UK Charging Infrastructure Is Struggling To Keep Up With Soaring EV Sales

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.30 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.38 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 97.04 +2.61 +2.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.152 -0.036 -0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 3.036 +0.010 +0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 87.80 +2.04 +2.38%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.036 +0.010 +0.32%

Graph down Marine 50 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 50 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 50 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 262 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 50 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 50 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 70.12 +2.34 +3.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 74.01 +1.58 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 90.26 +1.58 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 88.51 +1.58 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 86.41 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 85.66 +1.58 +1.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 89.21 +1.58 +1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 83.86 +1.58 +1.92%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.95 +0.83 +0.87%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 13 hours "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 9 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 10 hours The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 16 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise

The Finite Factor Standing In The Way Of The Renewable Revolution

The Finite Factor Standing In The Way Of The Renewable Revolution

The renewable revolution is facing…

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Investment in green hydrogen is…

Nuclear And Hydropower Falter As Droughts Grip Europe

Nuclear And Hydropower Falter As Droughts Grip Europe

European energy security is facing…

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

UK Charging Infrastructure Is Struggling To Keep Up With Soaring EV Sales

By City A.M - Aug 18, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Electric vehicle adoption is on the rise in the UK.
  • Charging infrastructure is lagging behind the boom in EV sales.
  • The AA is calling for an urgent boost in on-street charging to help the 40 percent of households without a driveway.
Just 107 local authorities across the UK have successfully applied for on-street charging points in the UK, despite claims that the government is trying to drive forward electric vehicle growth.

According to data released by the Department for Transport (DoT) today, just 2,869 charging points have been installed as part of the On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.

Funding for a further 9,543 has been approved and will be delivered in the coming years, the DoT said.

The figures come just a few weeks after Volkswagen Financial Services UK revealed that electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the UK was ahead of the curve by more than 100,000 cars.

According to figures, there were 833,000 EVs in the UK as of March – up 71 percent on last year’s levels. 

At the same time, registrations of battery-electric vehicles surpassed diesel for the first time ever, while data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that their market share increased to 10.9 percent in July.

The data means that there are huge black holes across the country where drivers without dedicated off-street residential parking would be reliant on the public charging network or workplace charging should their employer have it.

The AA is calling for an urgent boost in on-street charging to help the 40 percent of households without a driveway, parking space or garage take part in the transition to electric cars.

Head of roads policy for the AA Jack Cousens said: “The transition to electric needs to convince people that they can easily find a charge, but we need a mix of charging speeds to make life simple for everyone. But there are huge swathes of the country without any on-street charging and that needs to be rectified urgently.”

Cousens added that the government has been very slow to act on their targets surrounding EV chargers, including a minimum of 125,000 on-street charge points

By CityAM

Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Nuclear And Hydropower Falter As Droughts Grip Europe
