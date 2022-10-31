Kazakhstan Makes $50 Billion Bet On Green Hydrogen

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.48 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 94.79 -0.98 -1.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.31 +0.69 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.200 +0.516 +9.08%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.794 -0.113 -3.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.794 -0.113 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 335 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 6 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

German Commission Proposes 12 Euro Cent Gas Price Cap

Europe Aims To Build Green Hydrogen Corridor

Europe Aims To Build Green Hydrogen Corridor

European companies are planning a…

A Quarter Of Europe’s Solar And Battery Manufacturing Capacity Is At Risk

A Quarter Of Europe’s Solar And Battery Manufacturing Capacity Is At Risk

Sky-high energy prices across Europe…

Renewable Investments Could Outstrip Upstream Oil And Gas In 2022

Renewable Investments Could Outstrip Upstream Oil And Gas In 2022

Capital investments in renewable energy…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kazakhstan Makes $50 Billion Bet On Green Hydrogen

By Eurasianet - Oct 31, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Kazakhstan signed a $50 deal with European renewables group Svevind to build a huge hydrogen production facility.
  • Hyrasia One will use electricity generated by solar panels and wind turbines to separate hydrogen gas from water.
  • Hyrasia One aims to start production by 2030 and produce 2 million tons annually from 2032.
Join Our Community

Best known as an oil and gas hub, western Kazakhstan hopes to become a leading global exporter of clean energy.

The government has signed a $50 billion deal with European renewables group Svevind to build one of the world’s five largest green hydrogen production facilities in Mangystau Region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office announced on October 27.

Hyrasia One will use electricity generated by solar panels and wind turbines to separate hydrogen gas from water. It aims to start production by 2030 and produce 2 million tons annually from 2032.

That is equivalent to one-fifth of the EU’s 2030 target for green hydrogen imports – although there would be logistical challenges transporting the gas from Kazakhstan to Europe.

The meteorological conditions and skills base in western Kazakhstan are ideal for the project, said Wolfgang Kropp, chief executive of Svevind Energy Group, which is behind Europe’s largest onshore windfarm, in Sweden, and operates in Germany.

“Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region offers very favorable natural resources. The wind conditions are very stable and strong, comparable to near-coast offshore wind-parks, the solar radiation is as strong as in southern Europe and the wide steppe regions are widely unused and sparsely populated,” he told Eurasianet in emailed remarks.

“Because of the experience as an oil and gas exporting country, there is a lot of know-how in Kazakhstan that will help to realize Hyrasia One.”

Production costs are also competitive, Kropp says.

The project will use wind and photovoltaic plants with a capacity of some

40 gigawatts to generate renewable energy of approximately 120 terawatt-hours annually, Hyrasia One, a Svevind subsidiary company, explained in a statement.

This energy will supply an industrial park with a capacity of 20 gigawatts located near the port of Kuryk on Mangystau’s Caspian Sea coast, which will produce hydrogen via water electrolysis. Hydrogen, when burned, emits only water vapor.

The project can “supply hydrogen on an industrial scale,” the firm specified. Hyrasia One could become “a supporting pillar for the hydrogen markets currently emerging in Europe, as well as in Kazakhstan itself and in Asian countries.”

No decision has been made on export destinations and routes, the firm told Eurasianet in response to emailed queries.

Transport by pipeline is most cost-effective, but existing gas pipelines would have to be repurposed or the hydrogen mixed into the natural gas. Transport by rail or ship is already feasible.

The EU is an eager market for green hydrogen as it weans itself off Russian gas, but Kazakhstan’s main export route to Europe, via Russia, is currently closed because of the war in Ukraine. However, alternative routes are being developed through the South Caucasus and the situation may be different by the time the project comes onstream.

The shrinking Caspian Sea will be the water source for hydrogen production. Hyrasia One was unable to specify how much water it would need, but would keep “water withdrawal as low as possible” because the sea “must be used sustainably to protect the environment.”

The plant will create 3,500 jobs during construction and 1,800 permanent jobs, the president’s office said. That will be welcome in a region which is a hotbed of socioeconomic disaffection despite its oil wealth.

The company will provide initial financing and is seeking long-term investors to build the project at a cost of $40-50 billion.

The investment agreement defines economic and legal points on land and infrastructure access and unhindered movement of goods and capital, and “thus gives the project, which has already been in development for three years, certainty for investors,” Hyrasia One said.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Aims To Build Green Hydrogen Corridor
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative
The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com