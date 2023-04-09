Scientists Find Way To Make Hydrogen With Seawater

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 80.70 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 85.12 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.16 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 days 2.011 -0.144 -6.68%
Graph down Gasoline 3 days 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 3 days 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 3 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 495 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 39 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 4 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 4 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023

Breaking News:

Saudi And Omani Delegates Head To Yemen For Peace Talks With Houthi Officials

China’s Top Oil Companies To Invest $14.5 Billion In Renewable Energy

China’s Top Oil Companies To Invest $14.5 Billion In Renewable Energy

China’s leading oil and gas…

EU Agrees Deal To Raise Renewable Energy Target To 42.5% By 2030

EU Agrees Deal To Raise Renewable Energy Target To 42.5% By 2030

The EU has agreed to…

Texan Researchers Want To Store Hydrogen In Underground Salt Deposits

Texan Researchers Want To Store Hydrogen In Underground Salt Deposits

Large underground salt deposits could…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Find Way To Make Hydrogen With Seawater

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 09, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Green hydrogen production requires massive quantities of pure water.
  • Researchers have been looking at ways to make green hydrogen out of saltwater instead.
  • Salt water usually degrades electrolyzers at a fast pace, but scientists are looking for practical solutions to make the electrolyzers resistant to seawater.
Join Our Community

Green hydrogen has long been touted as a kind of silver bullet for phasing out fossil fuels and cleaning up our hard-to-decarbonize industrial, shipping, and manufacturing sectors. It can burn like a traditional carbon-based fuel, and up to temperatures hot enough to make steel, but laves behind nothing but water vapor. So it’s obviously the holy grail of clean energy, right? But of course, nothing is ever that simple. In reality, creating hydrogen – a process which involves splitting water molecules – is extremely energy intensive, and presents some significant associated trade-offs which have impeded its growth.  Hydrogen is already being used in industrial processes around the world, but almost none of it is “green.” Hydrogen is only as clean as the energy source that’s used to make it, and green hydrogen only refers to hydrogen made using renewable energies. Gray hydrogen is the name for hydrogen made with fossil fuels. Some people also include a third category – blue hydrogen – which is made from natural gas, making it a lower-emissions option compared to oil or coal. Currently, creating green hydrogen costs more than twice as much as gray hydrogen, at about $5 per kilogram. 

Transitioning our economy away from carbon-based fuels to green hydrogen would therefore require massive amounts of green energy and that other green stuff: cash. On top of economic issues, the International Energy Agency has said that diverting too much green energy away from other applications to be used in green hydrogen production would be counterproductive. In short: instead of solving the climate crisis, we’d just be moving resources and emissions around in a zero-sum game. 

Related: Is The UK Doing Enough To Achieve Its Ambitious Climate Pledges?

Another issue is that green hydrogen production requires massive quantities of pure water, which is an increasingly scarce resource. This means that scaling up green hydrogen production could seriously exacerbate already pressing global freshwater shortages. “Generating 1 kilogram of hydrogen using electrolysis takes some 10 kilograms of water,” Science recently reported. “Running trucks and key industries on green hydrogen could require roughly 25 billion cubic meters of fresh water a year, equivalent to the water consumption of a country with 62 million people.”

In response to this dilemma, some researchers have been looking at ways to make green hydrogen out of saltwater instead. This innovation would mean that we could theoretically use the ocean as an inexhaustible source of water to produce clean-burning hydrogen. And some of them are saying that they’ve cracked the code. Three different research groups – at RMIT University in Melbourne, the University of Adelaide, and the Nanjing University of Technology – have reported major advancements in their separate quests to apply electrolyzers to seawater. 

The issue is that working with saltwater – as opposed to freshwater – creates the unfortunate byproduct of chlorine gas, which is highly corrosive and causes electrolyzers to fail in just hours, when they can normally last for years. All three research groups have made major progress in finding ways to work around this effect, by coating their electrodes in various compounds and membranes. All three teams have had success, but the Nanjing University of Technology produced the most impressive breakthrough, as their electrolyzer has now reportedly been running for 3,200 hours without showing signs of degradation. 

While these breakthroughs are extremely exciting, the water problem is just one of the many issues facing green hydrogen. Energy and cost are still enormous barriers to scaling up and scaling out the use of green hydrogen in widespread industrial applications. However, the work being done by these research groups are nonetheless a beacon of hope. If the water problem can be solved, it’s not inconceivable that, in due course, the other problems could be similarly mitigated. If the potential of green hydrogen is unlocked, it’s almost impossible to overstate the impact it would have on the climate, the economy, and the world.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Texan Researchers Want To Store Hydrogen In Underground Salt Deposits
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com