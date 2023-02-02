The U.S. Solar Boom Is Still Facing Some Major Roadblocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.84 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.13 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.25 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.446 -0.010 -0.41%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.445 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 +0.87 +1.06%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 74.03 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.445 -0.008 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 80.06 -2.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 82.26 -3.03 -3.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 76.34 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Basra Light 430 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 82.20 -2.27 -2.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 81.96 -2.10 -2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 +0.87 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 55.16 -2.46 -4.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 78.56 -2.46 -3.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 76.81 -2.46 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 70.66 -2.46 -3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 70.66 -2.46 -3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 71.96 -2.46 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 80.91 -2.46 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 70.26 -2.46 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.84 -2.61 -3.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -2.50 -3.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.94 -2.76 -3.85%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 -2.46 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 -2.46 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.32 -1.96 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 55 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Colorado Regulator Suspends Oil Company’s Ability To Operate Wells

SpaceX Rocket Sends Solar Power Prototype Into Orbit

SpaceX Rocket Sends Solar Power Prototype Into Orbit

The Caltech Space Solar Power…

A New Pathway To Create Scalable Perovskite Solar Cells

A New Pathway To Create Scalable Perovskite Solar Cells

The ARC Centre of Excellence…

5 Clean Energy Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Earnings Season

5 Clean Energy Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Earnings Season

Energy has been outperforming the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Solar Boom Is Still Facing Some Major Roadblocks

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 02, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • Despite record-breaking solar power installation projected for 2023, current delays are caused by supply chain bottlenecks, trade tensions, bureaucratic red tape and reliance on Asia for 80% of solar panel supplies 
  • Long term challenges include lack of available land suitable for large scale renewable projects, slow permitting processes, grid connection issues, and legislative uncertainty.
  • The SEIA projects that annual growth will average 21% between 2023-2027 thanks to government stimulus package.
Join Our Community

The United States is making a major bid to become competitive with China in clean energy supply chains. After neglecting domestic renewable energy manufacturing and production capacity for decades thanks to a powerful combination of cheap shale oil and gas and systematic inertia, the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act seeks to put the United States back at the forefront of the global energy sector. But overcoming reliance on China, which currently dominates supply chains for solar panels and key rare earth minerals, won’t be quick or easy. A U.S. solar revolution is coming – just not this year.

The Inflation Reduction Act, while it does nothing to curb inflation, is the most ambitious climate law in United States history. The bill earmarks $370 billion for spending on clean energy, and has the potential to bring domestic clean energy manufacturing and production capacity growth to new heights. But before all that money can hit its mark, the industry has some major kinks to work out.

This doesn’t mean that solar power installation is flagging; on the contrary, it’s projected to reach record levels in 2023, with about 27.9 gigawatts of expected added capacity according to Wood Mackenzie. But the numbers predicted for this year pale in comparison to those slated for a few years from now. At present, the solar boom faces massive delays thanks to supply chain bottlenecks, trade tensions, bureaucratic red tape, securing sufficient land tracts, and delays in connecting to the grid. 

ADVERTISEMENT

These hurdles also include the selfsame dependence on China that the Act seeks to minimize. The United States currently relies on Asia for 80% of its solar panel supply – at a minimum. This is a problem on a good day, but has become a serious issue in recent months as the United States has increased economic pressure on China in order to condemn ongoing human rights abuses against the Uyghur ethnic minority in Northwest China. This region happens to be where about half of the world’s supply of polysilicon – an essential component of solar panels – is sourced. This means that putting restrictions on imports of materials from the Xinjiang region is not only hurting the Chinese economy, but also hurting the U.S. solar industry. 

There are even greater and more long-term challenges to the solar energy revolution, however. The first of these is land. Creating large scale solar and wind farms requires a whole lot of land “at a time when the availability of suitable, economically desirable land is getting tighter,” according to a recent report from McKinsey. In fact, utility-scale solar and wind farms need a whopping ten times as much space per unit of power as coal and natural gas plants. Already, the renewable energy sector’s expansion is causing tensions in rural areas where locals are less than thrilled about having the renewable revolution take place in their backyard. Already, U.S. solar expansion is being stalled by rural land-use protests, and the big solar boom hasn’t even begun in earnest.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there are issues of bureaucratic red tape and grid bottlenecks, which are slowing everything to a crawl at certain critical moments of solar development and deployment. These can include impossibly slow and complex permitting processes and long wait times to connect finished solar projects to existing power grids, which are largely unprepared for an influx of solar energy. 

There are also, ironically, problems stemming from the Biden administration’s stimulus itself. While solar power companies have been given a massive boost through the Inflation Reduction Act, the provision is so big and so new that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the fine print which “will likely constrain solar panel installations this year” according to reporting from Bloomberg this week. 

Still, despite all of these challenges, the outlook is rosy for solar. There is great momentum building around the world to decarbonize the global economy, and landmark legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act is making sure to provide a catalyst. The future lies in renewables, and no one wants to be left behind – least of all the United States. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects annual solar growth averaging 21% between 2023 and 2027 thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, and experts say that we will continue to see the impact of the bill for decades to come. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

A New Pathway To Create Scalable Perovskite Solar Cells
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com