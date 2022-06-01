Russia Holds Nuclear Drills As Biden Unveils New Aid Package For Ukraine

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 113.8 -1.49 -1.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 52 mins 116.3 +0.69 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.745 +0.049 +0.56%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 4.135 -0.008 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 4.057 -0.015 -0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 116.0 -1.91 -1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 116.0 -1.91 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 122.9 +2.93 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 110.1 +0.49 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 4.057 -0.015 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.4 +2.79 +2.45%
Graph up Murban 2 days 118.4 +2.60 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 115.0 +1.12 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 184 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 124.8 +1.24 +1.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 120.2 +1.30 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 122.9 +2.93 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.68 +0.55 +0.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 100.6 -0.40 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 116.8 -0.40 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 115.1 -0.40 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 113.0 -0.40 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 110.1 -0.40 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 110.1 -0.40 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 112.2 -0.40 -0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 115.8 -0.40 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 110.4 -0.40 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 116.0 -1.91 -1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 111.8 +4.00 +3.71%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 105.5 -5.50 -4.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 120.7 +1.02 +0.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 109.2 +0.59 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 111.8 +0.75 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.0 -0.25 -0.24%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 117.5 -4.30 -3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved By Small Crude Draw

Global Supply Chains Will Never Be “Normal” Again

Global Supply Chains Will Never Be “Normal” Again

The world has permanently changed…

Sweden And Finland Have Formally Applied To Join NATO

Sweden And Finland Have Formally Applied To Join NATO

Sweden and Finland have formally…

China Warns NATO Not To Interfere In Asia

China Warns NATO Not To Interfere In Asia

China is on edge as…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Holds Nuclear Drills As Biden Unveils New Aid Package For Ukraine

By ZeroHedge - Jun 01, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Russia has launched fresh nuclear drills just outside of Moscow.
  • The news comes as Biden unveils a $700 million arms package for Ukraine.
  • "We currently see no indication that Russia has intent to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” Biden noted. 
Join Our Community

Russia's nuclear forces have launched fresh drills northeast of Moscow, in the Ivanovo province, according to new Russian defense ministry statements Wednesday.

Reuters cited Interfax news agency to report that "Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense maneuvers using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers," based on the Russian MoD statement.

Some Western media reports are seeing the drill as a response and warning to Washington over the White House approving yet more military aid and weapons to Ukraine, particularly longer-range rockets.

Newsweek, for example, writes that "The report follows the announcement that the U.S. has approved a $700m package of security assistance to be sent to Kyiv, which will include helicopters, anti-tank weapon systems and medium-range high mobility artillery rocket systems."

The Kremlin is meanwhile issuing new warnings over the US violating its stated "red lines"...

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV SAYS THERE ARE RISKS THAT A THIRD COUNTRY COULD BECOME INVOLVED IN UKRAINE CONFLICT DUE TO SUPPLIES OF ROCKET LAUNCHERS

It also comes interestingly as a new consensus has emerged that Russian forces are winning in Donbas, amid the latest steady gains over the whole of Luhansk province, and as the final Ukrainian holdout city of Sievierodonetsk is poised to fall to the Russians. The fresh White House move to send in longer range rockets (which are in effect 'medium-range') seems aimed at stalling the Russian gains made in Donbas.

The Biden administration last week said it would reject the possibility of sending long-range rockets, fearing things could spiral toward rapid escalation with Russia, after the Kremlin declared "red lines" concerning this type of major West-supplied weaponry.

In President Biden's Tuesday New York Times op-ed outlining "what America will do and not do in Ukraine," he stressed that he doesn't believe Russia intends to use nuclear weapons. "I know many people around the world are concerned about the use of nuclear weapons," he began on this point.

"We currently see no indication that Russia has intent to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, though Russia’s occasional rhetoric to rattle the nuclear saber is itself dangerous and extremely irresponsible. Let me be clear: Any use of nuclear weapons in this conflict on any scale would be completely unacceptable to us as well as the rest of the world and would entail severe consequences," the president said.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Plans New Bond Scheme To Skirt Sanctions
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks
When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?
Russia Sends Record Volumes Of Oil To India, China

Russia Sends Record Volumes Of Oil To India, China



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com