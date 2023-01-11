Goldman Sachs: Europe Risks Clean Energy Investment Exodus

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 77.41 +2.29 +3.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 82.98 +2.88 +3.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.62 +2.77 +3.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 3.671 +0.032 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.435 +0.107 +4.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 72.91 +2.54 +3.61%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.435 +0.107 +4.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.30 -1.12 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.41 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.42 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 408 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.52 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.06 +0.32 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.79 +1.10 +2.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 53.87 +0.49 +0.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.27 +0.49 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.52 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 72.67 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.67 +0.49 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 79.62 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.95 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.49 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 1 hour US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Report: EU Sanctions On Crude, Products Could Cost Russia $300 Million Per Day

Artificial Intelligence Will Be Critical For Renewable Energy Growth

Artificial Intelligence Will Be Critical For Renewable Energy Growth

The rapid digitalization of the…

Africa’s Green Energy Push Gained Momentum In 2022

Africa’s Green Energy Push Gained Momentum In 2022

Despite some headwinds, 2022 saw…

Renewable Energy Jobs On The Rise

Renewable Energy Jobs On The Rise

The global number of renewable…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs: Europe Risks Clean Energy Investment Exodus

By City A.M - Jan 11, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Goldman Sachs: U.S. Inflation Reduction Act could drive up to $1.5tn of capital mobilisation into clean energy projects by 2032.
  • Goldman: attractive level of support for clean energy in the US could draw away investment from the EU.
  • Electrification investments in EU member countries could fall short of expectations.
Join Our Community

Europe risks an exodus of clean energy investment to the US, unless it brings in its own inflation reduction strategy, Goldman Sachs has warned.

The investment banking titan has estimated the US Inflation Reduction Act could drive up to $1.5tn of capital mobilisation into clean energy projects by 2032, with $675bn in direct investments.

It argues this could kick-start the “electrification of America” by vastly transforming its power generation and infrastructure.

This would include boosting the base of installed renewable projects from 300GW to over 1,000GW in the next ten years, while also promoting the manufacturing of solar, renewable energy storage and carbon capture technologies.

In a research note, published yesterday, Goldman Sachs warned, however, that this “attractive level of support” could pose a risk to Europe’s leadership in clean energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank also said that a successful effort to “Electrify America” could mean cement the gap between US and EU energy bills, where EU energy costs are roughly 60 per cent higher, potentially causing a further de-industrialisation of Europe.

Goldman Sachs raised concerns that frequent regulatory changes in Europe, such as MIFIDII, and the lack of meaningful reforms, in areas such as easing planning restrictions and boosting green subsidies, could hamper the trading bloc.

It fears electrification investments in EU member countries could fall short of expectations, and be worsened by inflation.

Goldman Sachs has drafted its own European inflation reduction act plan, based on the RePowerEU proposals established by the European Commission, to help boost renewables and reduce its reliance on Kremlin-backed fossil fuels following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

To achieve this, it has called on the European Union (EU) to bring in granular legislation to cut down the approval time of green energy projects to about one year, alongside incentives to support “out of the money” technologies such as storage, renewable hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

The financial giant has also suggested incentives to promote the re-shoring of the supply chain for solar panels, renewable energy storage and hydrogen power technology.

It said that implementing its proposed plan could mobilise €4tn of capital over the coming ten years.

“This backdrop could drive an energy policy “race to the top” between Europe and the US, to attract capital into clean energy,” the bank said.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Artificial Intelligence Will Be Critical For Renewable Energy Growth
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com