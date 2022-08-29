Iran: There Will Be No Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Probe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.89 +3.83 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 104.9 +3.91 +3.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 102.9 +2.56 +2.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 9.369 +0.073 +0.79%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.877 +0.026 +0.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.877 +0.026 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 4 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

IEA: Russian Oil Output Still Exceeding Expectations

Nuclear Deal Increasingly Unlikely As Iran Strengthens Ties With Russia

Nuclear Deal Increasingly Unlikely As Iran Strengthens Ties With Russia

A new nuclear deal between…

Russia Is Playing A Dangerous Game With Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Russia Is Playing A Dangerous Game With Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Russia is requesting a meeting…

Taiwan Holds Defensive Drills, Warns China Is Preparing For An Invasion

Taiwan Holds Defensive Drills, Warns China Is Preparing For An Invasion

Taiwan is set to hold…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran: There Will Be No Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Probe

By RFE/RL staff - Aug 29, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT
  • Raisi: IAEA must drop nuclear probe or Iran won’t sign nuclear deal.
  • Raisi still sees no need to meet with U.S. President Biden.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency has referred to the traces of nuclear materials as a "safeguards" issue.
Join Our Community

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says there can be no revival of a nuclear deal with global superpowers unless the UN's nuclear watchdog drops its probe into the origins of nuclear material found at three undeclared Iranian sites.

In a news conference in Tehran to mark his first year in power on August 29, Raisi also said that he still sees no reason to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, even though the two will be at the UN General Assembly next month.

“Without the settlement of the safeguards issue, speaking about an agreement [on a revamped nuclear pact] has no meaning,” Raisi said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has referred to the traces of nuclear materials as a "safeguards" issue.

Raisi succeeded two-term president Hassan Rohani after winning an election in August 2021.

Upon his election, Raisi responded to a question on whether he would meet Biden, who succeeded Donald Trump, the U.S. president who unilaterally pulled his country out of the 2015 nuclear deal, by simply answering, "No."

Asked the same question on August 29, Raisi added a few more words to his answer, though the bottom line remained the same.

“There is no benefit for a meeting between us and him,” Raisi said. “Neither for the Iranian nation nor for the interests of our great nation.”

Since the United States withdrew from the pact in 2018 and started reimposing crippling sanctions on Iran, Tehran has progressively rolled back its own commitments to the deal.

The deal was designed to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com