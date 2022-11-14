Russia Wants To Participate In The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 85.20 -3.76 -4.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 92.52 -3.47 -3.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 91.83 -3.13 -3.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 6.043 +0.164 +2.79%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.525 -0.085 -3.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.85 +3.53 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 85.46 +3.44 +4.19%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.525 -0.085 -3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 4 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 350 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Girassol 4 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.85 +3.53 +3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 67.71 +2.49 +3.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 91.11 +2.49 +2.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 89.36 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 86.51 +2.49 +2.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 84.51 +2.49 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 93.46 +2.49 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 82.81 +2.49 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +2.50 +3.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +2.50 +3.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.09 +2.49 +3.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.44 +2.49 +3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.44 +2.49 +3.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +2.50 +3.01%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 12 hours "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Bezos Pledges To Give Most Of His $124B To Fight Climate Change

Iranian Drones Are Proliferating In Middle East And Eurasian Battlefields

Iranian Drones Are Proliferating In Middle East And Eurasian Battlefields

Tehran has become a drone…

Georgia Looks To Restart Deep Sea Megaproject

Georgia Looks To Restart Deep Sea Megaproject

Georgia’s mega port was canceled…

Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of “Energy Terrorism”

Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of “Energy Terrorism”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Wants To Participate In The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

By The Jamestown Foundation - Nov 14, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • Russia is looking to expand its footprint in Southwest Asia, deepening its involvement with Pakistan and Afghanistan.
  • The move hopes to prepare Russia to enter the $62 billion China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
  • Russia’s vision for its Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) passes through the CPEC, as part of China’s BRI.
Join Our Community

On September 27, the Taliban government in Afghanistan disclosed a deal it signed with Russia to import petroleum products and wheat at a discounted rate (Al Jazeera, September 28). The deal came days before Russia agreed to provide petrol to Pakistan on deferred payments and extend its gas pipeline infrastructure in Central Asia to the Islamic republic (see EDM, October 5).

In truth, Russia has been seeking expanded ties in Southwest Asia in recent months. Moscow’s deepening involvement with Pakistan and Afghanistan is all about preparing for Russia’s entry into the $62 billion China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Russia’s growing interest in the CPEC comes against the backdrop of budding Russian-Pakistani relations over the past few years. Moscow was willing to join the CPEC in 2016 when it requested Islamabad to allow Russia to use Gwadar Port for its exports. This strategically located port along the Arabian Sea in Pakistan’s Balochistan province is an essential part of the CPEC. Islamabad accorded approval to Moscow’s request, and then-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during his visit to Turkmenistan in November 2016, welcomed the Kremlin’s decision to join the project (Hindustan Times, November 26, 2016). In 2019, the two countries, during a meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability in Islamabad, agreed to the proposed seven-point road map for boosting bilateral relations. The visiting Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Russian participation in the CPEC was among the seven points, which also included the signing of a free-trade agreement between Moscow and Islamabad as well as a deepening of strategic defense relations (Times of Islamabad, March 28, 2019).

What does joining the CPEC mean for Moscow in a strategic sense? In fact, Russia’s vision for its Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) passes through the CPEC, as part of China’s BRI. Through its participation in the CPEC, the Kremlin will seek to merge the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the BRI. In April 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the Second BRI Forum for International Cooperation that five EAEU member states had unanimously supported the idea of pairing the EAEU’s development with the BRI. Overall, an EAEU-BRI merger would be a real step forward in Moscow’s quest to realize the goals of the GEP, which, beyond connecting with the BRI, also include improving connectivity with Iran, India and Southeast Asia (Russiancouncil.ru, June 3, 2020). With its geostrategic location, which marks the confluence of South, Central and Southwest Asia, Pakistan has the strong potential to play a promising role in making the GEP a reality. Thus, Putin recently characterized Pakistan as one of Russia’s “priority partners” in Asia (see EDM, October 5).

Why does China want Russia to join the CPEC? Whereas Russia’s participation in the CPEC will strengthen and boost Sino-Russian cooperation and brighten prospects for economic integration in the region, it might also appease India, which is fiercely opposed to the CPEC traversing Pakistani regions claimed by New Delhi. China wants Russia to play its role in brokering a peace agreement between the two arch rivals—India and Pakistan—to save the CPEC (Pakistan Today, January 10, 2017). Moreover, Beijing seeks Moscow’s inclusion in the CPEC because it needs the Kremlin’s cooperation to meet the security challenges that have emerged after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021. For both China and Russia, maintaining stability in Afghanistan is the key to implementing their wider strategic plans. While both countries have yet to officially recognize Kabul’s current government, they have strengthened their relations with Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power through a number of agreements.

Related: Crypto Markets Are A Mess As Firms Scramble To Soothe Investor Jitters

In July 2022, China publicly announced its plans to increase trade, investment and business relations with the Taliban (Dawn, July 5). As such, today, Chinese businessmen are expanding their activities in Afghanistan after the Taliban government in April approved the first Sino-Afghan joint project to develop a $216 million industrial estate on the outskirts of Kabul (South China Morning Post, August 28).

In Russia’s case, the cultivation of closer ties between the Kremlin and the Taliban began even before the full US withdrawal from Afghanistan. In March 2021, Russian officials held a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow, to which, outside of other regional players and Afghan leaders, the Taliban leadership was specially invited. The conference represented an effort by Russia to project itself as a key player in the Afghan peace process (Thenews.com.pk, March 12, 2021). Similarly, during a visit to Pakistan in April of last year by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Afghanistan was top of the agenda in his talks with the authorities in Islamabad. The visit was important as it took place at a time when the US was still in the process of completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan (Dawn, April 7, 2021).

Most recently, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif completed a visit to China on November 1 and 2, during which, he agreed to officially extend the CPEC to Afghanistan with Chinese President Xi Jingping—something that Moscow has actively supported (Express Tribune, November 2).

Indeed, Russia has chosen a road to Kabul that passes through Islamabad. This reveals Moscow’s strategy to strengthen the Russian-Afghan-Pakistani nexus following the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Such a nexus will most markedly be strengthened through the extension of the CPEC to Kabul and Russia’s direct participation in the project. However, only a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will bring China’s CPEC extension plan as well as Russia’s GEP project to fruition. To this end, Beijing’s plan to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan is likely to coincide with Moscow formally joining the BRI.

By the Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Does Russia’s Kherson Retreat Mean For The War In Ukraine?
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage

Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage
Saudi Oil Assets At High Risk From New Missile Strikes

Saudi Oil Assets At High Risk From New Missile Strikes
Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows

Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows
The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com