Germany Scrambles To Improve Relations With Energy Exporters

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.71 +3.22 +4.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.13 +2.99 +3.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.97 +3.80 +4.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.362 -0.404 -5.97%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.131 +5.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.131 +5.54%

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 307 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.24 -1.74 -2.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.64 -1.74 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.89 -1.74 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.04 -1.74 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.04 -1.74 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.99 -1.74 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 73.34 -1.74 -2.32%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Natural Gas Futures Slide 6% On Weaker Than Expected Demand

China And Russia Eye "Further Military Cooperation"

China And Russia Eye “Further Military Cooperation”

The Russian Security Council is…

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

Moscow’s war on Ukraine has…

How The Situation In Ukraine Could Get A Lot More Dangerous

How The Situation In Ukraine Could Get A Lot More Dangerous

Russia’s defense ministry has announced…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Germany Scrambles To Improve Relations With Energy Exporters

By ZeroHedge - Oct 03, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Germany has approved a string of new arms deals with Saudi Arabia.
  • The weapons export deals come at a time when Germany is scrambling to boost relations with energy exporting countries.
  • The loss of Russian fuel has pushed several German industries to the brink of collapse.
German media reported on 29 September that Berlin has approved a number of new weapons export deals with Saudi Arabia, in defiance of a 2018 ban over Riyadh’s brutal war in Yemen. In a letter to the Bundestag, the country’s Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, said that the deals were approved by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz just before his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

The German export licenses fall under a joint export program with Spain, Italy, and the UK, Habeck’s letter specifies, and will allow Riyadh to buy equipment and ammunition for Eurofighter and Tornado warplanes amounting to around $35 million.Germany, whose arms exports to Saudi Arabia stood at around $1.22 billion in 2012, banned exporting weapons to the kingdom in 2018 as part of a broader ban against countries involved in the war on Yemen, despite some exceptions.

However, a complete ban was enforced the following year after the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

This ban initially fell under Germany’s policy of not exporting arms to active war zones, a policy that shifted as a result of NATO pressure on Berlin to send weapons to Ukraine.

Related: Chinese Oil Refiners To Ramp Up Output As Demand Rebounds

The weapons export deals come at a time when Germany is scrambling to boost relations with energy exporting countries, as the country faces a major economic catastrophe after losing access to Russian fuel

Scholz set off on a tour of the Gulf states last month, which began in Saudi Arabia on 24 September, in a bid to diversify Germany’s energy supply.

This mission became ever more urgent since the sabotage attack that targeted the Kremlin’s Nord Stream pipelines this week. The loss of Russian fuel has pushed several German industries to the brink of collapse, and it has also forced Berlin to nationalize one of the nation’s main energy providers to save it from bankruptcy.

By Zerohedge.com

Nuclear Worries Rise As Putin Declares Four Ukrainian Regions As Part Of Russia
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

