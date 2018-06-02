World's Largest Metals Exchange Takes Aim At Booming EV Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 65.81 -1.23 -1.83%
Brent Crude 1 day 76.79 -0.77 -0.99%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.962 +0.010 +0.34%
Mars US 1 day 69.81 -1.18 -1.66%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
Urals 2 days 74.50 -0.30 -0.40%
Louisiana Light 3 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Louisiana Light 3 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.48 +0.58 +0.92%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.962 +0.010 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.68 -0.45 -0.60%
Murban 2 days 77.63 -0.30 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.61 -1.48 -2.05%
Basra Light 2 days 74.76 -1.23 -1.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.55 -1.60 -2.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Girassol 2 days 75.40 -1.57 -2.04%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 40.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.29 -2.42 -5.80%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.94 -0.27 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.04 -1.17 -1.72%
Sweet Crude 3 days 56.29 -1.17 -2.04%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 59.04 -1.17 -1.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 60.54 -1.17 -1.90%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.04 -1.17 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.25 -1.25 -1.97%
Giddings 2 days 56.00 -1.25 -2.18%
ANS West Coast 4 days 74.89 +1.48 +2.02%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.76 -1.23 -2.02%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.71 -1.23 -1.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.71 -1.23 -1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.26 -1.23 -1.94%
Kansas Common 3 days 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
Buena Vista 3 days 75.30 -0.17 -0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Moment Of Truth For EU After U.S. Tariffs Strike
  • 2 days 223,000 jobs added in May
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Oil Debt - Does *Refinancing* Mean Paying Down Debt or Adding New Debt?
  • 1 day A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia: An Arabic-Speaking Robot Will Replace Faculty Members In The Future
  • 17 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 5 hours Chinese demand is rising LNG prices
  • 2 hours Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 23 hours US left behind one year after announcing leaving the Paris agreeement,
  • 4 hours china snaps up oil
  • 17 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 1 day Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 2 days Norway Oil Min Joins $100/bbl Crowd
  • 2 days EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 1 hour Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight

Breaking News:

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Alt Text

Nearly Half Of All Public Buses Will Be Electric By 2025

Within less than a decade,…

Alt Text

Germany May Fall Short On 1 Million EV Goal

As one of the main…

Alt Text

New Tech Pushes The EV Revolution Into Overdrive

As the electric vehicle race…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

World's Largest Metals Exchange Takes Aim At Booming EV Market

By Safehaven.com - Jun 02, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT EV

Demand for metals used in Li-ion batteries has been surging, thanks to a booming electrical vehicle, or EV, industry as well as rapid growth in the global electronics industry. And now it’s about to get easier to place your bets on these booming metals.

The London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's largest metals exchange with a $12.7 trillion annual turnover, plans to offer new lithium, manganese and graphite futures contracts to capture the huge opportunity offered by the EV industry. LME has an 18-month timeline for the new contracts.

The giant exchange is also exploring additional contracts for already tradeable copper, nickel, cobalt and aluminum as well as gold and silver.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: LME

LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX). The exchange brings together buyers and sellers of metal futures and options. Miners use the exchange to hedge against price fluctuations and lock-in prices using futures and option contracts. LME contracts lots range from 1 to 65 metric tonnes. All contracts are priced in dollars.

Traders can access LME through two main routes:

• By becoming an LME member

• By trading as a client through an existing LME member

Apart from futures and options, LME also offers monthly average futures, Traded Average Price Options (TAPOs), LMEminis and LMEX, the exchange's index product.

Booming EV Market

Investment managers have forever been harping about the need to put at least 5 percent of a portfolio into precious metals to diversify and stabilize it. Yet investors have been fleeing from gold and silver with abandon.

Related: OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

Prices of safe-haven metals have been going nowhere for nearly a year as the kind of hyper-inflationary environment that was expected from a massive wave of global QE programs has failed to materialize. Meanwhile, an improving global economy has given a boost to equities and bonds at the expense of precious metals.

Maybe it's time for investors to shift their attention to base and industrial metals instead. And few sectors look more promising than battery metals, thanks to a booming electrical vehicle market.

EV sales have really take off over the past two years, surpassing 1 million for the first time in 2017 after growing an impressive 56 percent. EV sales are expected to hit 4 million by 2020, a healthy 58.7 percent robust annual growth. Bloomberg Energy Finance has predicted there will be 100 million EVs on the roads by 2040, or about 1 in every 3 vehicles.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Falling manufacturing cost of Li-ion batteries is a key reason why EVs are increasingly becoming affordable and starting to approach prices of conventional gasoline vehicles. The EV powertrain takes up a huge chunk of the total costs of an electric vehicle.

The ongoing green energy drive by many nations across the globe is also playing a big part.

Related: Oil Slides As Saudis, Russia Consider 1 Million Bpd Output Boost

Norway plans to phase out the internal combustion engine by 2025 and EVs already account for 40 percent of the country's market share. Other countries with similar plans in the crosshairs include Netherlands, France, Slovenia, Scotland and Ireland as well as U.S. cities such as Los Angeles.

Demand for metals used in Li-ion batteries has likewise been surging--lithium is up 45 percent in the year-to-date; manganese +10 percent, cobalt +54 percent and graphite +57 percent. Nickel prices have, however, declined 23 percent due to increased supply from Indonesia and muted demand from China.

Historical Lithium Price per Metric Ton

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Metalary

Graphite in particular looks promising for investors.

Although graphite prices have been on an uptrend, the current price of $1,175/t is still a long way off the US$2,800/t peak achieved during the commodity supercycle of 2012. Li-ion batteries currently account for 25 percent of global graphite demand with much of the rest going to steel production.

With the explosion and China's steel industry rebounding, the graphite outlook is favorable.

By Alex Kimani for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Could This Ride Sharing Unicorn Rival Uber?
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher
Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

 Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com