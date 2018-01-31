Turkey’s Unlikely Energy Allies

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.88 +0.15 +0.23%
Brent Crude 1 hour 68.89 +0.37 +0.54%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.965 -0.030 -1.00%
Mars US 57 mins 62.73 +0.13 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
Urals 18 hours 66.50 -0.70 -1.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.08 -0.91 -1.54%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.965 -0.030 -1.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 65.43 -0.60 -0.91%
Murban 18 hours 68.68 -0.50 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 65.62 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 18 hours 64.04 +0.42 +0.66%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 68.93 +0.04 +0.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 18 hours 68.54 +0.12 +0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 35.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.25 -1.06 -3.09%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.60 -1.06 -1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.35 -1.06 -1.60%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.90 -1.06 -1.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.25 -1.06 -1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.50 -1.06 -1.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.00 -1.06 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
Giddings 18 hours 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.57 -0.71 -1.00%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -1.00 -1.79%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.01 -1.06 -1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 3 hours Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 6 hours Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 7 hours Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 9 hours British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 15 hours OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 1 day Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 1 day U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 1 day Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 1 day Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 1 day China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 1 day Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 2 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 2 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 2 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 2 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 2 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 2 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 5 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 5 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 5 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 5 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 5 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 5 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 6 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 6 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 6 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 6 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 6 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 6 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 7 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 7 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 7 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 7 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 7 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 7 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 7 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 8 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 8 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Breaking News:

OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis

Alt Text

U.S. Asks China To Implement New Oil Sanctions On North Korea

Washington is talking with Beijing…

Alt Text

Russia, China Grow Closer As The New Silk Road Unfolds

China’s ambitious Belt and Road…

Alt Text

Azerbaijan: A Crucial Energy Hub

Its strategic location and its…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Asia
Yale Global

Yale Global

YaleGlobal Online is a publication of the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale. The magazine explores the implications of…

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkey’s Unlikely Energy Allies

By Yale Global - Jan 31, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Turkey Russia pipeline

Turkey, a functioning democracy and NATO’s only Muslim-majority member, was often presented as a model for the autocratic Arab Middle East by the United States. When the Arab Spring buffeted the Middle East, Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw an opportunity to actively promote this idea among the protestors in Arab autocracies. But the Arab Spring soon turned into winter, and Erdogan’s relationship with NATO underwent a remarkable change. While retaining its NATO membership, Turkey has become part of the Russia-led triad engaged in peacemaking in the Syrian civil war outside the purview of the United Nations. To the alarm of its NATO partners, Turkey decided to purchase Russian S-400 missiles. In addition, it is central to the TurkStream pipeline project that will carry Russian gas through Turkey to southern European destinations.

The key to understanding this phenomenon is to examine the Turkish Republic’s geopolitics and economics, singly or jointly.

Domestically, the aborted military coup in Turkey in July 2016 was a defining moment in the republic’s foreign policy. As the first foreign leader to congratulate Erdogan for crushing the coup, Russian President Vladimir Putin won the Turkish leader’s heartfelt gratitude. Iran’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif had tweeted a message even earlier, during the initial moves by the rebellious general: “Stability and democracy in Turkey are paramount.” In a follow-up telephone conversation with Erdogan, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told him that the coup attempt was “a test to identify your domestic and foreign friends and enemies.” Related: First Ever Russian LNG Cargo Arrives In The U.S.

With a population of nearly 80 million with steadily rising living conditions, Turkey has urgent need of a dependable supply of natural gas. Aside from lignite coal, Turkey has no hydrocarbon deposits. Its main sources of gas are Russia and Iran, contributing respectively 60 and 30 percent of the total, with the rest coming from Azerbaijan. There is a direct correlation between living standards and energy consumption. Because natural gas is mostly used for cooking in Turkey, its annual consumption reflects living standards

Russia’s state-owned Gazprom had become a supplier to several European nations pumped through a pipeline laid across Ukraine. To reduce its almost total dependence on Ukraine for its gas exports, Moscow came up with a plan – South Stream – to transport gas to other parts of Europe. This project advanced until the Kremlin’s capture of the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine in February 2014, when the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia. This turn of event opened the door to Russo-Turkish economic cooperation. In December, Putin cancelled the South Stream project, replacing it with the $13.74 billion TurkStream gas pipeline that by 2020 will carry Russian gas to southern Europe via Bulgaria. This involved laying a pipeline under the Black Sea to emerge in Western Turkey 900 kilometers southwest to carry 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe annually. A twin pipeline was planned to deliver gas sold to Turkey.

