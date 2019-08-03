A Turning Point For U.S. Power Generation

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 20 hours 55.66 +1.71 +3.17%
Brent Crude 20 hours 61.89 +1.39 +2.30%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.121 -0.081 -3.68%
Mars US 20 hours 59.16 +1.71 +2.98%
Opec Basket 6 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 3 days 64.30 +2.55 +4.13%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.15 -1.39 -2.15%
Mexican Basket 6 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.121 -0.081 -3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.28 -2.45 -3.91%
Murban 2 days 62.10 -2.38 -3.69%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.15 -1.78 -3.24%
Basra Light 2 days 63.13 +1.61 +2.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.29 -1.36 -2.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.15 -1.39 -2.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.15 -1.39 -2.15%
Girassol 2 days 64.50 -1.43 -2.17%
Opec Basket 6 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 40.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 41.45 -4.63 -10.05%
Canadian Condensate 10 days 51.45 -4.63 -8.26%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 54.35 -4.63 -7.85%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.95 -4.63 -8.18%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.45 -4.63 -8.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.45 -4.63 -8.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.45 -4.63 -8.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.45 -4.63 -7.58%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.45 -4.63 -8.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Giddings 3 days 44.25 -3.00 -6.35%
ANS West Coast 9 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 3 days 47.90 -2.92 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 3 days 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Eagle Ford 3 days 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Kansas Common 5 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.93 +1.85 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 7 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 11 minutes U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 56 mins Sweden's Biggest Cities Face Power Shortage Due To Tax Hike on Fossil Fuels
  • 5 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 1 day Shell's Excuse: It's the "Trade War" . . NOT too much Natural Gas . . NOT too much Oil . . NOT too many Refineries . . NOT too many Petrochemical Plants.
  • 22 hours Can The House of Saud Survive When Brent "Stabilizes" In Low $50s"
  • 4 hours It's all about algae and plankton
  • 3 hours The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 1 day Why Does Donald Trump Keep Making Oil Prices Go Up And Down?
  • 1 day A Brief History of Fracking
  • 15 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 3 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 18 hours Read Rigzone article "OPEC Sees 2020 Oil Surplus Amid Shale Surge"
  • 1 day Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 2 days Edward Snowden Book Coming Out Sept. 17

Breaking News:

U.S. Drivers About To See Gasoline Prices Drop

Alt Text

What’s Behind The Drop In Renewable Spending?

Renewable spending is dwindling across…

Alt Text

India’s Solution To A 100% Surge In Energy Demand

India’s increasing hunger for energy…

Alt Text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

European electric vehicle sales are…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Turning Point For U.S. Power Generation

By Global Risk Insights - Aug 03, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar utility

For the first time in U.S. history, renewable energies briefly generated more electricity than coal in April this year, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. This development is significant for U.S. clean energy champions, environmental advocates, and a coal industry that has anchored U.S. energy for much of the 20th Century. Renewable energy potential merits review of trends and evolving dynamics in a dramatically changing U.S. energy sector.

New innovations and technologies, including large-scale shale extraction, has led to an abundance of domestic oil and gas. The cheap price of natural gas enabled it to surpass coal as America’s primary power source in 2016. Now, renewable energy sources (e.g., wind, solar, hydroelectric, and bioenergy) have shown capable of outperforming coal and are projected to bump it to third place for the long-term.

Natural gas and renewable energies are proving to be more efficient, cleaner and more cost-efficient than coal. Furthermore, the average U.S. coal plant is approximately 40 years old, requiring costly maintenance and repairs. New coal plants are more expensive to build than renewable and natural gas counterparts.

Coal is also the country’s leading source of carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. The American Lung Association believes the effects of coal pollution kill about 7,500 Americans every year.

These factors have taken a significant toll. The coal industry that employed almost 900,000 American workers at its height in the 1920s, now employs approximately 53,000.According to The Week, there are more Americans “who work at nail salons, bowling alleys or Arby’s.” Since 2014, six of the top 10 U.S. coal mining companies have at one time declared bankruptcy.

