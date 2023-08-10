Morocco’s Green Energy Potential: Europe's Ticket Away From Russian Fuel?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.09 -1.31 -1.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.58 -0.97 -1.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.62 -0.88 -0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.753 -0.206 -6.96%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.899 -0.029 -0.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.20 +0.59 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 85.00 +1.23 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.899 -0.029 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 86.12 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban 3 days 88.00 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.52 +1.50 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 618 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.79 +1.73 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.58 +2.08 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.20 +0.59 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 72 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 70.40 +1.48 +2.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 86.55 +1.48 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 84.80 +1.48 +1.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 81.40 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 79.65 +1.48 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 79.65 +1.48 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 80.65 +1.48 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 86.90 +1.48 +1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 79.90 +1.48 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.63 +1.48 +2.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.68 +1.48 +1.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.00 +1.50 +1.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Peak Gasoline? American Drivers Go Further, Burn Less Fuel

Queensland's $62 Billion Green Energy SuperGrid Gambit

Queensland's $62 Billion Green Energy SuperGrid Gambit

Queensland in Australia is set…

Clean Energy Earnings: A Few Stinkers Sour Sentiment

Clean Energy Earnings: A Few Stinkers Sour Sentiment

With earnings season nearing its…

Arkansas Could Lead America’s Lithium Production Boom

Arkansas Could Lead America’s Lithium Production Boom

Southwestern Arkansas could be the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Morocco’s Green Energy Potential: Europe's Ticket Away From Russian Fuel?

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 10, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Morocco's vast landscapes offer potential for large-scale wind and solar farms, positioning it as a prime clean energy supplier for Europe's increasing demands.
  • The EU is supporting Morocco's green transition with investments, potentially creating thousands of jobs and stimulating the Moroccan economy.
  • While there's promise, environmental concerns surrounding Saharan projects and the need to prioritize domestic energy requirements present challenges.
Join Our Community
Sahara Sun

Morocco is trying to turn around its energy legacy, from an energy mix heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels, to becoming a net exporter of clean energy. Morocco’s sunny climate, coastline, and wide open spaces lend themselves to massive scale solar and wind farms, and its proximity to Europe puts the country in a prime position to be a key source of energy for the European Union. While the potential is enormous, so too are the challenges facing the North African nation. 

The biggest challenge for Morocco will be to balance its economic needs – which will be greatly benefitted by an ongoing green energy trade with Europe – with its own energy needs. In order to develop sustainably and reach its own climate goals, Morocco must prioritize clean energy production for its own grids, but the nation’s domestic decarbonization needs could be easily overrun by Europe’s current green energy agenda. 

Europe’s demand for new clean energy sources has proven to be nearly insatiable as the continent struggles to reshape its own energy markets in the wake of last year’s energy crisis. The European Continent was overwhelmingly dependent on Russian oil and gas at the start of 2022, when Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Since then, the European Union and Russia have been on opposite ends of an all-out power war in which both try to use their pivotal trade relationship as leverage for their own political agendas. 

As a result, Europe has been scrambling to move away from Russian fossil fuels and to kickstart its own green energy transition. Already, Europe has invested heavily into homegrown clean energy production and shattered its own clean energy production records, and has just agreed to raise its clean energy commitments to even higher levels. Reaching that goal will require the development of a huge amount of new clean energy resources. This is where Morocco comes in. Unlike most European countries, Morocco has lots of undeveloped land suitable for massive solar and wind farms, which require as much as ten times more land area than coal and natural gas, and the national policy environment is open to its development. 

While Morocco has enormous production potential, however, the country would essentially have to start up a clean energy sector from scratch. At present, Morocco imports 90% of its energy, most of which comes in the form of fossil fuels. It will require a huge amount of investment and infrastructure development to bring the sector up to speed, and Europe is offering a major assist to make it happen. Already this year, the EU has earmarked €624 million ($688.6 million) over various projects to support Morocco’s green energy transition, as well as “tackling irregular migration, and facilitating key reforms in crucial areas like social protection, climate policy and public administration,” according to reporting from Arab News.

Many view the potential trade relationship between Morocco and Europe as a win-win: Morocco’s economy would receive a much needed stimulus through the creation of major contracts offering lots of jobs, and Europe would secure some of the energy that it needs to meet its own energy security and decarbonization needs while also diversifying its energy portfolio. Producing wind and solar energy for export to Europe via undersea cables could create as many as 28,000 jobs per year, according to the World Bank's lead economist for the region, Moez Cherif. This is particularly huge when you consider that Morocco’s unemployment rate is currently 11.2%. Cherif also said that by saying yes to Europe, Morocco could "position itself as an industrial hub for investments for exports of green industrial products." 

However, there are some considerable drawbacks as well. For one thing, there are significant environmental concerns about building such major projects in the fragile Saharan ecosystem without proper environmental assessments. For another, there are concerns that such contracts would economically benefit relatively few Moroccans while leaving the wider populace without what it really needs – clean and affordable energy for its own use. Today, 600 million people across the African continent still lack access to energy, and in order to continue to develop African economies without significantly contributing to global greenhouse gas emissions and man-made climate change, Africa will have to “leap-frog” over cheap fossil fuels and straight to clean energy development. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Clean Energy Earnings: A Few Stinkers Sour Sentiment
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. And China Locked In Underwater Tug-of-War

U.S. And China Locked In Underwater Tug-of-War
Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit
How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?
Another New Nuclear Reactor Energizes U.S. Clean Energy Hopes

Another New Nuclear Reactor Energizes U.S. Clean Energy Hopes
Coal Use Hits Record High Despite Clean Energy Boom

Coal Use Hits Record High Despite Clean Energy Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com