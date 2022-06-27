Russia Defaults On Foreign Debt For The First Time In 104 Years

The efficacy of western sanctions hitting the Russian economy has been watered down as Europe continues to buy Russian energy.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked retaliation in the form of economic sanctions, weighing on Russia’s ability to pay foreign investors.

Russia has just defaulted on foreign debt obligations for the first time in over a century.

Sanctions launched by an alliance of western nations in response to president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have hobbled the Kremlin’s access to its assets, meaning it has been unable to pay foreign investors.

Moscow missed a grace period deadline today on a $100m interest payment that was originally due on 27 May, tipping the country into default for the first time in over a century.

A US official said at today’s G7 summit that the default shows “just how strong the actions are that the U.S, along with allies and partners have taken, as well as how dramatic the impact has been on Russia’s economy”.

Russia insisted it has the means to fulfill its foreign debt obligations and blamed sanctions for leaving creditors out of pocket.

The Bolsheviks stopped paying foreign investors in the early 1900s amid the Russian civil war to keep assets in the country to strengthen the economy.

America’s Treasury department blocked Russia from making payments last May, effectively sealing its fate of falling into default.

Earlier this year, the world’s top rating agencies downgraded Russian debt to among the lowest wrongs on their debt safety ladder.

The efficacy of western sanctions hitting the Russian economy has been watered down by European countries continuing to send money to the country in exchange for Russian energy.

Persistently high demand for Russian gas has lifted the rouble after it initially plunged against the world’s leading currencies following Moscow’s invasion.

However, US president Joe Biden, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and other leaders of G7 countries over the weekend said they are pursuing a cap on Russian energy prices to curb revenues flowing into Moscow.

