China Surpasses Russia as Top Trade Partner in Central Asia

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 71.65 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 77.04 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.97 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 2.514 -0.043 -1.68%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.106 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 57 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.106 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.12 -1.85 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.40 -2.15 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.63 -1.50 -1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 761 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.10 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.49 -1.13 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 214 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 18 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Ecuador’s NOC Declares Force Majeure After Indigenous Protests

Kyiv and Other Cities Targeted in Massive Russian Attack

Kyiv and Other Cities Targeted in Massive Russian Attack

Russia has launched its most…

China Explores Major Infrastructure Projects in Caspian Ports

China Explores Major Infrastructure Projects in Caspian Ports

China is actively exploring the…

Will Saudi Arabia Benefit from Chaos in The Middle East

Will Saudi Arabia Benefit from Chaos in The Middle East

The Houthi attacks on merchant…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Surpasses Russia as Top Trade Partner in Central Asia

By Eurasianet - Dec 30, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Kazakhstan's trade with China accounted for 21.3% of its total foreign trade in the first nine months of 2023, exceeding Russia's 18.6% share.
  • Uzbekistan also reported China as its largest trade partner, with 21.3% of its trade turnover, compared to Russia's 15.5%.
  • Issues at border crossings, such as long delays and customs inspections, are affecting trade between Kazakhstan and China, alongside legal challenges involving illegal transportation of goods from China.
Join Our Community
Yuan

China has eclipsed Russia as the main trade partner of all five Central Asian states, according to official statistics. Kazakhstan is the most recent Central Asian country to see Beijing pass Moscow in terms of annual trade turnover. 

For the first nine months of 2023, China accounted for a 21.3 percent share (valued at $21.7 billion) of Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade, according to statistics compiled by Kazakhstan’s National Statistics Bureau. Russia’s trade turnover share amounted to 18.6 percent ($18.9 billion). Raw materials and natural resources accounted for the bulk of Kazakh exports to China, while Beijing’s trade comprised primarily of finished goods, including household wares, clothing and autos. The Energy Prom news outlet characterized Kazakhstan’s trade relationship with China as “one step forward, and two steps back,” citing flat energy prices and “the predominance of raw materials” in Kazakhstan’s exports.

Chinese figures for bilateral trade differ markedly from Kazakhstan’s. According to Beijing’s envoy to Kazakhstan, Zhang Xiao, bilateral trade turnover for the first 10 months of 2023 amounted to $32.7 billion, marking a 28.5 percent increase in the value of trade over the same period the previous year. Kazakh media report that the figure for the period was $24.3 billion. 

Meanwhile, according to Chinese figures, Beijing’s transit trade with Kazakhstan has doubled over the past year, and currently stands at 1.5 million tons. Chinese officials say they aim to reach 7.5 million tons of transit trade via Kazakhstan by 2029.

China also accounted for a 21.3 percent trade turnover share (worth $12.23 billion) with Uzbekistan during the first 11 months of 2023, the Uzbek State Statistics Agency reports. Uzbek exports to China totaled $2.27 billion, and imports $9.96 billion. Russia is Uzbekistan’s second largest trade turnover partner with a 15.5 percent share (worth $8.86 billion). Uzbek natural gas exports to China during the period were worth $503 million, almost two times less than the amount for the same period in 2022.

Long delays are being reported at some land border crossings between Kazakhstan and China. For example, the wait for trucks and autos trying to cross at the Nur Zholy border checkpoint can last more than 11 days, according to the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Trucks carrying goods are often subjected to repeated inspections by customs officers “without explanation,” the business group said, citing complaints from drivers. Officials recently began operating the Nur Zholy checkpoint on a round-the-clock basis to address the border jam issue.

The Zakon.kz outlet reported that a former director of Kazakhstan’s Border Service, Darkhan Dilmanov, was convicted of “abuse of power” and received a four-year prison sentence for participating in a scheme involving the illegal transportation of goods from China to Kazakhstan.

By Eurasianet.org

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil-Rich Essequibo Region at Center of Guyana-Venezuela Strife
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023
World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com