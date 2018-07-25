This Is How Marijuana Goes Global

There’s a huge investment opportunity unfolding right now, and it’s going largely unnoticed.

It’s based on a global movement to essentially legalize a plant.

As wild as it sounds, this plant is still criminalized in most of the world, despite its proven medical and recreational benefits.

The movement began in the U.S. with a few states in what many considered an ambitious social experiment…but it was so successful, and more importantly, profitable, that Canada decided to follow suit.

This was just the beginning.

Now, with Canada’s recreational marijuana legislation set in stone, one small company is turning to lucrative markets across the globe, including Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean - with 1.37 billion potential consumers.

The playbook is simple: Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) is an investment company for pot projects in countries around the world. The company identifies, acquires and flips key businesses – netting a huge profit along the way.

They’ve taken a global “first mover approach” which gives the company a unique advantage against the competition.

Scythian is the world’s first global cannabis incubator, and they’re already making some game-changing deals.

After closing the sale of their projects in Colombia, Jamaica and Argentina, they’ll have over $200 million in cash and stock.

Despite this tremendous score, they’re still hungry for more.



Scythian is pushing to continue to diversify its strategy, growing into a key investment company in the marijuana business.

Here are five key reasons to keep Scythian Biosciences Corp. on your radar:

#1 Canada’s Cannabis Boom Is Well Underway

On June 7th, Canada finally approved the Trudeau administration’s landmark legislation to end cannabis prohibition in Canada.

For the Canadian pot industry, this is a game changer.

Experts estimate that legal marijuana sales in Canada will reach close to $22 billion by 2021 - more than the combined Canadian sales of beer, wine and spirits.

This is why companies like Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) are poised to see huge opportunities.

Legalizing recreational marijuana could result in demand of about 400,000 kilograms of cannabis in its first full year, according to Canaccord Genuity analysts.

That’s just for recreational use.

Demand for medical cannabis is also growing at a significant pace, and the total combined demand for the first year could be 575,000 kilograms.

The Financial Post reports there will soon be 3.8 million recreational users in Canada.

With news that C-45 had passed the Senate, many publicly traded cannabis gained credibility and opportunities.

But, if you think that’s the end of the trend… you’re wrong.

Canadian legalization is just Phase 1 of a much larger global phenomenon.

With a population of just 36 million - Canada is dwarfed by the 1.37 billion potential cannabis consumers located in progressive, high income jurisdictions of Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

And, for Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) - which is aggressively pursuing markets in Europe and Latin America - that’s an enormous opportunity.

#2 There Will Be a $57 Billion Market Up For Grabs

Cannabis industry leaders know they can’t stop there, however. So now they’re pursuing international expansion to justify long-term market cap growth.

And Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) is taking it one step further.

The company is actively identifying and pursuing cannabis startups around the world - and the potential opportunities are staggering in scale.

Germany - Europe’s largest economy with roughly 83 million people - legalized marijuana for medical use for some ailments in 2017.

Italy - with roughly 60 million people and Europe’s fourth largest economy - legalized medical marijuana for certain use-cases in 2013.

In January 2017, Brazil - with a population of over 207 million people and the highest GDP in South America - issued its first license for a cannabis-based medicine.

Experts are projecting that global spending on legal cannabis will grow from its current level of just under $10 billion to a whopping $57 billion in the next ten years.

Scythian is an early mover in markets including Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean - with a total population of 1.37 billion.

Getting a foot in the door isn’t always easy, but Scythian is making all the right moves.

This year it became the first multinational to receive an Import License for CBD oil by the Argentina Ministry of Health through their soon-to-be-acquired subsidiary - ABP S.A.

This deal would give Scythian access to Argentina’s network of hospitals, doctors, retail pharmacies, private health providers and public health system.

And in March 2018, Jamaican authorities granted Marigold Jamaica Products Ltd., five conditional licenses to research, cultivate, process and market medical cannabis. A company in which Scythian plans to acquire a controlling stake.

