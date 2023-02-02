South Korea Reinforces Its Position In European Defense Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.76 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.08 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.60 -1.20 -1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.472 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.478 +0.024 +0.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 +0.87 +1.06%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.478 +0.024 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.78 +2.60 +3.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.29 +2.29 +2.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.46 -1.17 -1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 430 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.47 -0.97 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.06 -1.04 -1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 +0.87 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.16 -2.46 -4.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.56 -2.46 -3.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.81 -2.46 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.66 -2.46 -3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.66 -2.46 -3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.96 -2.46 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.91 -2.46 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.26 -2.46 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -2.50 -3.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.94 -2.76 -3.85%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 -2.46 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 -2.46 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.32 -1.96 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 hour "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 1 hour "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin

Breaking News:

Asia’s Oil Imports Hit Record High Despite Drop In Chinese Demand

EU Expands Role In South Caucus With Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Mission

EU Expands Role In South Caucus With Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Mission

Armenia sees the new EU…

Ukraine’s Economy Likely To Shrink Further In 2023

Ukraine’s Economy Likely To Shrink Further In 2023

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

Georgia Becomes A Regional Trading Hub

Georgia Becomes A Regional Trading Hub

Statistics show Georgia’s South Caucasus…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

South Korea Reinforces Its Position In European Defense Market

By The Jamestown Foundation - Feb 02, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • The competitive advantage of deepening cooperation between the two countries is rooted in South Korean companies having little domestic competition in some sectors of these markets. 
  • Located in Central Europe, Poland provides alternative trade routes for defense products manufactured by Korea and offers access to other CEE markets such as Hungary and Czech Republic.  
  • This burgeoning bilateral relationship will serve as another stepping stone for deeper economic and military engagement from Seoul within this region.
Join Our Community

The recently established military relationship between South Korea and Poland is a multidimensional phenomenon, reaching beyond security in its traditional meaning. In fact, large-scale arms contracts are almost always politicized and followed or accompanied by intensified economic ties. Certainly, in the current circumstances, this view is shared by Warsaw and Seoul (see Part One).

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing tensions between the United States and China, South Korean companies are following the global trend of shortening supply chains. In recent years, these entities accounted for the greatest foreign investment flows into the Polish market, ranked fourth in 2019 (Oecd-library.org, accessed on January 25) and rising to first in 2021 (The Korea Herald, May 17, 2022). From South Korea’s perspective, Poland is an attractive and sought-after partner because it grants access to the European market as well as a skilled and still relatively cheap labor force. Not to mention, Warsaw is well-situated within the European Union’s economic and defense architecture. Economically speaking, these factors partly apply to other Central and East European (CEE) markets as well. That is why Seoul is already widely present in countries such as the Czech Republic and Hungary to leverage opportunities for increased foreign direct investment (Stats.koreaexim.go.kr; Nationalatlas.ngii.go.kr, accessed January 25).

The competitive advantage of deepening cooperation with South Korea is rooted in the fact that Korean companies simply have little domestic competition in some sectors of these markets. Nevertheless, Poland is one of the only countries in the region capable of and willing to become a Korean defense production hub due to its objectively strong potential as a regional leader (as demonstrated by Warsaw’s unwavering support of Ukraine) and proper production facilities to be able to absorb the transfer of Korean technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geographically, Poland’s location is also advantageous. Located in the heart of Europe, the country provides alternative trade routes for Korean defense products manufactured by Poland. Nearby Turkey, Finland, Norway and Estonia have already bought K9 howitzers—South Korea’s most popular military export—and it is expected that similar regional contracts will intensify. Indeed, Norway is considering making the Korean-made K2 tank its new main battle tank (Asian Military Review, May 6, 2022). Logistical facilities located in the region also support the notion of increased defense negotiations with Seoul. After the Russian heavy weapon–centered land invasion of Ukraine, upgrades to the land forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) eastern front are now more likely to occur than in the past three decades. Moreover, Poland’s Baltic coastal line make the African and Middle East markets accessible too, which is critical given a potential take-up of Korean arms throughout Africa (The Korea Times, August 5, 2022). Finally, proximity to Germany’s giant motor industry makes Poland its natural economic hinterland. Hence, any investments in related sectors, including the battery industry, seem reasonable.

The Korean military industry has been determined to enter the Polish and CEE markets for some time. Hyundai Rotem had already presented its offer of K2PL battle tanks in 2018 during the International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland (AltairTV, September 10, 2018). Nevertheless, only Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine finally triggered this state-to-state cooperation. Strengthening bonds with a crucial NATO member does not only benefit South Korea’s defense industry in a financial sense, but, perhaps more importantly, it also builds confidence in the quality of Korean equipment and increases the competitiveness of Korean defense companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It should be kept in mind that South Korea is a latecomer to the global defense market. Hence, Seoul certainly desires an elevated standing as it hopes to penetrate other markets. “Poland is where our journey for the export of 1,000 FA-50 fighters begins,” Korea Aerospace Industries CEO Ahn Hyun-Ho declared, adding that Poland is a potential buyer of KF-21 “4.5th-generation” fighter aircraft, which is currently under development (Yonhap News Agency, July 28, 2022). Accordingly, the recently signed deals in Central and Eastern Europe might serve as a stepping stone into other industries, including shipbuilding. In December 2022, PKN Orlen, Poland’s leading energy group, co-organized a christening ceremony for two liquefied natural gas carriers at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ facilities in Ulsan, South Korea. The Polish company has chartered these for ten years from Norwegian energy entity Knutsen Group.

Neither China nor Russia—as the two major regional adversaries for Seoul and Warsaw in their respective areas—have commented on the recently intensified Korean-Polish defense relationship. Even so, it is clear that these developments run against Beijing’s and Moscow’s interests, if only from a military perspective. The large purchases of new weaponry and the creation of new logistical facilities in Central and Eastern Europe require both Russia and China to adjust to the new operational framework. If Korean defense production capacities are temporarily disabled—in the worst-case scenario, as the result of a strike or act of sabotage—it might be possible to replace them with elements delivered from Poland, a circumstance that any potential aggressor must reckon with.

The Polish-Korean defense relationship has every potential to become a win-win situation, with Warsaw boosting its military potential and reviving its heavy military industry, on the one hand, and Seoul solidifying its position in the European and global defense markets, on the other. Furthermore, strong political and military ties have already given rise to increased economic cooperation between the two sides, especially in the energy sector. Much will depend, however, on economic and political factors, as Poland is struggling with high inflation and is preparing for parliamentary elections this fall. Nevertheless, this burgeoning bilateral relationship should serve as another stepping stone for South Korea’s deeper economic and military engagement in the CEE region.

By Jamestown.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

String Of Deals Highlights Russia's Waning Central Asian Influence
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
Scientists Invent Hydrogen Producing Solar Cell

Scientists Invent Hydrogen Producing Solar Cell

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com