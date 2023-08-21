Southeast Asia's $76 Billion Green Energy Push

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.34 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.58 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.67 +0.63 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 +0.081 +3.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.753 -0.070 -2.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.25 +0.91 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.753 -0.070 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 84.72 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.62 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 84.72 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 629 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 84.92 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 83 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 64.76 +0.76 +1.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.81 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.06 +0.76 +0.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.26 +0.76 +0.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.56 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 82.76 +0.76 +0.93%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 70.75 +1.00 +1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Ecuador Rejects Oil Drilling In The Amazon

New Mexico Looks To Become A Renewable Powerhouse

New Mexico Looks To Become A Renewable Powerhouse

New Mexico, traditionally known for…

Morocco’s Green Energy Potential: Europe's Ticket Away From Russian Fuel?

Morocco’s Green Energy Potential: Europe's Ticket Away From Russian Fuel?

Morocco aims to transition from…

Algonquin Power To Sell Renewables Division As Losses Mount

Algonquin Power To Sell Renewables Division As Losses Mount

An Ontario-based utility company is…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Southeast Asia's $76 Billion Green Energy Push

By Rystad Energy - Aug 21, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Major regional NOCs like Indonesia’s Pertamina and Malaysia’s Petronas are actively investing in green initiatives, such as geothermal and carbon capture.
  • Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia are set to lead the region in low-carbon advancements with substantial energy transition plans.
  • Amid a push for greater renewable energy reliance, Southeast Asian service companies are adjusting strategies to support low-carbon expansion and infrastructure needs.
  • Major regional NOCs like Indonesia’s Pertamina and Malaysia’s Petronas are actively investing in green initiatives, such as geothermal and carbon capture.
  • Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia are set to lead the region in low-carbon advancements with substantial energy transition plans.
  • Amid a push for greater renewable energy reliance, Southeast Asian service companies are adjusting strategies to support low-carbon expansion and infrastructure needs.
Join Our Community
Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian national oil companies (NOCs) and traditional upstream players are progressively focusing on cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy initiatives. Rystad Energy's analysis reveals a consistent commitment to these initiatives in the years to come, with investments set to exceed $76 billion from 2023 to 2025. The upward trend is set to continue, with a projected total outlay of $119 billion by the end of 2027. This expenditure will be driven by investments in wind, solar and geothermal projects.

Regional NOCs like Indonesia’s Pertamina are expanding their participation in geothermal, while Malaysia’s Petronas aims to establish a notable presence in the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market. The Malaysian NOC announced ambitious plans to build the world's largest dedicated facility by 2025, actively pursuing partnerships with international entities to unlock regional project potential.

When fully operational, the initiative will have the capacity to capture 3.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of carbon dioxide (CO2) and securely store the collected CO2 within the reservoirs of the Sarawak region over its 25-year operational lifespan. While the total project cost remains undisclosed, Rystad Energy’s estimates suggest it could reach $260 million by 2025.

Similarly, Gentari, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, has made substantial investments in solar capabilities, seeking to harness the nation's considerable renewable energy potential.

Southeast Asia has historically seen slower progress in the development of clean energy projects. Effective collaboration between private and public sectors becomes crucial to ensure the region's sustainable long-term growth. Asia is currently making significant strides in prioritizing the shift towards greener energy sources, supported by the renewed focus of NOCs. This strategic approach will be pivotal in driving Southeast Asia's transition forward to sustainable energy

Afiqah Mohd Ali, senior supply chain analyst, Rystad Energy

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Service Market Solution.

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) lead green growth in Southeast Asia

Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE), a subsidiary of the Indonesian NOC, takes the lead among competitors in low-carbon expenditure. PGE's dedication to expanding geothermal projects is demonstrated by its investments of about $1.6 billion between 2023 and 2026, actively contributing to the growth of Indonesia's geothermal capacity. Similarly, Petronas collaborates with international operators, Eni and Euglena, to explore decarbonization solutions alongside its ongoing focus on the Kasawari CCUS project.

In terms of international investment, global majors like Shell and ExxonMobil are displaying interest in Southeast Asian low-carbon prospects, but their immediate investments have primarily focused on Europe and North America.

Between 2023 and 2026, Petronas will spend $450 million on CCUS projects and $330 million on hydrogen developments. Vietnamese NOC PetroVietnam is collaborating with Danish company Orsted and T&T Group to launch the country’s first offshore wind projects. This partnership underscores their commitment to diverse portfolios and regional low-carbon development. The project aims to generate about 13,665,600 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually, utilizing 20-megawatt (MW) turbines   standing 150 to 200 meters tall. The estimated investment in the project is between $11.9 and $13.6 billion, demonstrating their strong dedication to sustainable advancement.

Oil and gas service companies following suit

Oil and gas service providers are embracing a dual strategy, capitalizing on the immediate demand for their services in the oil and gas sector while simultaneously strategizing for low-carbon expansion. As Southeast Asian governments and financial institutions extend incentives, service companies are increasingly motivated to participate in low-carbon ventures. This backing plays a crucial role in fortifying the regional supply chain and effectively addressing the escalating need for renewable energy infrastructure.

Amid Southeast Asia's ambition to elevate the renewable energy share in its power generation mix to at least 30% by 2040, service companies are stepping up to meet this challenge. Local service companies may face limitations in expanding into renewables, especially in terms of working capital and expertise. Operators can play a crucial role in providing support for local services companies to develop their portfolios in low-carbon sectors.

Southeast Asia's energy transition efforts are propelled by different countries within the region, each leveraging its unique advantages. From 2022 to 2026, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia are poised to emerge as dominant forces in Southeast Asia's low-carbon landscape. Vietnam's Power Development Plan VIII is geared towards significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels by expanding both onshore and offshore wind capacity.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has made a resolute commitment to boosting the share of renewable energy in its generation mix. This commitment includes ambitious targets: achieving a 35% reliance on renewables by 2030 and pushing further to reach 50% by 2050. These efforts are generating anticipation to attract substantial foreign investment into a diverse range of solar, wind and energy storage projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, Indonesia is offering fiscal incentives to catalyze investments across various low-carbon sectors, including geothermal, CCUS, solar and wind, with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. Additionally, Malaysia and Thailand have their sights set on achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 2065, respectively.

These countries' strategies and incentives form the foundation of their energy transition goals, with an emphasis on attracting third-party investments to support their ambitions.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

New Mexico Looks To Become A Renewable Powerhouse
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China's Economic Woes Worsen

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China's Economic Woes Worsen

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com