It’s also got its sights set on MMJ Colombia Partners Inc., a company which holds Colombian licenses for the cultivation, production, research and export of medical cannabis CBD and THC extracts.

These three acquisition targets were part of Phase 1 of Scythian’s plan, and the rights that Scythian has to ABP, Marigold and MMJ are all being sold to Aphria Inc. for $193 million in cash and stock.

Their Phase 2 targets include Brazil, Portugal, Italy and the British Isles.

Scythian is building a portfolio in the global cannabis industry that it then sells off at a healthy profit, when the targets successfully develop with Scythian’s help.

#3 Partnerships With Some Of The Biggest Companies In The Space

In February 2018, Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) announced the closing of a $28.7 M offering, led by a $14 million investment from Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH).

This investment makes Aphria Inc. a major stakeholder in Scythian Biosciences Corp.

With a market cap of $2.77 billion - Aphria Inc., is one of Canada’s leading producers, suppliers and sellers of high grade, low-cost medical cannabis.

Here’s what Aphria President & CEO, Vic Neufeld said recently about the global cannabis revolution and its opportunities for investors:

“Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe present incredible opportunities for those with proven track records when you consider the combined number of licenses granted to date for a population count of well over 1.37 billion outside of Canada and the US is fewer than the number granted to the Canadian market with 36 million people.”

Aphria wants in on those markets. And Scythian is their trojan horse.

This is where Scythian’s genius is truly realized.

On Tuesday, July 17th Scythian announced the sale of their Latin American and Jamaican assets to Aphria for $193,000,000 mostly in stock.

Scythian originally contracted to acquire those assets for approximately 65M USD assuming a $4 CAD share price.

The transaction will turn Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) into Aphria’s single largest stockholder – and leave Scythian with a war chest of over $200 million in cash and stock.

The company intends to continue incubating new projects in Europe and South America, with the aim to flip mature projects to acquisition hungry Aphria.

#4 Tapping Into The Booming Medical Marijuana Market

Market leaders in the burgeoning Cannabis industry know growing isn’t enough. You need to move up the value chain, into dispensaries and branded products.

Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) is pursuing both.

The Company intends to create a range of cannabis consumer brands which will be distributed through their own digital platforms, retail units and via partners.

They are also developing a proprietary cannabinoid-based combination drug therapy for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury.

In April 2015, a U.S. Federal Judge approved a $1 billion settlement between the NFL and former players over the issue of concussions and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

But, it’s not just a problem for professional sports.

According to the CDC, there were about 2.8 million TBI-related emergency department (ED) visits, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States in 2013.

Damage to the brain caused by concussion can last for decades after the original head trauma - permanently impacting quality of life.

Scythian believes its unique cannabinoid technology can mitigate brain damage caused by concussions by easing the aftereffects of the brain’s contact with the skull.

The way Scythian accomplishes this is through a combination of drug molecules including CBD (a CB2 receptor agonist) and NMDA receptor antagonists.

These molecules act to reverse inflammation and modulate the immune response - reducing swelling and pressure on the brain after the initial injury.

This technology is covered by Scythian’s first patent application.

Scythian’s second patent filing covers methods for treating gastrointestinal inflammation in chronic diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease.

These diseases affect between 25 and 45 million people in the United States.

The Company currently has clinical trials and research partnerships with institutions around the world including the University of Miami and University College Dublin.

#5 A World Class Management Team

CEO - Rob Reid

Mr. Reid is a leading business figure in Europe's legal cannabis industry.

He is co-founder of Prohibition Partners, a company that provides market data and intelligence to investors, entrepreneurs and regulators.

He is also co-founder of Cannabis Europa, a conference series that will focus on the science and policy required to shape the future of Europe's medical cannabis industry.

He is a partner of European Cannabis Holdings, a private investment firm focused on building out ancillary assets across the region.

