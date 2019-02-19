U.S. Nuclear Has A Tough Road Ahead

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.20 -0.25 -0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.14 -0.31 -0.47%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.688 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 1 hour 63.69 +0.50 +0.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
Urals 20 hours 64.30 +1.23 +1.95%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Mexican Basket 5 days 58.55 +1.16 +2.02%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.688 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 66.51 -0.29 -0.43%
Murban 20 hours 67.65 -0.36 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.38 -0.68 -1.13%
Basra Light 20 hours 68.54 -0.05 -0.07%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.68 -0.66 -0.99%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Girassol 20 hours 66.71 -0.45 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 42.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 45.33 +1.57 +3.59%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 53.13 +1.57 +3.04%
Premium Synthetic 44 days 55.98 +1.57 +2.89%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 51.73 +1.57 +3.13%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 52.23 +1.57 +3.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.18 +1.57 +2.87%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.83 +1.57 +3.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 20 hours 46.50 +0.75 +1.64%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.09 +0.82 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.04 +0.50 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 52.54 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 5 days 66.39 +1.18 +1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 9 minutes Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 9 hours is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 6 mins Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 43 mins Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 7 hours Sanctions or Support: Despite Sanctions, Iran's Oil Exports Rise In Early 2019
  • 1 hour Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 30 mins Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 19 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 19 hours Expected Breakdown: Israel-Central Europe Summit Canceled After Polish Pullout
  • 12 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Exports Higher Than Expected In January, February

Alt Text

Turkey’s Big Nuclear Energy Ambitions

Despite operational challenges, delays and…

Alt Text

Is Ocasio-Cortez Right To Dismiss Nuclear Energy?

The Democratic party unveiled its…

Alt Text

Did Russia Make A Secret Nuclear Energy Deal With North Korea?

According to a new sources,…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Nuclear Has A Tough Road Ahead

By Tim Daiss - Feb 19, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Ohio Nuclear Plant

The United States nuclear industry is in a tough spot. It’s unpopular with the public due to high-profile disasters like 1979’s Three Mile Island meltdown, and its bottom line has been hit hard by the rise of ultra-cheap domestic shale oil and gas as well as a nearly plateaued post-recession demand for electricity. Some states, including New York, New Jersey, and Illinois have approved financial packages to revive their failing nuclear industries, and now Pennsylvania could be the next if they can push past a plague of doubt.

Pennsylvania is a hard sell for nuclear support as the home of the United States’ most famous nuclear disaster at the Three Mile Island site in Dauphin County 40 years ago. The nuclear industry has continued to function, however, in Pennsylvania in the intervening decades--in fact, it’s the second biggest nuclear power state in the country--it hasn’t been until the recent surge of cheap domestic fossil fuels thanks to the boom of production in the Permian Basin that the sector has hit a rough patch that they are unable to surmount on their own.

Even the notorious Three Mile Island plant itself remains in operation today. It has survived four decades of being synonymous with everything that’s wrong with nuclear in the United States, until now. The Chicago-based owner of the plant, Exelon Corp., has announced that the plant will finally be closing its door on September 30th of this year unless the state of Pennsylvania can pull it out of its financial hole. The Three Mile plant would soon be followed by Beaver Valley nuclear power plant in western Pennsylvania and two nuclear plants in Ohio, which Ohio-based owner FirstEnergy Corp. said they will close within the next three years if Pennsylvania can’t pass a financial package to save them. Related: U.S.-China Trade Deal Could Boost Gasoline Prices

In light of this newfound hardship, over the past few years industry leaders in Pennsylvania have been working diligently to rouse support for a financial package like those approved in other nearby states to keep the floundering industry afloat. While nuclear support packages have been approved in New York, New Jersey, and Illinois, the path has not been laid clear for Pennsylvania to follow--those already-approved initiatives have been mired in legal appeals debate between federal energy regulatory authorities, and general outcry against a rise in electricity prices for consumers.

The already-socially-sticky-situation is only made more politically complex by the ongoing litigation surrounding nuclear bailout packages, making the decision to push any such financial package in Pennsylvania a particularly precarious one. "Anything that Pennsylvania does is going to be subject to a degree of policy and legal uncertainty," said University of Pennsylvania’s Christina Simeone, director of policy and external affairs at the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy.

Further complicating the issue, the contentious and divisive topic of nuclear energy’s future has recently entered the national spotlight with a new fervor thanks to the Democratic party’s newly unveiled Green New Deal. Although the official bill itself makes no mention at all of nuclear (a striking omission in and of itself), a fact sheet released alongside the bill, made public by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, states outright and in no uncertain terms that the Democrats’ Green New Deal "will not include investing in new nuclear power plants."

The debates on the national stage as well as on a state level, such as what’s happening in Pennsylvania, are indicative of a larger issue: in a world with rising temperatures and populations and declining reserves of traditional fossil fuels, is the United States willing to follow in the footsteps of other world powers and make politically unpopular moves in order to confront our new energy reality? So far, in Pennsylvania at least, the answer seems to be a resounding “we don’t know.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com  

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is Ocasio-Cortez Right To Dismiss Nuclear Energy?
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?
The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

 Goldman: ‘Shock And Awe’ OPEC Cuts To Send Oil Higher Soon

Goldman: ‘Shock And Awe’ OPEC Cuts To Send Oil Higher Soon

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com