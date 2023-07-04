Russian Firms Push Surveillance Tech In Central Asia

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 71.00 +1.21 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 76.25 +1.60 +2.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.79 +1.65 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 2.748 +0.039 +1.44%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.511 +0.049 +1.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 70.99 -0.85 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.511 +0.049 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 5 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 582 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 35 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.39 +0.78 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.79 +0.78 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.04 +0.78 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 68.19 +0.78 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 66.19 +0.78 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.14 +0.78 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 64.49 +0.78 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline Unlikely To Ship Canadian Oil To Asia

Iran And Uzbekistan Look To Boost Central Asian Cooperation

Iran And Uzbekistan Look To Boost Central Asian Cooperation

In a meeting between Iranian…

Yellen’s Beijing Visit: A Chance to Calm U.S.-China Tensions?

Yellen’s Beijing Visit: A Chance to Calm U.S.-China Tensions?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will…

Tajikistan And Turkmenistan Spearhead Transcontinental Transport Corridor

Tajikistan And Turkmenistan Spearhead Transcontinental Transport Corridor

Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are jointly…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Asia
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Firms Push Surveillance Tech In Central Asia

By Eurasianet - Jul 04, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Russian tech firms are developing advanced systems to monitor internet traffic and control internal dissent, aiming to match China and Iran's capabilities in terms of surveilling their population.
  • The new technologies can track when individuals use encrypted channels and capture unencrypted passwords, improving authorities' ability to track individuals' activities and movements.
  • While the tools cannot read the content of encrypted emails, they enhance the ability to identify users of the devices, and marketing materials suggest that Russian spyware makers are now looking to export their tools to Central Asia.
Join Our Community
Cyberspace

Russian technology companies are producing a vast array of new tools to help the Kremlin harness the internet and tighten control over internal dissent, according to an investigative report published by the New York Times. Having perfected these tools at home, Russian firms are now striving to export them to Central Asian states and other regions.

In 2018, Russia’s failed attempt to curb the free flow of news and opinion on the Telegram social media platform revealed significant flaws in the Russian government’s ability to curb dissent. The development of these new systems to monitor internet traffic is enabling the Kremlin to close gaps, helping Russia catch up to China and Iran in terms of keeping tabs on the thoughts and actions of its population. The Ukraine war is catalyzing the quantum leap in the development of Russia’s surveillance state: the Kremlin feels an increased need to stifle anti-war sentiment and independent viewpoints. This impulse is likely to increase in the coming weeks and months following the abortive mutiny staged by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Times’ investigation is based on a document leak revealing details about technology companies, including MFI Soft, Vas Experts, Protel and Citadel Group, a conglomerate that was subjected to US sanctions in February. A US State Department news release cited Citadel for conducting business operations connected with “Russia’s domestic and foreign intelligence collection, monitoring and suppression of dissent.”

The new technologies, according to the documents, can determine when individuals send data or speak over encrypted channels, such as Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram. The new technologies can also capture passwords from unencrypted platforms and give authorities an improved ability to use cellphones to track users’ movements.

While the new tools don’t enable authorities to read the specific content of encrypted emails, it enhances their ability to pinpoint the identities of those using the devices. This makes it easier for the security services to target individuals for enhanced scrutiny.

Representatives of Telegram and the Signal Foundation, the developer of the encrypted communications app, acknowledged there was no way to thwart the new spyware. It is possible, however, to use features on either Telegram or Signal to send messages through various servers, thus making it much more difficult to determine the origin and destination of the data. 

Marketing material obtained by the Times in the information dump show that Russian spyware makers are now trying to export their new tools. Central Asia is viewed as a prime market, the documents show.

By Eurasianet.org

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Yellen’s Beijing Visit: A Chance to Calm U.S.-China Tensions?
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com