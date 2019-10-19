The UK Reaches A Remarkable Renewable Milestone

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 53.87 -0.16 -0.30%
Brent Crude 1 day 59.42 -0.49 -0.82%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.517 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 1 day 54.68 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
Urals 2 days 54.15 +0.05 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 3 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 3 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 3 days 46.98 -0.55 -1.16%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.517 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.63 +0.65 +1.10%
Murban 2 days 61.59 +0.37 +0.60%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.67 +0.93 +1.87%
Basra Light 2 days 65.43 -1.03 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.23 +0.64 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Girassol 2 days 59.46 +0.55 +0.93%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 36.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.68 +0.42 +1.13%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 47.93 +0.57 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 50 days 54.33 +0.57 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.08 +0.57 +1.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.18 +0.57 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Central Alberta 1 day 48.93 +0.57 +1.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 37 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.73 -0.15 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.68 -0.15 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.68 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 3 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.36 +0.57 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 58 mins Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 2 hours IMO 2020:
  • 4 mins China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 14 mins Brexit agreement
  • 17 hours World Stocks Drop And Futures Tread Water After China Reports Worst GDP Growth In 30 Years
  • 3 hours The Problem Is The Economy, Not The Climate
  • 1 hour Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 1 day National Geographic Warns Billions Face Shortages Of Food And Clean Water Over Next 30 Years
  • 8 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 1 day ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 22 hours Why did Aramco Delay IPO again ? It's Not Always What It Seems.
  • 18 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First

Breaking News:

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces An Existential Risk

Alt Text

The Lithium Price Slide Isn’t Over Yet

One of the world’s top…

Alt Text

$35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption

If Great Britain keeps its…

Alt Text

Big Oil Shareholders Look To Cash In On Renewable Boom

Easier access to debt is…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The UK Reaches A Remarkable Renewable Milestone

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 19, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Renewable Milestone

The UK has just ended its first quarter ever in which electricity generation from renewables outpaced fossil fuel-fired power generation—a landmark achievement for the country that started the Industrial Revolution with coal.

While Britain’s achievement pales in comparison to other renewable champions in Europe and elsewhere, it is nevertheless a milestone that highlights the advance of renewable energy in the world over the past decade. And the share of renewable energy in power generation is set to continuously grow, everywhere.

Declining technology costs and battery prices across the board have made unsubsidized wind and solar power the cheapest options for electricity generation in major economies, including India and China. Solar and wind power is now cheaper than coal in most of the world.

In the UK, as much as 40 percent of electricity generation in Q3 came from renewables—including wind, biomass, and solar—while fossil fuels accounted for 39 percent of generation, an analysis of the UK’s Q3 electricity generation from Carbon Brief showed this week. Most of the remaining generation came from nuclear power, which generated 19 percent of UK’s electricity in that quarter.

This was the first quarter in the UK history in which renewables generation exceeded fossil fuels since the first power plant opened in Britain in 1882.

Of the 39-percent share of fossil fuels, 38 percent was natural gas and less than 1 percent came from coal and oil combined, Carbon Brief said.

Related: The End Of The Asian Oil Product Glut

The share of coal in the UK’s power generation dropped from just above 30 percent in 2009 to less than 3 percent in January-May 2019, National Grid said earlier this year, noting that in full 2019 “Britain is set to achieve a historic electricity generation milestone this year, with more electricity generated from zero carbon sources than fossil fuels.”  

As the UK aims to phase out coal by 2025, coal-fired electricity generation in the country has been at all-time lows in recent months. In May, the UK went coal-free for a full week for the first time since the 1880s, as its electricity generation used 0 percent coal-fired power. 

Meanwhile, in the UK’s latest Contracts for Difference (CfD), twelve new renewable energy projects won contracts to provide some 6 GW of capacity—enough to power over seven million UK homes at record low costs as renewables are expected to come online below market prices for the first time, the UK government said.

“The prices are so low that the windfarms could generate electricity more cheaply than existing gas-fired power stations as early as 2023,” Carbon Brief analysis suggested.

Rising wind—especially offshore wind—capacity has been the main driver of the UK’s growing renewable capacity and electricity generation in recent years.

There are more advanced ‘renewable’ countries in Europe—Sweden, for example, generates more than 54 percent of its electricity from renewable sources on a sustainable basis. The country targets to have 100 percent renewable electricity generation by 2040. Denmark generates more than 43 percent of its electricity from wind power.

Costa Rica, Norway, and Iceland generate nearly 100 percent of their electricity from renewables, but hydropower is a major source of their generation. Related: Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Europe’s largest economy, Germany, saw a record share of renewable generation in the first half of 2019, thanks to stormy weather that boosted wind power generation.

Amid the heated debates over climate change and ways to save the planet before it’s too late, three countries and their energy policies and power generation will shape the trends in renewables on a global scale—China, India, and the United States—due to the size of their energy markets.

Because of its huge market and huge investments in renewable energy capacity installation, China is capable of shocking the market with policy decisions.

In the United States, natural gas and wind are winning, while coal is losing in the race for shares of power generation. This year, annual electricity generation from wind in the U.S. is set to exceed hydropower generation for the first time and to become the leading source of renewable electricity generation—and it will stay so in 2020, the EIA says.  

Globally, wind and solar are expected to account for a combined 50-percent share of electricity generation in 2050, BloombergNEF said in its New Energy Outlook 2019.

Europe is set to decarbonize the furthest and the fastest, while coal-heavy China and gas-heavy U.S. will play catch-up, BNEF says, noting that “wind and solar are now cheapest across more than two-thirds of the world. By 2030 they undercut commissioned coal and gas almost everywhere.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

$35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil
Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

 The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

 Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

 The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com