President Trump Attempts to Revitalize U.S. Coal

In this context, it seems odd that Donald Trump has campaigned for “ending the war on coal” and “putting our great coal miners back to work” mining “clean, beautiful coal.” He has disparaged renewable energies,claiming that “windmills” (wind turbines) produce noise that “causes cancer” and will cause homes to decrease “75 percent in value.” He has faulted overregulation and environmental standards, not global market forces, for coal’s decline. Related: WTI’s Worst Day In 4 And A Half Years

This strategy seemingly resonated in the 2016 presidential election. In most of the top coal producing states, Donald Trump won by margins of 15 to 47 percent.

Robert Murray, CEO of leading coal producer Murray Energy, has been an influential, behind-the-scenes player. Murray donated at least $300,000 to Trump’s presidential inauguration and another $1 million to a super political action committee (PAC) to support Trump’s agenda for the 2018 congressional elections.

A January 2018 New York Times article uncovered an “Action Plan” drafted by Murray and sent to the White House shortly after the inauguration which outlines numerous demands. Some of these include eliminating environmental regulations and standards, such as the Clean Power Plan; dismissing scientific findings; abandoning international climate agreements, such as the Paris Climate Accord; overhauling U.S. mining safety and health standards; and cutting the staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by at least half. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist and attorney for Robert Murray, has been a key ally. According to the Times, “the White House and federal agencies have completed or are on track to fulfill most of the 16 detailed requests.”

Despite these efforts, demand for coal and coal competitiveness has not seen a meaningful turnaround. In President Trump’s first two years in office, more coal-fired power plants shut down than during the entirety of Barack Obama’s first term, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The year 2018 alone represented a near-record for coal-fired plant closures. Demand for coal for energy and steel production are declining in Europe, the main target for US coal exports. In Asia, where there is still growing coal demand, US coal faces logistical disadvantages and competition from China, the world’s largest producer of coal. Looking forward, EIA’s 2019 projections call for coal production to decline even faster than it would have under the Obama Clean Power Plan. Related:Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

One measure currently under executive consideration is a 90-day coal stockpile mandate for national security purposes under the Defense Production Act. Such a requirement could artificially inflate domestic demand for coal. It remains to be seen if it will be enacted and whether it, and the overall reform efforts, will help Trump’s reelection bid in coal mining states or fall short of expectations set in 2016.

Risk Outlook

Coal currently produces 28 percent of US electricity annually compared with 34 percent provided by natural gas and 18 percent by renewables. Globally, coal accounts for roughly one-third of current energy production. While approximately 90 percent of US coal is used for energy production, it is also used for steel production and cement manufacturing.

The coal industry has, at times, boosted productivity and increased employment through the export market and particularly when overseas markets have needed to supplement supplies. Productivity and employment increases have been short-term and temporary anomalies to an otherwise downward trend. US EIA forecasts a slight increase for natural gas in the coming decades, a sharp rise for renewables, and a steady decline for coal energy. By 2050, renewables are projected to supply 31 percent of US energy to 17 percent for coal.

Coal assuredly will continue to be a significant part of the global energy sector for the foreseeable future. That future is likely to be characterized by fluctuating and diminishing demand, changing regulatory and market conditions, the potential for slowed global growth, and the likelihood of continued technological advances that provide for cleaner, cheaper alternatives. For investors in a position to assume higher risks, there could be short-term opportunities in buying and consolidating coal assets. Making such opportunities profitable would require close market monitoring and a capacity to react quickly. More cautious energy sector investors will want to diversify their portfolio and keep an eye on trends that have dramatically reshaped the sector in recent years and ultimately will yield an energy market quite different than the one today.

By Global Risk Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Real Cost Of Renewables In The U.S.
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025
The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

 Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

 A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

 A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com