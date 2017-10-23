Cars Are The Future Of Energy Storage

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.94 +0.04 +0.08%
Brent Crude 57.39 +0.02 +0.03%
Mars US 52.88 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 55.41 -0.11 -0.20%
Urals 54.10 +0.31 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.11 +0.13 +0.27%
Natural Gas 2.977 -0.01 -0.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.48 +0.70 +1.28%
Murban 58.23 +0.65 +1.13%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.06 -0.18 -0.33%
Basra Light 53.13 -0.25 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 57.06 -0.23 -0.40%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 57.78 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.41 -0.11 -0.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.76 -0.76 -1.92%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Giddings 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
ANS West Coast 57.30 -0.68 -1.17%
West Texas Sour 45.85 +0.43 +0.95%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.35 +0.43 +0.90%
Kansas Common 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 57.42 +0.68 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 6 hours Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 9 hours Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 11 hours Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 12 hours Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 3 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 3 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 3 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 3 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 3 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 3 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 3 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 3 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 3 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 4 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 4 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 4 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 4 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 4 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 4 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 4 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 4 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 5 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 5 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 5 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 5 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 6 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 6 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 6 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 6 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 6 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 6 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 6 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 6 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 7 days OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 7 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls

Breaking News:

LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says

Alt Text

Who’s Winning The Electric Vehicle Race?

Automakers and suppliers of automotive…

Alt Text

The Embarrassing Problem Holding Back Tesla’s Model 3 Production

Tesla’s Model 3 manufacturing woes…

Alt Text

Can India Overtake China In The EV Revolution?

India wants to drastically increase…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Cars Are The Future Of Energy Storage

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Oct 23, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT EV

A number of years ago, one of the smartest entrepreneurs in the electric industry (as evidenced by the timing of his sale of generating assets to a big energy producer) bought a hybrid car. He said it was a mobile electric battery and that he'd sell electricity back to the grid from it, sooner or later. That was a while ago. Now every major automotive manufacturer around the world is making a big commitment to electric vehicles (EVs). And yes they are basically mobile batteries. 

Renault, which has cross ownership arrangements with Nissan and Mitsubishi, just announced the creation of Renault Energy Services. This new corporate unit is dedicated to a broad array of challenges: the smart grid, charging systems and electric storage.

Because these are automotive companies, the electric vehicle as the center of the operation. But if we learned that an electric utility was exploring these three areas in some integrated way we would certainly not be surprised either.

Nissan officials in the United Kingdom (where incidentally there is little reserve electric generation capacity in the conventional network) claim to have an "intelligent charging strategy". This facilitates recharging car batteries at off peak periods. The added benefit here is the potential for better utilization of renewable energy sources like wind power, which are often under-utilized during off peak periods.

If large numbers of vehicles eventually do recharge batteries during off peak hours, it implies several changes for the utility industry. First, all those extra vehicles drawing power off peak would boost asset utilization rates substantially--a pretty big positive. However, the same so called intelligent software that directs the battery to recharge during off peak hours, can also be programmed to resell power back to the utility when power prices are high, assuming the vehicle won't be used.

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

In a sense, all of our driveways and streets could be lined with thousands of what amounts to very small power plants. All with the potential eventually to sell electricity back into the grid. Planning for future electric power generation needs just got a lot more complicated. Related: Can India Overtake China In The EV Revolution?

And we haven't even begun to discuss what happens when the batteries begin to communicate with each other which is one way to think of a micro-grid.        

Renault/Nissan of course say the right things. And they could make smart charging a viable business. But not everyone is that smart.

For example, the city of White Plains, New York now offers its relatively affluent suburban commuters battery charging facilities in the city's municipal parking lots. Helping commuters with their EVs is fine as public policy, however, the city's leaders are also inadvertently placing extra demand on Con Ed's facilities at the height of daily demand. This adds to the utility's peak load, which in turn requires additional investment to meet the new load, and probably raise prices for all electricity users as well.

Renault's announcement, whether it becomes a separate big business or not, is one more indicator that the electric utility monopoly, at least with respect to generation and storage, is eroding.

It is possible that the electric utility of the future will become a conduit and central market supervisor for a totally distributed energy system. A certainly vital role, but it's hard to see where money is made to support such a system.

Interestingly, as propulsion and power generation sectors merge, energy providers (and users) become mobile. One reason that consumers, like homeowners, need the utility and the network is because they can't move, their demand is fixed. They are as they say, captive customers, and for decades utilities have been keenly aware of this fact.

Related: The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy

A number of states in the U.S. currently have policies that encourage electric vehicles. Will the present U.S. federal government advocate for a technology that could adversely impact the financial wellbeing of the petroleum industry and reduce the already depleted highway funds that depend on a gas tax? Probably not. 

The potential lack of Federal guidance will present a problem. Why? Because transitioning cars and perhaps trucks to electricity could mean an enormous, eventual 30 percent increase in usage of electric power generating and transmission facilities. That type of incremental demand, even for a robust system, at the wrong time of day would force enormous investment to meet demand and raise costs for everyone and leave a lot of electricity consumers wishing for the return of the horse and candles. For all our sakes, it is imperative that EV makers and state policymakers get this right.

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Energy Giant Bets On Battery Breakthrough Within 5 Years

Next Post

How Blockchain Is Transforming The Energy Industry
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East
Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

 The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com