A spat between Moscow and Ankara – when Turkey shot down a Russian jet fighter in its airspace near the Syrian border in November 2015 – did not disrupt the massive project. Russia limited its response to curtailing trade with Turkey. The following June, Turkey apologized for downing a Russian warplane which had inadvertently strayed into its airspace. Soon after receiving a congratulatory call from Putin after the abortive July coup, Erdogan flew to St. Petersburg and publicly thanked his Russian counterpart. In response, Putin relaxed trade restrictions.

Erdogan who had earlier joined efforts to depose Assad also moderated his opposition to the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad. Instead, he focused on blocking the creation of a Kurdish enclave, planned by the Washington-backed Kurdish militia operating as the Syrian Democratic Forces along the Turkish border. That gave Putin an opening to co-opt Turkey with the aim of ending the Syrian civil war.

After hosting a meeting with Erdogan and Rouhani in Sochi on 22 November, Putin said, “The militants in Syria have sustained a decisive blow and now there is a realistic chance to end the multi-year civil war.” He had conferred with Assad two days earlier. Notably on 12 November, Turkey announced signing a contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, ignoring the disapproval of other NATO members, particularly the United States.

In mid-December Putin and Erdogan suggested the Kazakh capital of Astana as a venue for conducting peace talks for Syria. On 20 December, Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif joined them at Astana. Reversing past policies, Iran and Turkey found themselves on the same side in the Syrian crisis.

Energy need: Turkey's trade partners for 2016 include diverse import and export nations; Russia's Turk Stream pipeline could bring changes in 2020 (Source: GlobalEdge)

Turkey had been among the first countries to recognize Islamic Republic of Iran. Still its “Neither East nor West” foreign policy in the 1980s led to cool relations between the two neighbors. In the wake of the Soviet Union’s disintegration in 1991, five Muslim-majority Soviet republics – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan – tried to find a new identity. Washington urged them to emulate the Turkish model of secular democracy with a multi-party system and shun Iran’s Islamist model. This advice held until June 1996 when Necmettin Erbakan, leader of the Islamic Welfare Party, became Turkish prime minister. Two months later he defied Washington’s 1996 Iran-Libya Sanctions Act by signing a $23 billion gas deal during his visit to Tehran. Turkey was to start importing Iranian gas by 1999 and continue doing so for the next 20 years in increased volumes. Though the Turkish military forced Erbakan to resign in 1997, this deal remained intact. Related: China’s Final Frontier – Introducing The “Polar Silk Road”

With the electoral victory of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party – Adalet ve Kalk?nma Partisi, or AKP, a moderate successor of the Welfare Party – in November 2002, diplomatic relations between the two neighbors improved. In 2009, Ankara invested up to $4 billion in phases 6 and 7 of Iran's South Pars gas field with reserves of 14 trillion cubic meters of gas, or 8 percent of the global total.

There have been periodic disagreements. When Turkey hosted the establishment of a NATO missile shield in September 2011, Iran’s President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed that the shield was an American plot to protect Israel from counterattack should Israel target Iran's nuclear facilities. Turkish Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz retorted that the system’s aim was to secure Europe as well as Turkey. In the Syrian civil war that began in 2012, Turkey and Iran backed opposite camps. When Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in Yemen’s civil war in March 2015, Erdogan said in an interview with France 24 TV: “We support Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen,” adding that “Iran and the terrorist groups must withdraw” from the nation.

Yet he undertook a pre-planned visit on 1 April to Tehran where he signed eight economic cooperation agreements with Iran. He lamented the fact that the target of $30 billion two-way trade had become stuck at $14 billion and hoped for a pickup with the lifting of sanctions on Iran. But mutual trade in 2016 fell to $9.67 billion. He met Rouhani and, during a joint press conference, he addressed his host as “my brother,” emphasizing that Turkey and Iran should join hands to bring a peaceful outcome to the Yemeni crisis. Accompanied by Rouhani, Erdogan met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and proposed joint mediation efforts by Iran and Turkey in the region. Since then the Turkey-Iran entente has strengthened. In June 2017, in the crisis created by Riyadh to isolate Qatar diplomatically and economically, Iran and Turkey allied actively to help Qatar.

In all three cases, economic interests were paramount. Iran shares the gigantic Pars gas field with Qatar, and Turkey’s large construction companies help build stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

By Yale Global Online

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Azerbaijan: A Crucial Energy Hub
Yale Global

Yale Global

YaleGlobal Online is a publication of the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale. The magazine explores the implications of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom
Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

 JP Morgan: Oil Could Hit $78 Within Months

JP Morgan: Oil Could Hit $78 Within Months

 The Unstoppable Oil Rally

The Unstoppable Oil Rally

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com