The Harsh Reality Of A Global Energy Transition

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.79 -0.62 -0.99%
Brent Crude 11 mins 65.55 -0.50 -0.76%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.678 -0.038 -1.40%
Mars US 3 days 60.99 +1.20 +2.01%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
Urals 4 days 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.678 -0.038 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 61.48 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 3 days 64.98 +0.30 +0.46%
Iran Heavy 3 days 60.13 +0.91 +1.54%
Basra Light 3 days 62.12 +1.07 +1.75%
Saharan Blend 3 days 65.50 +0.88 +1.36%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Girassol 3 days 66.19 +0.95 +1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.94 -0.56 -1.38%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.41 +1.22 +3.57%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 64.61 +1.22 +1.92%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.66 +1.22 +1.99%
Sweet Crude 3 days 56.51 +1.32 +2.39%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 55.91 +1.22 +2.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.91 +1.22 +1.98%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.66 +1.22 +2.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.75 +1.00 +1.73%
Giddings 3 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 65.01 +0.19 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 3 days 56.29 +1.15 +2.09%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.79 +1.15 +2.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.10 +1.15 +1.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 days Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 7 mins Saudi Fund Buys Stake in Hollywood Talent Agency
  • 3 days Is $71 As Good As It Gets For Oil Bulls This Year?
  • 3 days Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 7 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 52 mins Miners against Government: Largest Miners In Congo Quit Chamber Of Commerce Amid Growing Tax Dispute
  • 2 hours Putin Is A New Russian Stalin - Victory For The Next 6 Years
  • 4 days Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 3 days Oil Boom Will Help Ghana To Be One Of The Fastest Growing¨Economies By 2018!
  • 3 days Statoil Changes Name
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 4 days South Korea Would Suspend Five Coal - Fire Power Plants.
  • 4 days I vote for Exxon
  • 3 days Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 4 days Why is gold soooo boring?
  • 4 days UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.

Breaking News:

Oil Majors Look To Gain Clarity On Sanctions Against Russia

Alt Text

Can European Car Giants Dethrone Tesla?

The Geneva International Motor Show…

Alt Text

The Latest Challenger To Lithium-Ion Batteries

A new breakthrough in battery…

Alt Text

Audi Unveils Its Flying Smart-Car

The Geneva International Motor Show…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Harsh Reality Of A Global Energy Transition

By Kurt Cobb - Mar 19, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Power

I recently asked a group gathered to hear me speak what percentage of the world's energy is provided by these six renewable sources: solar, wind, geothermal, wave, tidal, and ocean energy.

Then came the guesses: To my left, 25 percent; straight ahead, 30 percent; on my right, 20 percent and 15 percent; a pessimist sitting to the far right, 7 percent.

The group was astonished when I related the actual figure: 1.5 percent. The figure comes from the Paris-based International Energy Agency, a consortium of 30 countries that monitors energy developments worldwide. The audience that evening had been under the gravely mistaken impression that human society was much further along in its transition to renewable energy. Even the pessimist in the audience was off by more than a factor of four.

I hadn't included hydroelectricity in my list, I told the group, which would add another 2.5 percent to the renewable energy category. But hydro, I explained, would be growing only very slowly since most of the world's best dam sites have been taken.

The category "Biofuels and waste," which makes up 9.7 percent of the world total, includes small slivers of what we Americans call biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel), I said, but mostly represents the deforestation of the planet through the use of wood for daily fuel in many poor countries, hardly a sustainable practice that warrants vast expansion. (This percentage has been roughly the same since 1973 though the absolute consumption has more than doubled as population has climbed sharply.) The burden for renewable energy expansion, I concluded, would therefore remain on the six categories I mentioned at the outset of my presentation.

As if to underline this worrisome state of affairs, the MIT Technology Review just days later published a piece with a rather longish title: "At this rate, it’s going to take nearly 400 years to transform the energy system."

In my presentation I had explained to my listeners that renewable energy is not currently displacing fossil fuel capacity, but rather supplementing it. In fact, I related, the U.S. government's own Department of Energy with no sense of alarm whatsoever projects that world fossil fuel consumption will actually rise through 2050. This would represent a climate catastrophe, I told my audience, and cannot be allowed to happen.

And yet, the MIT piece affirms that this is our destination on our current trajectory. The author writes that "even after decades of warnings, policy debates, and clean-energy campaigns—the world has barely even begun to confront the problem." Related: The Truth About Aramco’s $2 Trillion Valuation

All this merely serves to elicit the question: What would it take to do what scientists think we need to do to reduce greenhouse gases?

The MIT piece suggests that a total mobilization of society akin to what happened in World War II would have to occur and be maintained for decades to accomplish the energy transition we need to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Few people alive today were alive back then. A somewhat larger group has parents who lived through World War II and so have some inkling of what such a mobilization would involve. It's hard enough to imagine this group agreeing that their household consumption should be curtailed significantly for decades (through taxes, higher prices and perhaps even rationing) to make way for huge societal investments in vast new wind and solar deployments; electricity storage for all that renewable electricity; mass transit; deep energy retrofits for buildings; energy-efficient vehicles; and even revised diets that are less meat-intensive and thereby less energy-intensive. Even harder to image is the much larger group with a more tenuous or nonexistent connection to the World War II experience embracing such a path.

The trouble with waiting, of course, is that climate change does not wait for us, and also that it shows up with multi-decadal lags. The effects of greenhouse gases emitted decades ago are only now registering on the world's thermometers. That means that when climate conditions finally become so destructive as to move the public and the politicians to do something big enough to make a difference, it will likely be too late to avoid catastrophic climate change.

One scientist cited by the MIT piece believes that a rise of more than 2 degrees C in global temperature is all but inevitable and that human society would be "lucky" to avoid a rise of 4 degrees by 2100.

But since each increment of temperature rise will inflict more damage, the scientist says, we would be wise to seek to limit temperature rise as much as we are able (even though the odds are now overwhelmingly against staying below a 2-degree rise). No longer are we faced with prevention so much as mitigation and management. That's still something, and it provides a way forward that doesn't rely on an increasingly unrealistic goal.

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Audi Unveils Its Flying Smart-Car
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret
OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

 The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

 Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

 Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com