UK Charging Infrastructure Is Struggling To Keep Up With Soaring EV Sales

The AA is calling for an urgent boost in on-street charging to help the 40 percent of households without a driveway.

Electric vehicle adoption is on the rise in the UK.

Just 107 local authorities across the UK have successfully applied for on-street charging points in the UK, despite claims that the government is trying to drive forward electric vehicle growth.

According to data released by the Department for Transport (DoT) today, just 2,869 charging points have been installed as part of the On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.

Funding for a further 9,543 has been approved and will be delivered in the coming years, the DoT said.

The figures come just a few weeks after Volkswagen Financial Services UK revealed that electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the UK was ahead of the curve by more than 100,000 cars.

According to figures, there were 833,000 EVs in the UK as of March – up 71 percent on last year’s levels.

At the same time, registrations of battery-electric vehicles surpassed diesel for the first time ever, while data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that their market share increased to 10.9 percent in July.

The data means that there are huge black holes across the country where drivers without dedicated off-street residential parking would be reliant on the public charging network or workplace charging should their employer have it.

The AA is calling for an urgent boost in on-street charging to help the 40 percent of households without a driveway, parking space or garage take part in the transition to electric cars.

Head of roads policy for the AA Jack Cousens said: “The transition to electric needs to convince people that they can easily find a charge, but we need a mix of charging speeds to make life simple for everyone. But there are huge swathes of the country without any on-street charging and that needs to be rectified urgently.”

Cousens added that the government has been very slow to act on their targets surrounding EV chargers, including a minimum of 125,000 on-street charge points

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: