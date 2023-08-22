BRICS Expansion Could Reshape Global Energy Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 mins 80.82 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.29 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.84 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 -0.082 -3.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.58 +1.12 +1.30%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 81.47 -0.78 -0.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.18 +1.46 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.86 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.23 +0.51 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 630 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.30 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.50 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.58 +1.12 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 84 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 62.72 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.27 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.52 -0.54 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.47 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.02 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.12 -0.54 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.70 +0.92 +1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.00 +0.33 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Texas Private Equity Firm Reserves $1 Billion For Oil & Gas Investments

Pentagon Considers Armed Protection For Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Pentagon Considers Armed Protection For Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

The U.S. military is considering…

Brussels’ Balancing Act: Sanctions, Potash, And Politics

Brussels’ Balancing Act: Sanctions, Potash, And Politics

The European Union's imposition of…

The Sahel Tug-of-War: U.S. And Russia Face Off For Influence In Niger

The Sahel Tug-of-War: U.S. And Russia Face Off For Influence In Niger

The recent coup in Niger…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

BRICS Expansion Could Reshape Global Energy Markets

By Cyril Widdershoven - Aug 22, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • BRICS leaders are gathering today in South Africa to discuss the future of the BRICS bloc.
  • Although often overlooked, BRICS' expansion efforts encompass a diverse list of countries, with Argentina, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia among those expressing interest.
  • The potential integration of OPEC and gas-exporting nations into BRICS threatens Western energy interests.
Join Our Community
Africa China

From August 22nd to 24th, BRICS leaders are set to convene in South Africa, marking a pivotal moment for this loosely knit coalition of major non-Western nations including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The conference aims not only to strengthen cooperation but to forge a robust international alliance designed to counteract Western influence. Amidst this strategic push, BRICS seeks to expand its reach, encompassing a multitude of countries from the "Global South," with Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East at its core.

Heads of state such as Russia's President Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa have made clear their intentions: challenging the entrenched geopolitical dominance of the West. However, cracks in this united front are already evident. Vladimir Putin's absence, driven by fears of arrest over war crimes in Ukraine, casts shadows over the project. Simultaneously, India, a BRICS heavyweight, is wary of China's ascendancy potentially sidelining its interests within the alliance. Related: Will China’s Appetite For Saudi Oil Return?

Amid the fervor, media attention has swiveled toward the ongoing "de-dollarization" initiatives driven by China, Russia, and others outside the BRICS framework. While this has garnered significant interest due to potential shifts in global trade dynamics, the reality remains that over 90% of global trade continues to be conducted in US dollars. The financial aspect, especially when considering the collective GDP of BRICS versus the G7, holds great significance. The aspiration of non-Western nations to challenge established norms is not new, tracing back to post-colonial times and the subsequent economic successes of China and India.

Although often overlooked, BRICS' expansion efforts encompass a diverse list of countries, with Argentina, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia among those expressing interest. Roughly 40 nations are considering participation, driven by economic incentives and the growing economic might of China and India. While the West's concern is palpable, its focus might be misplaced.

Beneath the surface, a formidable energy-oriented bloc is forming, aligning BRICS with key energy exporters like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and potentially Algeria and the UAE. Although not officially tied to a BRICS-OPEC+ affiliation, the convergence of interests in the list of participating or invited nations could revolutionize energy and commodity markets. An integrated alliance of energy giants would reshape global energy supply security, possibly prioritizing BRICS routes. This also extends to ambitious global supply chain projects, including China's One Belt One Road, UAE's port expansions, and Saudi's Vision 2030 initiatives.

Simultaneously, BRICS' expansion into Africa, particularly in mining, minerals, and metals, merits attention in the coming months. The inclusion of new members with critical mineral and metal resources could fundamentally shift this coalition, possibly with China and Russia spearheading efforts. Arab nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also entered the global mining sphere, aligning with renewable energy and decarbonization strategies. BRICS' expansion holds implications not just for the US dollar's dominance but for Western influence and access to energy resources and supply chains.

The Biden Administration acknowledges this evolving landscape and is intensifying efforts to manage the perceived fallout. The US's oil and gas reserves, alongside geopolitical influence, provide a cushion, but Europe seems complacent. Despite talk of distancing from China's sway, Europe's reliance on Asian manufacturing and markets grows. European strategies hinge on African minerals, metals, hydrocarbons, and renewable energy sources, all increasingly at the mercy of shifting alliances.

As Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Algiers, and others pivot toward the East, including Russia, a significant challenge emerges. Not just hydrocarbons, but access to supply chains and maritime trade routes, will be high on the agenda. The integration of North Africa and the Middle East into a Beijing-Moscow-led BRICS+ adds pressure. China and Russia are no longer bystanders; they actively undermine Western interests. The potential integration of OPEC and gas-exporting nations into BRICS threatens Western energy interests. The convergence of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Brazil, and Russia empowers BRICS with control over 60% of global energy reserves and production.

Amidst the de-dollarization discourse, practical and security concerns come to the forefront, demanding attention beyond the hype.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100
Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com