Chief Medical Officer - Michael Barnes

Professor Barnes MD FRCP is a leading world authority in neurological rehabilitation and has emerged as an influential voice in medical cannabis policy in Europe.

Professor Barnes is a clinical neurologist and consultant in rehabilitation medicine.

He is the Honorary Professor of Neurological Rehabilitation at the University of Newcastle, and Founder and President of the World Federation of Neurological Rehabilitation.

He’s also the past President of the British Society of Rehabilitation Medicine and was elected to the membership of the European Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine.

Professor Barnes has served as the chief executive of several NHS organizations.

Notably, he was the first doctor in the United Kingdom to be granted the ability to issue a medical prescription for cannabis to a child with an ailment.

Here’s Why People Following Cannabis Need To Pay Attention Today:

The sale of Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) LATAM and Jamaican assets for $193 million is company making news - but it’s not the end of the story.

Management is already planning the proceeds for new acquisitions.

Scythian just announced it granted to Aphria a right to purchase up to 90% of the issued and outstanding common shares of an entity in Brazil which Scythian is currently seeking to acquire at terms to be agreed.

The playbook in Brazil looks identical to Argentina, Jamaica and Colombia.

The divestiture of Scythian’s LATAM assets clearly demonstrates its ability to identify, acquire and flip profitable projects - and LATAM was accomplished all within a six-month timeframe. For this reason, Scythian has proven it can profit from a new global industry.

Other companies looking to compete in the marijuana industry:

THC Biomed International (OTCMKTS:THCBF) operates as a licensed producer under Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations. It is also engaged in the research & development of the products and services to medical marijuana.

THC’s share price bounced back in November after the company announced the creation of THC2Go dispensaries – a fully owned subsidiary, focused on retail cannabis products – in the province of Manitoba.

iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) is a U.S. based cannabis company listed in Canada. The company has recently taken an interest in cannabis-based businesses in four U.S. states. This interest saw its stock price jump at the end of 2017 from below $2 up to its current price of over $5. It recently completed its acquisition of Pilgrim Rock Management, LLC, a management and services company that provides intellectual property licensing, professional and management services, real estate and equipment leasing, and certain other services to Mayflower Medicinals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is a company that is diving deep into cannabinoid therapies. Currently, the company has only two drugs in development; ZYN001 and ZYN002. ZYN001, a THC pro-drug patch, aims to treat a number of conditions through a revolutionary transdermal delivery system while ZYN002, another transdermal delivery system, this time through a gel, is the first and only synthetic non-psychoactive CBD drug of its kind. And Zynerba has the patents on both products.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a holdings company which rings true to its name. Its portfolio is diversified and expansive. Compass Diversified is included in this list due to its Manitoba Harvest holding. Manitoba Harvest is a leading hemp foods producer and distributor, priding itself on high quality and easily accessible products.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israel-based company which develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of specialty medications. The company is the world’s largest generic drug maker and is represented in markets across the planet. Teva has recently joined the cannabis race with a product designed to treat pain using cannabis administered through an inhaler.

Teva’s substantial market share and motivation to grow, in addition to its innovative drive make it a very appealing stock for investors. The company is one of the few on this list which pay out dividends to investors, and with its incredible marketing strategy, it offers great value to those who hold shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) which is a producer and distributer of medical marijuana across Canada. The company, formally Prescient Mining Corp, is a Vancouver-based business founded a little over one decade ago. Aurora’s main objective is to bring medicine to the people reliably and economically, which sets it aside from many of its major competitors. In the marijuana industry, patients will often have to jump through hoops to procure their medication, but with Aurora’s caring and knowledgeable staff, patients no longer have to worry.

One of the most appealing things for patients ordering medications from Aurora is the company’s delivery method. This marijuana major sells marijuana by phone and over the internet and then it is delivered straight to the patient’s door.

By. Joao Piexe

