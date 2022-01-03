Germany’s Risky Decision To Phase Out Nuclear Power

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.98 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 78.98 +1.20 +1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.825 +0.010 +0.26%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.357 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.253 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 74.58 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.253 -0.004 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.06 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.94 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 73.37 -1.43 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 35 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 79.11 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.63 -1.48 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.58 -1.65 -2.61%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.21 -1.78 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.21 -1.78 -2.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.61 -1.78 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.61 -1.78 -2.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.41 -1.78 -2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 71.06 -1.78 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.71 -1.78 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.82 +0.55 +0.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 70.03 +0.87 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 73.98 +10.87 +17.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 73.98 +10.87 +17.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 1 hour Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Energy Prices Rose 59% In 2021

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

The outlook for the energy…

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Is Loaded With Gas And Ready To Deliver

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Is Loaded With Gas And Ready To Deliver

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

Is SpaceX Blocking Out Rivals In The Satellite Race?

Is SpaceX Blocking Out Rivals In The Satellite Race?

The European Space Agency recently…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany’s Risky Decision To Phase Out Nuclear Power

By ZeroHedge - Jan 03, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • Germany is kicking off the new year by moving ahead with plans to shutter three of its six remaining nuclear power plants
  • Soaring natural gas prices across Europe mean this concession to the environmental lobby couldn't come at a worse time
  • Absent nuclear, Germany also depends more on Russian natural gas, a deep geopolitical vulnerability
Join Our Community

As nat gas prices surge in Europe, Germany is kicking off the new year by moving ahead with plans to shutter three of its six remaining nuclear power plants, making good on a commitment made in the aftermath of Japan's disastrous meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant. The decision was championed especially vigorously by the Greens, who are now helping to rule as part of Germany's new "stop sign" ruling coalition. But soaring natural gas prices across Europe mean this concession to the environmental lobby couldn't come at a worse time.

It's a decision that could have consequences for the US. As we have complained before, the AOC-backed "Green New Deal" mostly excluded nuclear, by far the most efficient and useful alternative to fossil fuels, instead choosing to rely solely on inadequate "renewables". And as Reuters adds in its report, Germany's decision to pull the plug represents an "irreversible" pivot away from an energy source deemed "clean and cheap by some."

Here's more from Reuters:

Germany has pulled the plug on three of its last six nuclear power stations as it moves towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power as it turns its focus to renewables.

The government decided to speed up the phasing out of nuclear power following Japan's Fukushima reactor meltdown in 2011 when an earthquake and tsunami destroyed the coastal plant in the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The reactors of Brokdorf, Grohnde, and Gundremmingen C, run by utilities E.ON and RWE shut down late on Friday after three and half decades in operation.

The campaign to shut down nuclear power in Europe's biggest economy isn't finished yet: Germany's last three nuclear power plants - Isar 2, Emsland, and Neckarwestheim II - are set to be turned off by the end of 2022.

Preussen Elektra, the company that runs the Brokdorf and Grohnde plants, said in a statement on Saturday that its two plants had been shut down shortly before midnight on Friday. Meanwhile, RWE said the Gundremmingen C plant had also stopped generating power on Friday evening. PreussenElektra CEO Guido Knott thanked his staff for their commitment to safety: "We have made a decisive contribution to the secure, climate-friendly and reliable supply of electricity in Germany for decades." They certainly avoided any major meltdowns during the plant's lifetime of active use. Related: Iran Plays Hardball In Drive To Export Crude Oil

Just last week, Julianne Geiger from OilPrice.com wrote that Germany’s latest push to "greenify" its grid at the expense of nuclear power couldn't be happening at a worse time. And instead of changing its energy policy to adapt to the times, Germany is stubbornly refusing to yield, and making decisions it can't easily undo.

Now, the country is losing a reliable power source just as the German baseload power for 2022 delivery - a European benchmark - hit a brand new contract high of €278.50. This is an increase of 10% as gas flowing through a pipeline connecting Russia to Germany switched direction to flow Eastward instead.

And in an editorial published on New Year's Day, no less an authority than the Washington Post editorial board opined that Germany was making a tremendous mistake, something that would place its people further in hock to the Russians.

As WaPo noted, France is going in the opposite direction, choosing to build more nuclear power plants. And there's a reason for that: trying to wean an economy off coal and fossil fuels wouldn't just be impossible, it could be "perilous" without a contribution from the ever-reliable nuclear sector.

Absent nuclear, Germany also depends more on Russian natural gas, a deep geopolitical vulnerability that gives leverage to Russia’s authoritarian government.

True, the German government has committed to phasing out coal — but not until 2038. Even on this long time frame, eliminating coal without help from nuclear power plants will be perilous for Europe’s largest economy. Analysts warn that Germany’s supply margin — how much electrical generation capacity the country has in reserve — could plummet in the next couple of years, risking blackouts in times of grid stress.

Next door, French President Emmanuel Macron is moving in the opposite direction, announcing plans for new nuclear reactors. France relies more on nuclear power than any other nation, a major reason the country has about half the per capita greenhouse emissions Germany does. Mr. Macron rightly sees expanding the nation’s nuclear capacity as a better alternative than attempting to rely on renewables alone. Solar and wind power will be essential pieces of a cleaner energy mix, but the grid will still require reliable, always-on sources of electricity to back up intermittent renewables. Better it be nuclear than coal, oil or gas.

It appears, following The Netherlands' recent surprise flip-flop decision, that nuclear power might be Europe's only answer to the looming dependence on Russian gas. The question is, is it too late - or too politically untenable - for Germany to un-flick the switch?

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

2022 Could Be A Turning Point For America’s Clean Energy Ambitions

Next Post

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs

U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs
EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day
Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com