Conservative MPs: UK Needs To Incentivize Green Energy Growth

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.87 -2.49 -3.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.45 -2.60 -3.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.06 -1.12 -1.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.157 +0.084 +4.05%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.325 -0.091 -3.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 74.46 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.325 -0.091 -3.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.21 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.84 +0.41 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.09 +1.19 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 450 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.36 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.15 -0.63 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.28 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.11 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.51 -0.19 -0.24%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.76 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.91 -0.19 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.61 -0.19 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.61 -0.19 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.91 -0.19 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.86 -0.19 -0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.21 -0.19 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.25 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.85 -1.78 -2.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.69 -0.18 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.82 -2.33 -2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 14 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 14 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall On Another Major Crude Inventory Build

China Is Crushing The Competition In Clean Energy Spending

China Is Crushing The Competition In Clean Energy Spending

China’s stranglehold on clean energy…

Europe Is No Longer The Epicenter Of Clean Energy Investment

Europe Is No Longer The Epicenter Of Clean Energy Investment

Investment in clean energy continues…

The Next Leg Of The Space Race Is All About Solar Power

The Next Leg Of The Space Race Is All About Solar Power

Scientists are contemplating ways to…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Conservative MPs: UK Needs To Incentivize Green Energy Growth

By City A.M - Feb 22, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Conservative MPs are pressuring the UK government to incentivize green energy growth.
  • The MPs say the UK could lose out to the U.S. and EU if it can’t attract top projects and talent.
  • The environment audit committee chairman told City A.M.: “Other countries are offering impressive incentives for investment.”
Join Our Community

MPs are piling pressure on the government to compete with rival markets for green investment, amid growing concerns the UK could lose out to the US and EU unless it offered a more attractive climate for renewable energy projects.

Shropshire Conservative MP Philip Dunne urged ministers to “act now” to ensure the UK’s global net zero standing was not “eroded” by companies heading overseas.

This follows the passing of the US Inflation Act last summer, including Biden’s $391bn clean energy package – the largest raft of federal climate laws in history – while the EU has vowed to soften state subsidy limits.

The environment audit committee chairman told City A.M.: “Other countries are offering impressive incentives for investment. The UK risks losing immense talent if it fails to make the UK an attractive place for innovators to invest and spur green growth.

“The UK cannot allow its net zero standing in the world to be eroded, with UK innovators attracted by overseas incentives. These vital demand signals are needed urgently.”

Meanwhile, Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley Tory MP and BEIS Select Committee member, said the UK could not become complacent about its leading role in renewable projects.

He said: “The UK, which is unquestionably a world leader in green energy projects, must work hard to ensure we stay the torchbearers of global green projects.

“There are elements of these funding regimes that the UK should also look to emulate.”

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney, said the UK risked missing its net zero goals unless it matched EU and US plans for subsidies and tax breaks.

He said: “The UK needs to stay competitive to keep growing net zero investment, which is the best route to a more productive, resilient economy with better-paid jobs.”

Aldous argued Biden’s legislation had “accelerated the global race to net zero” and posed a “challenge” to UK competitiveness.

The MP urged the government to deliver a set of fresh incentives to invest, from planning reforms and investment relief for renewable energy projects in line with the oil and gas allowance and “backing emerging sectors like sustainable aviation fuel earlier than other nations”.

“We can still lead by ensuring the UK is the best place to invest in clean industries and technologies,” he stressed.

Green energy frustrations shared across parties

Concerns over green investment were shared across the aisle, with Labour frontbencher Jonathan Reynolds also raising his fears about the lack of support.

The shadow business and industrial strategy secretary said: “It beggars belief that Britain has the lowest business investment in the G7. At a time when we should be attracting investment, sadly too many firms are choosing to go elsewhere because the government is failing to offer the stability business needs to thrive.

Labour’s industrial strategy includes pledges to provide zero carbon power to the grid by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, Downing Street’s energy security strategy features offshore wind, solar, nuclear and hydrogen power ramp ups.

Industry bodies warned last week that the UK was in jeopardy of missing its climate pledges without a strategy to compete with the US and EU. 

Nascent green energy firms such as Sunfire and Zenobe told City A.M. last month they are considering pivoting projects to the US, attracted by its subsidy regime.

At a green energy conference in London yesterday, Hunt described the new US subsidies as a “very real competitive threat” and announced the the government would respond in the “next few months”.

He said: “We are not hanging around on this. We need to give all those guys you saw at the conference a clear sense of how we are going to respond to the Inflation Reduction Act.”

However, he warned it wasn’t going to be easy for the UK to access the “GDP equivalent of $391bn,” in line with the US spending commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chancellor also confirmed The Treasury would also take on board Tory MP Chris Skidmore’s “excellent” Net Zero Review – which makes the business case for green investing – and come back with a “fulsome response” in late spring or early summer.

Joe Tetlow, senior political advisor at environmental think tank Green Alliance expected there would be announcements in the coming weeks ahead of the budget.

He said: “They have all the information they need to act, so expect movement next month at the very latest with the spring budget, return of the Energy Bill to the Commons, and government response to the Net Zero Review.

“There is a real danger we lose our position as world-leaders in offshore wind and in green finance, as well as investment in the next wave of green technologies. MPs understandably want answers”.

The government has been approached for comment.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Puerto Rico Has Big Plans For Renewables, But Can It Deliver?
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output

U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output
Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com