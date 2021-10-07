Southeast Asia Needs $2 Trillion To Realize Its Green Economy Ambitions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.82 +0.52 +0.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 81.95 +0.87 +1.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.763 +0.086 +1.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.472 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.344 +0.009 +0.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.65 +0.22 +0.27%
Chart Mars US 41 mins 76.40 -1.03 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.344 +0.009 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.20 +0.82 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.33 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.39 -2.00 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 79.76 -1.33 -1.64%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.22 -1.79 -2.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.19 -1.62 -1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.65 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 64.85 +0.80 +1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 45 mins 64.78 -1.65 -2.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 76.43 -1.50 -1.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.83 -1.50 -1.89%
Graph down Sweet Crude 45 mins 75.53 -1.40 -1.82%
Graph down Peace Sour 45 mins 73.18 -1.65 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 73.18 -1.65 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 75.33 -1.60 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 76.73 -2.05 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 73.33 -1.70 -2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.91 +1.42 +1.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 72.25 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.50 -2.17%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.37 -1.50 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 4 mins Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 22 hours Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 23 hours This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 21 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 1 day Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

Even The World’s Top LNG Exporter Thinks Natural Gas Prices Are Too High

IEA Chief: Don’t Blame Renewables For Europe’s Energy Crunch

IEA Chief: Don’t Blame Renewables For Europe’s Energy Crunch

The energy squeeze in Europe…

China’s Control Over Key Battery Metals Should Worry The U.S.

China’s Control Over Key Battery Metals Should Worry The U.S.

The global energy transition is…

Why Chevron And Exxon Shun Solar And Wind

Why Chevron And Exxon Shun Solar And Wind

Unlike their European peers, the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Southeast Asia Needs $2 Trillion To Realize Its Green Economy Ambitions

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 07, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Southeast Asia needs as much as $2 trillion in sustainable infrastructure investments over the next decade to achieve its net-zero ambitions.
  • Achieving net-zero demands individual action by businesses, investors, governments, and communities, as well as collective action at an ecosystem level.
Join Our Community

Investing $2 trillion over the next decade in sustainable infrastructure can greatly reduce Southeast Asia’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report from Bain & Company, Microsoft and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings.

The report, titled “Southeast Asia’s Green Economy: Opportunities on the Road to Net Zero,” emphasized investments in areas such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and waste management.

According to the report, green investments totaled only U.S. $9 billion last year. The report’s authors said Southeast Asia’s corporate, public, and philanthropic sectors must work together to attain the $2 trillion investment figure, the report noted.

Southeast Asia is highly vulnerable to climate change, as it suffers from disproportionately large numbers of climate disasters.

Road to net-zero

Though fighting COVID-19 currently remains a high priority for most governments, a lot of attention in Southeast Asia last year went to climate actions and thinking about what entails a green economy, according to Dale Hardcastle, co-director of Bain’s global sustainability innovation center.

The report found that about 90% of Southeast Asia’s carbon emissions can be addressed by transitioning away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources like wind and solar, valuing nature and making the region’s agricultural production of food more efficient.

“While we are seeing many encouraging changes in Southeast Asia’s Green Economy and the overall trend is positive, there is still much more to be done,” said Dale Hardcastle, a partner in Bain & Company’s Singapore office and co-director of the firm’s Global Sustainability Innovation Center (GSIC). “Southeast Asia presents specific conditions which provide both challenges and opportunities for a full-scale sustainability transformation. The region needs to act now and take three steps to translate these opportunities into tangible results: define its road to Net Zero, catalyze the journey and outcomes together, and unlock capital flows.”

Achieving net-zero as a region demands individual action by businesses, investors, governments, and communities, as well as collective action at an ecosystem level.

CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” interviewed Hardcastle as part of the climate conference Ecosperity. Hardcastle said governments are beginning to look at cross-regional cooperation more often, whether it’s examining green finance, energy transition or other issues.

Ingredients for collective action

According to the report, three ingredients are crucial for collective action.

Firstly, the report cited “ecosystem-wide co-innovation.” That would “accelerate commercialization of low-carbon tech that suits SEA’s needs, such as agri-tech and carbon capture; increase sharing of data/tools/standards through value chain-wide alliances; and mobilize public and private capital to conserve and restore SEA’s natural carbon sinks.”

Furthermore, “collective transition support, leveraging public-private partnerships and blended financing” will help improve “access to capital and build capabilities of SMEs/smallholders, mitigate impact of stranded assets for hard-to-abate sectors, and upskill and retrain SEA’s workforce for the green economy.”

Lastly, the report emphasized the importance of regional collaboration. Within that, the report cited the importance of developing a “holistic SEA Net Zero transition plan,” establishing a cross-border carbon trading system, and reassessing “energy security by exploring a regional grid to more efficiently connect demand to supply.”

By AG Metal Miner 

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA Chief: Don’t Blame Renewables For Europe’s Energy Crunch
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis

Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis
Asia Is Winning The Bidding War For Natural Gas Supply

Asia Is Winning The Bidding War For Natural Gas Supply
World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com