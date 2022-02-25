Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 28 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 26 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 26 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 31 mins Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 21 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

Surging Energy Prices Could Derail China's Coal Policies

The Afghanistan Debacle Was A Major Wake Up Call For NATO

The Afghanistan Debacle Was A Major Wake Up Call For NATO

When the U.S. withdrew from…

Biden, Merkel Agree To Disagree On Nord Stream 2

Biden, Merkel Agree To Disagree On Nord Stream 2

President Biden and Chancellor Angela…

Russia Withdraws Troops From The Ukrainian Border

Russia Withdraws Troops From The Ukrainian Border

Under the guise of “snap…

Ukraine's President Calls On Putin To Begin Peace Negotiations

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 25, 2022, 8:45 AM CST
Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russian President Vladimir Putin “to sit down at the negotiating table to stop the death of people,” the Ukrainian President said in a video message early on Friday.

Meanwhile, Russian troops are reportedly advancing to Kyiv, and there have been numerous reports of airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital and other cities overnight.

 “Today at 10:30 am at the entrances to Chernihiv, Hostomel and Melitopol there were heavy fighting. People died,” Zelensky said on Twitter early on Friday.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, as carried by ABC News:

“We are ready for negotiations, at any moment, as soon as the Armed Forces of Ukraine respond to the call of our president to cease resistance and lay down their arms. No one intends to attack them.”

Lavrov was speaking during a televised meeting in Moscow with pro-Russian separatist leaders from eastern Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine early on Thursday, confirming the worst-case scenarios of the U.S., which had been warning for weeks that an invasion was imminent.

Fears of commodity shortages – from oil and gas to wheat and corn – sent all commodity prices soaring on Thursday, while equity markets globally plunged.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his phone conversation with Putin on Thursday was on behalf of Zelensky, who could not reach Putin directly.

“It was also to ask him to discuss with President Zelensky, who had requested that, because he could not reach him,” Macron said, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

The French president, who had sought a diplomatic path out of a conflict before the invasion occurred, admitted that Putin had been deceptive discussing potential talks while planning to invade Ukraine.

“Yes, there was duplicity. Yes, there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace,” Macron said on Friday, after an EU summit in Brussels.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Putin Pushes For Regime Change As Russian Forces Close In On Kyiv
  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 25 2022 said:
    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky could have saved facing Russia’s wrath if only he didn’t let his country being manipulated by the United States and the European Union (EU) and declared that his country is no longer interested in joining NATO and that it intends to keep the best relations with its neighbour Russia.

    He now wants to negotiate with President Putin to end the bloodshed and has asked French President Macron to convey his message to Putin when he could have done this before Russian troops reached the gates of his capital Kyiv.

    But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Russia is ready for negotiations only once the Ukraine Armed Forces respond to President Putin’s call to lay down their arms.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

