The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 81.64 +1.03 +1.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 87.63 +1.47 +1.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.69 +1.43 +1.68%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 3.174 -0.101 -3.08%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.645 +0.049 +1.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 2 days 78.04 +1.03 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.645 +0.049 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 81.21 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 419 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.91 +0.89 +1.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.62 +1.65 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 59.03 +1.45 +2.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.36 +0.81 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 82.76 +0.81 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.01 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 78.16 +0.81 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.16 +0.81 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.11 +0.81 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.46 +0.81 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 9 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Germany Eyes 30GW In Wind Power For 2030

Renewable Energy Jobs On The Rise

Renewable Energy Jobs On The Rise

The global number of renewable…

How Biden Sparked A Green Energy Gold Rush

How Biden Sparked A Green Energy Gold Rush

U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inflation…

Investment In Low-Carbon Energy To Hit $620 Billion This Year

Investment In Low-Carbon Energy To Hit $620 Billion This Year

Global spending on low-carbon energy…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 22, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Amogy has unveiled the world's first ammonia-powered, zero-emissions semi truck.
  • Ammonia has advantages over hydrogen as a fuel source for the shipping industry, such as ease of shipping and storage.
  • The EPA has proposed new standards to decrease nitrous oxide emissions in the trucking industry, which is causing concern in the industry.
Join Our Community

This week, the world’s first ammonia-powered, zero-emissions semi truck was unveiled, potentially signaling the dawn of a new era for the shipping and transportation industry. Like Tesla’s semi truck, Brooklyn company Amogy’s ammonia-powered truck holds about 900 kWh of energy. Unlike the Tesla semi, it takes just about eight minutes to refuel. And, according to Amogy, their new model has five times the system-level energy density of batteries. 

For some time now, hydrogen fuel cells have been touted as the future power source of the shipping industry, but ammonia has several benefits in comparison to hydrogen. For one thing, it exists as a liquid at room temperatures, making shipping and storage a whole lot easier for ammonia than hydrogen. “Hydrogen either needs to be heavily compressed to around 700 bar, or else kept cryogenically cooled as a liquid, to just 20.28 K (−252.87 °C; −423.17 °F),” a recent report by New Atlas explained, before adding that, “both of these are energy-intensive processes.”

Like hydrogen, ammonia is only as clean as the energy that’s used to make it. But green ammonia holds great promise for helping to decarbonize some of the most fuel-intensive and high emissions industries that our economy is built on. At present, transportation is the single highest emitting sector in the United States, representing 27% of overall greenhouse gas emissions according to figures from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). And over a quarter of transportation emissions come from medium- and heavy-duty trucks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoiding the worst impacts of climate change will require that the United States, the country with the second-most greenhouse gas emissions in the world after China,  makes good on its climate pledges. That will require a major transformation of the transportation industry on a pretty short timeline. The EPA has been wrestling with how to do this. 

At the beginning of last year, the EPA proposed two different pathways to drastically decreasing nitrous oxide [N2O] emissions in the trucking industry: “a two-step process with standards getting progressively tighter in model years (MY) 2027 and 2031, or a one-step standard in 2027 that would be less aggressive in cutting emissions.” N2O is a greenhouse gas that accounts for just 7% of emissions, but which stays in the atmosphere for over 100 years and has a warming impact 300 times stronger than carbon dioxide. The new EPA standards are more than 80% stronger than the 2021 iteration, and the EPA says that they will increase the lifespan of governed vehicles by 1.5 to 2.5 times, and yield emissions warranties that are from 2.8 to 4.5 times longer than current standards. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This new ruling has caused significant unease in the trucking industry, according to transportation and shipping news outlet Freight Waves. The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) President Jed Mandel says that the EPA’s new ruling “is very stringent and will be challenging to implement” and that “ultimately, the success or failure of this rule hinges on the willingness and ability of trucking fleets to invest in purchasing the new technology to replace their older, higher-emitting vehicles.”

While every advance in low-emissions trucking technology and infrastructure is an exciting and important step for the imperative of decarbonizing national and global supply chains, the Tesla Semi and the Amogy ammonia-powered truck are all but useless if they’re not affordable and accessible for truckers and trucking companies. These technologies are still in their nascency, however, and the hope is that with continued improvements and targeted policy measures they can soon be scalable enough to make a change that helps the planet without hurting the truckers that make it run.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

How Biden Sparked A Green Energy Gold Rush
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode
Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements

Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements
Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production
Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com