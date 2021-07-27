Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.57 -0.34 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.41 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.995 -0.107 -2.61%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.139 -0.012 -0.55%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.304 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.54 +1.78 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.54 +1.78 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.03 +3.10 +4.43%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.61 -0.46 -0.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.304 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.26 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.32 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 69.25 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 75.51 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 73.39 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 73.06 +0.18 +0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.03 +3.10 +4.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.22 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 56.76 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 70.91 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.31 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 67.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 70.56 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.54 +1.78 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 73.75 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.86 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.81 -0.16 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.81 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.25 +1.75 +2.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.16 +1.77 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 10 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Japan Energy Transition Threatens LNG Demand

China Taps Into Crude Reserves To Curb Oil Price Rally

China Taps Into Crude Reserves To Curb Oil Price Rally

The world’s top oil importer,…

Houston Scrambles To Remain The Energy Capital Of The U.S.

Houston Scrambles To Remain The Energy Capital Of The U.S.

Oil bankers in the heart…

What's Next For Oil After The New OPEC+ Deal

What's Next For Oil After The New OPEC+ Deal

After much negotiation and compromise,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon

By Irina Slav - Jul 27, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Iraq wants another U.S. company to replace Exxon as a shareholder in the West Qurna 1 field, one of the country's largest after the supermajor leaves the country.

"Exxon Mobil is considering exiting Iraq for reasons that are to do with its internal management practices, decisions, and not because of the particular situation in Iraq," Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi told media after a meeting with President Joe Biden, as quoted by Reuters.

Exxon, which holds a $32.7-percent interest in West Qurna 1, has been looking for a buyer with plans to exit the country entirely. The stake was valued last year at up to $500 million. At the time, reports said two Chinese companies were interested in acquiring it, state-owned CNPC and CNOOC.

The plans for the stake sale appear to have been prompted by the impact the pandemic had on Exxon's finances as it sought to keep its dividend intact and reduce debt. Later reports said that Iraq could end up buying the West Qurna 1 stake itself.

There could be other reasons for Exxon leaving Iraq, too. As Gerald Jansen wrote for Oilprice earlier this month, these have to do with the souring relationship between the company and Baghdad after Exxon ventured into Kurdistan oil, and with the continued political and financial instability in Iraq. This, according to Jansen, may have compromised the profitability of whatever plans Exxon may have had for its Iraqi business earlier.

Just two years ago, Exxon was all set to take part in a $53-billion plan to boost Iraq's oil production, but it seems the pandemic and the Iraqi situation changed many things, including this ambitious plan.

"When Exxon Mobil departs, we will not accept its replacement to be other than another American company," Prime Minister Kadhimi told media this week, but an American company has yet to express interest in acquiring Exxon's holdings in Iraq.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Argentina’s Oil Industry Is Finally Bouncing Back

Next Post

Libya Looks To Boost Oil Production To 1.6 Million Bpd In 2022
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on July 27 2021 said:
    It is far better for Iraq’s long-term interests to buy ExxonMobil’s share in West Qurna 1 oilfield and then ask a Chinese company to run the giant field. China’s CNPC is already successfully operating the giant Rumaila oilfield and could easily manage the nearby West Qurna oilfield. Furthermore, China is the biggest investor in Iraq’s oil industry.

    Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Khadimi’ telling American media that he wants another American company to replace ExxonMobil as a shareholder in West Qurna is no more than sweet talk while he is in Washington DC to sooth America’s feelings about the growing Chinese influence of in Iraq. He knows full well that he will end up asking a Chinese oil company to take over if he wants Iraq to lift its crude oil production to 7 million barrels a day (mbd) by 2027.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80
The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025
Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?

Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?
Why Short Sellers Are Desperately Trying (And Failing) To Sink Recon Africa

Why Short Sellers Are Desperately Trying (And Failing) To Sink Recon Africa
U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel

U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com