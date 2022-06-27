Russia Defaults On Foreign Debt For The First Time In 104 Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 109.5 +1.84 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 115.0 +1.88 +1.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 117.6 -0.26 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.503 +0.283 +4.55%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.829 -0.056 -1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 102.5 +3.30 +3.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.829 -0.056 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.5 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Murban 4 days 112.6 +0.50 +0.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 108.9 +2.33 +2.19%
Graph down Basra Light 210 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 117.3 +2.71 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 116.7 +3.05 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 93.52 +3.35 +3.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 109.8 +3.35 +3.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 108.0 +3.35 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 105.9 +3.35 +3.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 105.2 +3.35 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 108.7 +3.35 +3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 103.4 +3.35 +3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 8 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 11 mins "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 330 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 7 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Sees Oil Market Surplus Shrinking To 1 Million Bpd

China Warns Central Asia To Steer Clear Of Geopolitical Conflicts

China Warns Central Asia To Steer Clear Of Geopolitical Conflicts

Foreign Minister Wang Yi used…

Biden Claims Visit To Saudi Arabia Is About Israel, Not Oil Prices

Biden Claims Visit To Saudi Arabia Is About Israel, Not Oil Prices

U.S. President Joe Biden is…

Will Western Sanctions Actually Impact Putin’s Political Prowess?

Will Western Sanctions Actually Impact Putin’s Political Prowess?

Though Russia’s economy is being…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Defaults On Foreign Debt For The First Time In 104 Years

By City A.M - Jun 27, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Russia has just defaulted on foreign debt obligations for the first time in over a century.
  • Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked retaliation in the form of economic sanctions, weighing on Russia’s ability to pay foreign investors. 
  • The efficacy of western sanctions hitting the Russian economy has been watered down as Europe continues to buy Russian energy.
Join Our Community

Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt obligations for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution in 1918.

Sanctions launched by an alliance of western nations in response to president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have hobbled the Kremlin’s access to its assets, meaning it has been unable to pay foreign investors.

Moscow missed a grace period deadline today on a $100m interest payment that was originally due on 27 May, tipping the country into default for the first time in over a century.

A US official said at today’s G7 summit that the default shows “just how strong the actions are that the U.S, along with allies and partners have taken, as well as how dramatic the impact has been on Russia’s economy”.

Russia insisted it has the means to fulfill its foreign debt obligations and blamed sanctions for leaving creditors out of pocket.

The Bolsheviks stopped paying foreign investors in the early 1900s amid the Russian civil war to keep assets in the country to strengthen the economy.

Related: New EV Battery Boasts 1,000km Range

America’s Treasury department blocked Russia from making payments last May, effectively sealing its fate of falling into default.

Earlier this year, the world’s top rating agencies downgraded Russian debt to among the lowest wrongs on their debt safety ladder.

The efficacy of western sanctions hitting the Russian economy has been watered down by European countries continuing to send money to the country in exchange for Russian energy.

Persistently high demand for Russian gas has lifted the rouble after it initially plunged against the world’s leading currencies following Moscow’s invasion.

However, US president Joe Biden, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and other leaders of G7 countries over the weekend said they are pursuing a cap on Russian energy prices to curb revenues flowing into Moscow.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kazakhstan Speaks Out Against Russia Over Ukraine War

Next Post

G7 Announces $600 Billion Infrastructure Plan To Rival China’s Belt And Road
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com