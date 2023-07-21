African Solar Panels Are Cost-Competitive With China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 77.07 +1.42 +1.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 81.07 +1.43 +1.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.00 +1.97 +2.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.713 -0.044 -1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.802 +0.059 +2.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 77.92 +1.47 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.802 +0.059 +2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.34 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.27 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.32 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 599 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.13 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.58 -1.05 -1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 52 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 54.40 +0.36 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 77.80 +0.36 +0.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 76.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 73.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 69.90 +0.36 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 69.90 +0.36 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 71.20 +0.36 +0.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 80.15 +0.36 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 69.50 +0.36 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.86 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.31 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India’s Reliance Posts Weak Profits On Underperforming Refining Segment

Countries Wage War Over Clean Energy Subsidies

Countries Wage War Over Clean Energy Subsidies

Grand support schemes such as…

Spain To Emerge As Europe’s Green Energy Powerhouse

Spain To Emerge As Europe’s Green Energy Powerhouse

Spain, with its robust renewable…

The Rise Of Perovskite: A Quantum Leap In Solar Panel Efficiency

The Rise Of Perovskite: A Quantum Leap In Solar Panel Efficiency

Innovative silicon-perovskite technology in solar…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

African Solar Panels Are Cost-Competitive With China

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 21, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Despite possessing 60% of the world's highest quality solar resources, Africa only has 1% of global solar power capacity, with about 600 million people lacking access to energy as of 2021.
  • Numerous obstacles, including limited finance, inadequate policies, infrastructural issues, and a lack of technical expertise, impede the development of Africa's solar power value chain.
  • A recent report from Sustainable Energy for All finds that solar module manufacturing in some African countries is cost competitive with China, primarily due to the continent's wealth of the rare Earth minerals required for solar panel production.
Join Our Community
Africa Solar Panel

Africa is home to 60% of the world’s highest quality solar resources, but has only 1% of the world’s installed solar power production capacity. An under-developed industrial sector has deterred solar power developers from taking advantage of the continent’s massive solar power potential, but in a world with rising energy demand and ever more urgent calls for decarbonization, the renewable energy industry can no longer afford to ignore Africa – and Africa itself can no longer afford to be ignored. 

Nearly half of the African population – roughly 600 million people – lacked access to energy as of 2021. As the continental population grows (by 2050, one in four people on the planet will be in sub-Saharan Africa) and the region industrializes, African energy demand is expected to increase by a third over the next decade. Meeting this demand will require a ten-fold increase in power generation capacity by 2065.

The question, then, is how to solve the African energy trilemma: how to make sure that the energy supply is 1. sufficient, 2. affordable, and 3. sustainable. The need is enormous – but so is the economic opportunity. The good news is that the African continent has massive renewable energy potential, but fully tapping into it will be extremely challenging. Hurdles to developing the African solar power value chain include “limited access to finance, lack of supportive policy and regulatory environment, infrastructure constraints, limited local supply chains, and a lack of skilled workforce and technical expertise,” according to Amir Bahr, programme manager at UN Energy, as he was recently quoted by Energy Monitor.

Despite these serious multiple challenges, interest in developing the African renewables sector is growing fast. In recent years, international investors have been rushing to get an early foothold in what is certain to be a rapidly expanding industry. Russia and China have been  investing in emerging African energy markets for years, and Europe is increasingly pushing into the Sahara to build mass-scale solar farms. As a result, after decades of decline, manufacturing in sub-Saharan Africa is on an upward trend. In fact, it has quadrupled in value since the turn of the century, making it the fastest-growing manufacturing sector on the planet. 

But considering that the continent is getting such a late start compared to European and Asian markets, will Africa be able to compete in solar supply chains? The short answer is yes. A recent report from Sustainable Energy for All (an UN-backed organization) finds that solar module manufacturing in some African countries is “already cost competitive with equivalent manufacturing in China.” Chinese manufacturers currently dominate global solar supply chains, in large part because they can produce panels much more cheaply than the West due to more developed value chains, a chokehold on rare Earth minerals markets, a less powerful currency, and economies of scale. While photovoltaic panels produced in Africa are not quite as cheap as those in China, they are amazingly close. “While it costs US¢16.3 for one watt of PV module assembly in China, it costs only marginally more in markets including Tanzania (US¢17.9), South Africa (US¢18), Namibia (US¢18.1) and Ghana (US¢18.3),” Energy Monitor reports. 

This cost-competitiveness is in part because Africa is home to a huge concentration of the rare Earth minerals required for manufacturing solar panels. Moving photovoltaic manufacturing to Africa would not only be a win for the companies looking to produce a cost-competitive model, it would also be a boost to local economies, as it would serve to concentrate value addition within the countries and regions that have ample silver, copper and silicon for manufacturing. Exporting primary materials as opposed to processed and manufactured downstream components is one of the key identifiers of an undeveloped economy.  

However, boosting solar manufacturing in Africa may do little to help the African energy trilemma if all the produced parts and energy are destined for international markets, instead of the local grids that so desperately need them. The PV gold rush may certainly boost certain African economies, but it won’t help the continent to breach energy gaps or decarbonize the continent’s energy mix without targeted political efforts. International development specialists stress that African countries must be in control of their own development or risk being exploited for their abundant energy resources without controlling the benefits. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Agrivoltaics: A Game Changer For Land Use In Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price As Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production

Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price As Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production
Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion

Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion
Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com