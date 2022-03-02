Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.6 +4.02 +3.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.4 +4.46 +3.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.872 +0.110 +2.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.677 +0.182 +5.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.445 +0.136 +4.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 111.5 +7.04 +6.74%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.445 +0.136 +4.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 109.7 +11.04 +11.19%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 111.6 +10.90 +10.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 105.7 +3.41 +3.33%
Graph down Basra Light 93 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 115.8 +4.43 +3.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 112.9 +4.02 +3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 89.31 +7.69 +9.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 105.6 +7.69 +7.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 103.8 +7.69 +8.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 101.7 +7.69 +8.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 101.0 +7.69 +8.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 104.5 +7.69 +7.94%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 99.16 +7.69 +8.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 107.0 +7.00 +7.00%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 97.92 +3.59 +3.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 105.0 +7.19 +7.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 107.0 +7.00 +7.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.1 +6.69 +6.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 14 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 52 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 55 mins America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 3 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 8 hours "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days Cancelled by OP. Delete posts even though GERMANE to oil and gas markets. See Ya

Breaking News:

Italy Halts Funding For $21 Billion Arctic LNG 2 Project

What Does This Year Hold For Saudi Arabia’s ESG-Focused Islamic Bond?

What Does This Year Hold For Saudi Arabia’s ESG-Focused Islamic Bond?

Saudi Arabia has just closed…

Germany Targets 100% Renewable Power Generation By 2035

Germany Targets 100% Renewable Power Generation By 2035

Germany will target to have…

Outlook For Utility-Scale Renewables Sours After Record Year

Outlook For Utility-Scale Renewables Sours After Record Year

New utility-scale renewables capacity is…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 02, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Investors may be disappointed in guidance for renewable energy stocks, but the Ukraine situation has changed everything—there are tons of buying opportunities in this sector right now. 

All attention might be on crude oil as the Russian invasion of Ukraine hits day seven, but it’s a distraction that sets the stage for potential rewards for investors who take advantage of cut-rate deals on clean energy stocks. 

Take First Solar Inc (FSLR), for example. It’s fallen around 50% since November 1, 2021. 

On Tuesday alone, shares lost another 16% because investors were disappointed in guidance. FSLR missed Q4 revenue expectations, and Wall Street was expecting its full-year guidance to be $2.76 billion. Instead, FSLR set guidance between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion. 

Most of that weak guidance has been based on what First Solar CEO Mark Widmar described as “supply chain, logistics, cost and pandemic-related challenges”. Further, Widmar said he expected those supply-chain issues to persist for 2022 earnings.

Overall, solar stocks plunged further Wednesday, with First Solar’s results dragging others down, too. 

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), a solar equipment manufacturer, had shed over 20% by 1:30pm EST Wednesday, with Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) down over 4%, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) down over 5%, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) down similarly. 

That follows a brief rally for solar stocks in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

But that rally might not be over, and this might be the perfect time to buy into cheap renewable energy stocks. 

What is happening in Ukraine is a wake-up call for a world overly dependent on fossil fuels and the geopolitics that comes along with them. While the market may be fickle enough to spark a rally one day and then shift focus entirely back to Covid-related fundamentals, the war in Ukraine has much wider-reaching implications for the energy sector. 

Wall Street’s attention will come back around to Ukraine with respect to clean energy stocks. 

Energy security risks, wildly rising desperation to diversify countries’ energy portfolios, and $100+ oil prices will drive Wall Street’s attention back where it belongs, making it a prime time to scoop up cheaper-than-ever renewable stocks. 

Europe’s desperation to create some sort of sense of energy security will override all else. 

A flurry of news releases back this up. 

Germany has just announced plans to build two new LNG terminals to reduce dependence on Russian gas. While that, in itself, does nothing for renewable energy stocks, it does indicate that an about-face on energy is about to hit Europe, and clean energy plans will be sped up with the momentum of war behind them. Carbon-reducing plans have just been injected with a brand new sense of urgency that nothing short of a war on the continent could provide. 

The suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany was just the beginning–the first indicator. 

The urgency is palpable because Russia provides some 40% of Europe’s energy, and Europe imports 90% of the gas it consumes. For now, Russian deliveries have not been interrupted, but prices are soaring and sanctions could get in the way.  

Better late than never, the situation in Ukraine prompted the European Union to draft a new energy strategy that plans to significantly reduce that dependence (by 40%). Part of the plan will entail a much faster process for permitting new renewable energy projects. In addition to new gas storage rules that are expected to be unveiled next week, the EU plans to cut the bloc’s reliance on gas by 23% by 2030. 

Investors looking to get ahead of Wall Street’s day-on-day-off sentiments should be focusing on these major drivers of the clean energy sector. 

While solar stocks have just taken a beating thanks to First Solar’s guidance, wind stocks, too, surged at the start of the Russian invasion and then started sinking on Tuesday and Wednesday as Wall Street reverted to earnings reports and guidance. 

Two weeks ago, Vestas Wind Systems (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) reported a sharp drop in profits and signaled a drop in orders for wind turbines. The Russian invasion boosted them up again, only to plunge yet again as the invasion moved into its 6th and 7th days, ignoring the wider trend here. 

Likewise, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) dropped today on Wall Street sentiments, but over the past 5 days is trading up over 11%. 

If you missed the first buying opportunity that saw stocks like Sunrun (NYSE:RUN) gain nearly 37% since the Russian invasion began, this week’s dip on earnings and supply-chain fears presents a second-chance opportunity. 

Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens
China Moves To Restrict Financing For Russian Commodities

China Moves To Restrict Financing For Russian Commodities



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com