffirmed it plans to continue the drills in waters and airspace around Taiwan, with a focus on "blockades and resupply logistics."

Meanwhile, Taiwan is increasingly worried that China is set to invade: 

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that "China has used the drills and its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan."

"China's real intention is to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the entire region," Wu said.

Related: Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

"It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan," he continued.

“After the drills conclude, China may try to routinize its action in an attempt to wreck the long-term status quo across the Taiwan Strait," Wu said while urging greater international support given the threatening war games present "a clear image of China’s geostrategic ambitions beyond Taiwan." He further charged that Beijing is trying to erase the median line given that its ships are continually breaching it.

Biden the day prior appeared to downplay China's aggression and intent in response to the Pelosi trip, telling reporters, "I’m not worried, but I’m concerned... But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more" - appearing to state his belief that this is not prepared for an invasion. Quad members US, Japan, and Australia have condemned the drills as a threat to peace and security in the Taiwan Strait. 

House Speaker Pelosi on Tuesday weighed in further on her trip, saying that China's president Xi Jinping is in a "fragile place" politically and on the world stage and so is "acting like a scared bully". While a number of Republican hawks have come out and voiced public support for her controversial trip to Taiwan, Biden has yet to do so, after previously citing the Pentagon as saying it was "not a good idea". 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Extends Taiwan Drills, Says It Is Training Under “Real War Conditions”
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High

Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com