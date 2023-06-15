Scientists Report Breakthrough In Disruptive Perovskite Solar Tech

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 70.62 +2.35 +3.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.59 +2.39 +3.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.30 +2.60 +3.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 2.533 +0.191 +8.16%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.642 +0.087 +3.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 68.37 -1.60 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.642 +0.087 +3.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.30 +2.61 +3.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.88 +2.77 +3.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.55 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 563 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.05 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.01 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.02 -1.15 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 70.42 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.67 -1.15 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 65.82 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.82 -1.15 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.12 -1.15 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 18 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

European Central Bank Hikes Rates To 22-year High

The UK Is Installing Rooftop Solar Panels At A Record-Breaking Pace

The UK Is Installing Rooftop Solar Panels At A Record-Breaking Pace

More residential and small-scale commercial…

The Race For Solar Power From Space Is On 

The Race For Solar Power From Space Is On 

The race for generating solar…

More Money Will Flow Into Solar Than Oil For The First Time

More Money Will Flow Into Solar Than Oil For The First Time

The amount of capital investment…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Report Breakthrough In Disruptive Perovskite Solar Tech

By Brian Westenhaus - Jun 15, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Perovskite solar cells (PVSCs) are a promising alternative to traditional silicon-based solar cells because of their high power-conversion efficiency.
  • Long-term stability has proven to be a major issue for perovskite solar cells.
  •  PVSCs have the potential to be applied in building-integrated photovoltaics.
Join Our Community
Perovskite

A research team from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) made a breakthrough by developing an innovative multifunctional and non-volatile additive which can improve the efficiency and stability of perovskite solar cells. The improvement comes by modulating perovskite film growth using a simple and effective strategy that has great potential for facilitating the commercialization of PVSCs.

The reporting of the discovery has been published in Nature Photonics. Perovskite solar cells (PVSCs) are a promising alternative to traditional silicon-based solar cells because of their high power-conversion efficiency and low cost. However, one of the major challenges in their development has been achieving long-term stability.

Photo of a 1 cm2 perovskite solar cell with additive. Image Credit: City University of Hong Kong. For more information and images click the press release link.

Professor Alex Jen Kwan-yue, Lee Shau Kee Chair Professor of Materials Science and Director of the Hong Kong Institute for Clean Energy at CityU, who led the study explained, “This type of multifunctional additive can be generally used to make different perovskite compositions for fabricating highly efficient and stable perovskite solar cells. The high-quality perovskite films will enable the upscaling of large-area solar panels.”

PVSCs have attracted significant attention due to their impressive solar power conversion efficiency (PCE). Since perovskites can be deposited from solutions onto the fabrication surfaces, PVSCs have the potential to be applied in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), wearable devices, and solar farm applications. However, the efficiency and stability are still affected by the severe energy loss associated with defects embedded at the interfaces and grain boundaries of the perovskites. Therefore, the intrinsic quality of perovskite film plays a critical role in determining the achievable efficiency and stability of PVSCs.

Related: Oil Loses 1% As Fed Temporarily Pauses Rate Hikes

Although many previous research studies have focused on improving the film morphology and quality with volatile additives, these additives tend to escape from the film after annealing, creating a void at the perovskite-substrate interface.

To solve these issues, the CityU researchers developed a simple but effective strategy of modulating the perovskite film growth to enhance the film quality. They found that by adding a multifunctional molecule (4-guanidinobenzoic acid hydrochloride, (GBAC)) to the perovskite precursor, a hydrogen-bond-bridged intermediate phase is formed and modulates the crystallization to achieve high-quality perovskite films with large perovskite crystal grains and coherent grain growth from the bottom to the surface of the film. This molecule can also serve as an effective defect passivation linker (a method to reduce the defect density of perovskite film) in the annealed perovskite film due to its non-volatility, resulting in significantly reduced non-radiative recombination loss and improved film quality.

The test experiments showed that the defect density of perovskite films can be significantly reduced after introducing GBAC. The power conversion efficiency of inverted (p-i-n) perovskite solar cells based on the modified perovskites was boosted to 24.8% (24.5% certified by the Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories), which is among the highest values reported in the literature. Also, the overall energy loss of the device was reduced to 0.36eV, representing one of the lowest energy losses among the PVSC devices with high power conversion efficiency.

Additionally, the unencapsulated devices exhibit improved thermal stability beyond 1,000 hours under continuous heating at 65 ± 5°C in a nitrogen-filled glovebox while maintaining 98% of the original efficiency.

The team demonstrated the general applicability of this strategy for different perovskite compositions and large-area devices. For example, a larger area device (1 cm2) in the experiment delivered a high PCE of 22.7% with this strategy, indicating excellent potential for fabricating scalable, highly efficient PVSCs.

Professor Jen noted, “This work provides a clear path to achieving optimised perovskite film quality to facilitate the development of highly efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and their upscaling for practical applications.”

In the future, the team aims to further extend the molecular structures and optimize the device structure through compositional and interfacial engineering. They will also focus on the fabrication of large-area devices.

Professor Jen is the corresponding author of the research. The co-first authors are Miss Li Fengzhu and Dr Deng Xiang from Professor Jen’s research group. Other team members from CityU include Dr Chen Xiankai, Dr Tsang Sai?wing, Dr Yang Zhengbao, Dr Francis Lin and Dr Wu Shengfan.

***

Perovskite solar cells have been generating news for years now. At the beginning it was lead in the compound and over time that issue has slowly slipped from view. Now the long lasting matter of longevity is still bedeviling the progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those matters are not completely solved. The idea that a solar cell technology can or might lead to toxins on one’s roof gives one pause for thought. Then there is the matter of recycling with lead toxins. All that coincides with the manufacturing being done in a nation with a consistent disregard for product safety.

One has high hopes that materials science will get to a great solution and that manufacturers will build good safe recyclable units.

But its going to be a while.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com