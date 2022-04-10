OPEC+ Alliance Put To The Test Amid Ukraine War

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 98.31 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 103.0 +0.21 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.387 +0.109 +1.74%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.358 +0.040 +1.21%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.125 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%
Chart Mars US 2 days 96.06 +2.58 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.125 -0.006 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 98.03 +0.85 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 3 days 99.73 +0.67 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 99.59 +2.64 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 132 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 102.7 +1.98 +1.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 101.1 +1.26 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 84.55 +2.33 +2.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 81.93 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 98.18 -0.20 -0.20%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 96.43 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 94.33 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 93.58 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 97.13 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 91.78 -0.20 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.3 -3.62 -3.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 92.21 +2.23 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 104.8 -0.20 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 22 hours "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 18 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 5 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 16 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 6 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 24 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days US oil facts
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gasoline Subsidy To Cost Nigeria 10 Times More Than Budgeted

Sanctions Are Forcing Russian Companies To Consider Moving To Kazakhstan

Sanctions Are Forcing Russian Companies To Consider Moving To Kazakhstan

Stinging international sanctions are forcing…

More Volatility Than Oil Can Handle

More Volatility Than Oil Can Handle

Geopolitical risk remains incredibly high…

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher As EU Prepares For A Summit With China

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher As EU Prepares For A Summit With China

The European Union and China…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Alliance Put To The Test Amid Ukraine War

By ZeroHedge - Apr 10, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Gulf States have remained fairly neutral following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • The OPEC+ alliance is being tested as Russia ramps up its aggression in Ukraine.
  • The OPEC question will become increasingly important because the situation on the energy front is dire.
Join Our Community

The Gulf countries may not be reliable partners against Russia...

Earlier this month, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was welcomed in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. To the dismay of the United States, the red carpet was rolled out for him, on the anniversary of the uprising against Assad, amid war mongering by his Russian ally in Ukraine.

Just before, British PM Boris Johnson has been on a visit himself to both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, not only to promote Global Britain, but also in a bid to convince both Gulf states to increase oil production. Johnson was acting as an emissary from the West, after the Gulf countries’ leaders declined to take a call from U.S. President Joe Biden to build international support for Ukraine and contain a surge in oil prices, signaling their unhappiness with the perceived Western lack of support for their security.  

These grievances include concerns about Biden’s move to take Yemenite Houthi rebels off of America’s official list of global terrorist groups. Drone and missile attacks on U.A.E. capital Abu Dhabi, launched earlier this year by the Iran-backed rebel group, and the prospect of a restoration of the Iran nuclear deal has added to the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia’s complaints.   It’s not just refusing to take Joe Biden’s calls, however. More broadly, the Gulf states are hedging their bets on the Ukraine issue. The Emirates abstained during a United Nations vote condemning Russia’s invasion, and the Emirati leader, popularly known as “MBZ”, referred to “Russia’s right to ensure its national security” in a call with Russian President Putin. There has even been speculation that the U.A.E. could help Russia avoid Western sanctions, with Emirati officials reportedly assuring Russians that they will not enforce sanctions unless mandated by the UN — something which Moscow would certainly veto. 

On top of that, there is a deal between Russia and the Saudi-led oil cartel, OPEC, which the Saudis and Emiratis are reluctant to abandon, as it was hard-fought in 2020 and involved great concessions from Russia. 

The OPEC question will become increasingly important because the situation on the energy front is dire. The International Energy Agency has warned a global oil supply shock may be coming due to large-scale disruptions to Russian oil supplies, which would drive oil prices to even higher levels than today. While Saudi Arabia isn’t pumping oil at full capacity and has not yet pledged to do so, the U.A.E has promised to push OPEC to pump more oil, but this development has yet to materialize and wasn’t agreed upon with other OPEC members in advance. Despite the talk, actions on the ground further indicate the Emirates are moving away from the West, a shift which is in line with broader trends in the Gulf region. 

King dollar no more? 

Indeed, the sanctions which have cut off several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system and frozen reserves accumulated by the Russian central bank, have renewed debate on the role of the U.S. Dollar as a global reserve currency, particularly in the Gulf.  

Some have argued that “we are witnessing the birth of Bretton Woods III — a new world (monetary) order centered around commodity-based currencies in the East that will likely weaken the Eurodollar system.” For the moment, however, this remains a minority view, while the general consensus is that there is little alternative to the U.S. dollar in the short- to medium-term. 

Related: Will Russia’s War Derail Global Emissions Ambitions?

The lack of trust in China’s currency should stymy Beijing’s hopes of turning the yuan into a global reserve currency. Gold has proven to be a safe store of value, but despite the fiat money of governments being eroded to finance state spending, gold is not used as a regular payment method. The euro is still plagued by its shaky political underpinnings, while it is still an open question whether bitcoin will be able to resist state action banning it, if it will ever be widely adopted in the first place.  

King dollar also retains its primacy due to the fact that oil sales are conducted in USD — at least for now. This week, it emerged that Saudi Arabia is considering accepting yuan instead of dollars for Chinese oil sales.  

This is likely to be a bluff, or rather a Saudi cry for attention from Washington decision-makers. Switching millions of barrels of oil trades from dollars to yuan every day could unsettle Saudi Arabia’s economy given that the Saudi currency is pegged to the dollar. Aides to the Saudi crown prince have apparently warned him of unpredictable economic damage which could result from moving ahead with the plan. It’s not hard to see how trading oil in a currency plagued by rampant capital controls could easily backfire — meaning that Gulf countries abandoning the imperfect dollar umbrella may soon find themselves in stormy weather. 

UK faces “tough” talks with Gulf countries  

The continued primacy of the U.S. dollar also makes the argument less convincing that Western sanctions against Russia will push into to a separate trading bloc led by China, creating a kind of dichotomy within the global economy. That is unlikely to happen fast. Not only is China far from enjoying the degree of trust required to offer the world’s reserve currency, it’s impossible for Russia to simply replace its trade with the West with Chinese trade, as the volume of Russia’s current trade with the West is simply too high.  

The West, however, is determined to reduce that trade. Ahead of his trip to the Gulf, Boris Johnson vowed the world must “starve Putin’s addiction to oil and gas”, adding that “Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort.” Then, only one day after Johnson’s visit, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed pledged, during a visit to Moscow, to cooperate with Russia on bolstering global energy security. 

Johnson’s government seems to be wary to embrace fracking, which before Putin’s war helped the United States enjoy gas prices that are only one-sixth of the level in Europe. Unless Johnson revisits that stance, the UK has no choice but to become more energy dependent on the rest of the world, particularly petrol-rich states like the Gulf countries. So far, however, it’s unclear whether they’re ready to play ball. With UK talks with Gulf countries over increased oil production labeled “tough” and the Emirates gearing up to water down the effect of Western sanctions on Russia, something’s got to give. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Energy Transition Will Transform Geopolitics
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com