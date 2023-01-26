Can China Mend Its Ties With The West?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.38 +0.70 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.40 +0.74 +0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.17 -0.87 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.168 -5.90%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.08 -1.08 -1.38%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 426 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.76 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.16 +0.86 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.41 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 78.56 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.56 +0.86 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.51 +0.86 +1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.86 +0.86 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.42 +0.36 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

Ukraine’s Economy Likely To Shrink Further In 2023

Ukraine’s Economy Likely To Shrink Further In 2023

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

How China Is Transforming Africa’s Economies

How China Is Transforming Africa’s Economies

Over the past 20 years,…

The Global Energy Crisis Is Redrawing Geopolitical Maps

The Global Energy Crisis Is Redrawing Geopolitical Maps

The global energy crisis is…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can China Mend Its Ties With The West?

By RFE/RL staff - Jan 26, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • China is looking to improve its relationship with Europe.
  • Beijing’s relationship with Moscow has been a source of skepticism among Western governments.
  • China now appears to be distancing itself from Russia in a move to rebrand its foreign policy. 
Join Our Community

China is aiming to improve relations with the West, particularly its ties with Europe, which have been hurt by Beijing's support for Russia throughout Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But as I reported here, the Chinese charm offensive is getting a skeptical reception in Brussels.

Finding Perspective: In a move that has been gathering steam since late last year in the aftermath of Beijing's Chinese Community Party congress, China is looking to mend fences as it emerges from the isolation of its strict COVID-19 policies and shifts from the aggressive "wolf warrior" rhetoric of recent years.

This was on display at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Chinese officials like Vice Premier Liu He offered a gentler tone as part of a foreign policy rebrand targeting Western governments and investors.

On a similar note, Politico reported that Wang Yi, the former Chinese foreign minister who now oversees foreign affairs on the 24-person Politburo, is slated to go on a European tour in February that could also see a meeting in Brussels with the EU's top brass.

Beyond that, there are also attempts from Beijing to signal disapproval with Moscow's war in Ukraine, including recent anonymous comments to the Financial Times from senior Chinese officials who called Russian President Vladimir Putin "crazy" and said that Russia will emerge as a "minor power" from the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why It Matters: Beijing faces an uphill battle in repairing its image in Brussels.

EU officials who spoke to RFE/RL say that Brussels is in "wait and see" mode with China and so far hasn't seen much that signals a true change in policy or any new daylight between it and Moscow.

That's not to say that the EU won't engage with China -- especially after years of limited contacts -- but rather that so far Beijing's rebrand is largely viewed as cosmetic with very little substance to it.

This is particularly true for signals of newfound distance between China and Russia.

Both countries' economies continue to become more integrated and a recent report from Bloomberg that the Biden administration confronted Beijing with evidence suggesting some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia's war in Ukraine points to ties getting even stronger chains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expert Corner: Ukraine And China After One Year

Readers asked: "After nearly a year of war in Ukraine and China sticking with Russia, how has Kyiv changed its policy towards Beijing?"

To find out more, I asked Yurii Poita of the Kyiv-based Center for Army, Conversion, and Disarmament Studies:

"First, Ukraine's expert community and media have become more critical of China, especially over its so-called 'pro-Russian neutrality,' where China does not provide military and military-technical assistance to Russia, but still deepens relations and provides economic, informational, and diplomatic support to Moscow.

"Second, there has been a reassessment of China as a driver of economic growth and a potential safety cushion for Ukraine. Despite a strategic partnership and growing economic ties between Beijing and Kyiv, Ukraine has not been able to change China's position on the war in its favor. Attempts by the Ukrainian leadership to reach China through diplomacy and the media and convince it to influence Russia or to act as a security guarantor in some sort of postwar deal have completely failed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has not even been able to get a phone call with Xi.

"At the moment, the opinion that China cannot be a strategic partner is becoming stronger in Ukraine. A search is now under way for a new formula for relations with China that would meet Ukraine's national interests while also taking into account strategic competition between Beijing and Washington and China's position regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. The office of the president still hopes to involve China in resolving the war, however, these hopes are gradually fading."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

How China Is Transforming Africa’s Economies

Next Post

EU Expands Role In South Caucus With Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Mission
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West
Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby

Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com