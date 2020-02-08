Putin Eyes Profit Over Influence In Africa

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 50.32 -0.63 -1.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 1.858 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 50.87 -0.88 -1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
Graph down Urals 2 days 51.75 -1.05 -1.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.96 -0.13 -0.23%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 45.37 -0.09 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.858 -0.004 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 54.81 -0.92 -1.65%
Graph down Murban 2 days 56.50 -0.66 -1.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.85 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.82 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 56.96 -0.08 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.96 -0.13 -0.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.96 -0.13 -0.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.40 -0.04 -0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 33.70 -0.54 -1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.45 +0.20 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.35 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 51.35 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 43.55 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 42.95 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 47.45 +0.20 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 40.50 -0.75 -1.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 56.50 +1.66 +3.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 44.27 -0.63 -1.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 48.22 -0.63 -1.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.22 -0.63 -1.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 59.68 -0.05 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 3 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 8 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 6 hours Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 8 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 4 hours Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 2 days Hoping Barr is Serious About NOK
  • 8 mins Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 3 hours FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 6 hours China gets caught?
  • 19 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 2 days China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading

Breaking News:

US Energy Secretary: Impact of Coronavirus on Energy Markets Hasn’t Been Dr

Alt Text

This Is the Algerian End Game That Has Oil Investors Worried

Protests in Algeria are quickly…

Alt Text

One Huge Supply Risk Oil Market Shouldn’t Be Ignoring

As the market focuses on…

Alt Text

Washington’s Libya Pivot Could Be A Game-Changer

US officials have met Libyan…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Africa
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Putin Eyes Profit Over Influence In Africa

Join Our Community
Putin Africa

While Russia has been playing for power in Africa in recent years by sending arms, offering mercenaries and cinching mining deals, the foundations of Moscow’s claim to renewed global influence are shaky at best, a new political risks report claims.

The reality, says Daragh McDowell, an analyst at consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, is that the Kremlin is putting profit ahead of power, and is relying on private military contractors (PMCs) and “political technologists” to project its influence on the world.

Russia, however, can only use such deployments in states with weak democratic and legal norms, and is doing so primarily to secure mineral rights and concessions in exchange for “services” rendered,  McDowell argues.

Such “deals” are creating a scenario in which Russian claims to a host of resources, many vital for the production of electric batteries and other next-generation technologies, are dependent on governments’ goodwill that Moscow is ill-equipped to stay in power, the analyst warns. In fact, Russia has already become the world's biggest gold buyer

Russia has moved to take advantage of a desire by African countries — which, notably, are the largest voting bloc in the United Nations — to lessen their reliance on China. The strategy has, so far, worked, even with President Vladimir Putin acknowledging his administration cannot come close to matching Beijing’s financial firepower.

According to official figures, Russia’s annual volume of its trade with Africa has doubled to $20 billion over the last five years, but that still pales in comparison to the continent’s $300 billion in trade with the European Union and $60 billion with the United States in 2018.

Moscow’s focus on the continent riches has seen state-owned companies scaling up their activities in the resources sector, particularly in the search and production of coltan, cobalt, gold and diamonds.

In Zimbabwe, for instance, a 2018 joint venture between Russia’s JSC Afromet and Zimbabwe’s Pen East began developing one of the world’s largest deposits of platinum group metals. Related: Bear Run Sends Oil Down For 10th Straight Session

In Angola, diamond giant Alrosa (MCX:ALRS), the world’s top producer by output, increased its stake in local miner Catoca to 41%, which provides the Russian company with a production base outside the home country.

(Click to enlarge)

Private energy giant Lukoil is reported to have projects in Cameroon, Ghana and Nigeria and be looking to acquire a stake in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Russia is also offering nuclear power technology for several African countries, including the construction this year of the first nuclear plant in Egypt, financed by a $25-billion loan.

The main risk related to Putin’s ongoing strategy in Africa, McDowell says, is who would own the resources targeted by partnerships if local allies give Russia their back.

“Guinea is an example of the potential downside for Russia if local allies fail. Prompted by Guinea’s importance as a supplier of bauxite for Russian aluminium producer Rusal, Russian diplomats in the capital, Conakry, have openly supported President Alpha Condé’s efforts to extend his term in office; this has helped fuel months of increasingly bloody civil unrest,” McDowell notes.

Presidential and legislative elections in Guinea are due in 2020, and China is also competing with Russia for access to its bauxite and iron ore deposits. A scenario could arise, the analyst warns, where a new leadership could challenge or reverse mineral deals agreed by President Condé.

At that point, who “owns” Guinean bauxite or iron ore would become a matter to be disputed globally, with consequences to be seen, McDowell concludes.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China Takes The Lead In This Emerging Energy Frontier
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

 The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector

The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com