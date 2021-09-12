The Solar Boom Has A Supply Chain Problem

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 69.72 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 72.92 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 4.938 -0.093 -1.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.146 +0.032 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 2 days 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.61 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.51 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 67.90 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 73.23 +1.50 +2.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 72.30 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 3 days 71.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.24 -1.16 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 67.14 -1.16 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.54 -1.16 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 64.94 -0.96 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.79 -1.01 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.74 -0.96 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.64 -1.06 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.17 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 14 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 21 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)

Breaking News:

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

The Sun Is Shining On Solar Stocks This Summer

The Sun Is Shining On Solar Stocks This Summer

Some of the biggest names…

Are Your Solar Stocks Safe?

Are Your Solar Stocks Safe?

U.S. solar companies stand to…

The Pentagon Successfully Tests Solar Panel In Space

The Pentagon Successfully Tests Solar Panel In Space

The Pentagon has successfully tested…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Solar Boom Has A Supply Chain Problem

By Rystad Energy - Sep 12, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Grid parity, resilient networks and strategic partnerships have spurred growth in the world’s solar panel manufacturing capacity in recent years, to 330 gigawatts (GW) in mid-2021. A Rystad Energy analysis reveals that to meet the 1.5°C 2050 scenario under the Paris Agreement, capacity has to quadruple to 1,200-1,400 GW by 2035 to handle the peak installations needed. This will be a challenging task, however, as manufacturers now see their utilization plummet due to rising costs and Covid-19 – a turn of events that could discourage the investments needed to expand capacity further. The aggregated utilization rate for solar modules (the difference between manufacturing capacity and shipments) was 84% in 2018 and has been decreasing since, to 71% in 2019 and to 58% in 2020, when logistics efficiency and transportation was hampered by the pandemic in most parts of the world. The spread of Covid-19 has created a major economic disruption in the market and is expected to continue to impact utilization rates for most of 2021.

In the short to medium-term it will be challenging to keep solar costs down as prices for some input factors have spiked in the past few months. The cost of solar projects has declined considerably in recent years, but the cost reductions have now started to taper off and move closer to a floor, currently defined by the price of input factors such as labor, polysilicon, silver, copper, aluminum and steel.

Related: Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico These input factors have seen a clear rise in prices in 2020 and 2021. Mono-polysilicon, the key ingredient in photovoltaic panels, rose from $7.6 per kilogram in 2019 to $9 per kg in 2020, and is likely to average $18 per kg in 2021. The price of silver, which is important for the connections from the silicon cell to copper wires, has climbed from $550 per kg in 2019 to $850 per kg (on average) in 2021.

The combined effect of all input factors is that global solar panel prices have gone up 16% so far in 2021 from 2020. The weighted price inflation for solar projects, including labor – from installation and other equipment to construction work, which accounts for an increasing share of overall costs – means that total costs are up 12%, potentially limiting demand growth for the few next years.

Solar Supply

“The entire industry is experiencing shortages in the supply of raw and auxiliary materials, especially polysilicon and silver. Covid-19-related restrictions have not only created supply shortages of essential raw materials, but have also led to higher prices, resulting in fewer shipments and impacting revenues for industry participants,” says Audun Martinsen, Head of Energy Service Research at Rystad Energy.

A reduction in the mineral and metal intensities could be key to increasing the production capacity and addressing the supply chain challenge, Martinsen adds.

In the longer term, the solar industry must increase capacity and continue to fight cost escalation to meet climate change goals. Rystad Energy estimates that to maintain the global temperature increase below 1.5°C, solar panel manufactures should ideally grow 10% annually to meet the needed module production capacity of 1,200-1,400 GW by 2035.

Related: Auto Giants Slash Production As Chip Shortage Worsens

In the past, module capacity has grown at a similar rate, however, with the current supply shortages in essential raw materials like polysilicon, silver and glass, and the price hike in auxiliary raw materials, 10% growth would be a very ambitious target for solar companies. In fact, by 2035, the solar PV industry would have to source seven times more silver than what it does today, when it already consumes 10% of global silver production.  

Limiting global warming to 1.7°C instead is a more achievable scenario under the current supply constraints. As there is enough capacity for another eight years, this should give solar companies more time to expand production capacity. To accomplish the 1.7°C scenario, companies should be able to expand production capacity to 1,000-1,200 GW by 2045, while still consuming a large part of silver and polycrystalline, in a time frame that allows supply to adapt.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Sun Is Shining On Solar Stocks This Summer
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever

Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever
3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share

Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com